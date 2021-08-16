Logo
MFP Investors LLC Buys Kansas City Southern, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc, Scholastic Corp, Sells W R Grace, BlackBerry, CM Life Sciences II Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company MFP Investors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Kansas City Southern, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc, Scholastic Corp, At Home Group Inc, CM Life Sciences III Inc, sells W R Grace, BlackBerry, CM Life Sciences II Inc, , Textron Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MFP Investors LLC. As of 2021Q2, MFP Investors LLC owns 144 stocks with a total value of $910 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Michael Price 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/michael+price/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Michael Price
  1. Intel Corp (INTC) - 2,029,525 shares, 12.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
  2. S&W Seed Company (SANW) - 16,050,785 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio.
  3. Bunge Ltd (BG) - 435,000 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio.
  4. Anterix Inc (ATEX) - 561,000 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio.
  5. CIT Group Inc (CIT) - 645,600 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI)

MFP Investors LLC initiated holding in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.35 and $70.92, with an estimated average price of $67.52. The stock is now traded at around $65.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 217,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Scholastic Corp (SCHL)

MFP Investors LLC initiated holding in Scholastic Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.11 and $40.19, with an estimated average price of $33.69. The stock is now traded at around $33.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 321,808 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: At Home Group Inc (HOME)

MFP Investors LLC initiated holding in At Home Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.17 and $37.73, with an estimated average price of $33.96. The stock is now traded at around $36.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CM Life Sciences III Inc (CMLTU)

MFP Investors LLC initiated holding in CM Life Sciences III Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.33 and $11.25, with an estimated average price of $10.77. The stock is now traded at around $10.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CM Life Sciences II Inc (CMII)

MFP Investors LLC initiated holding in CM Life Sciences II Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.23 and $13.83, with an estimated average price of $12.27. The stock is now traded at around $11.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCK)

MFP Investors LLC initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $26.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

MFP Investors LLC added to a holding in Kansas City Southern by 370.85%. The purchase prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $292.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 105,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Viemed Healthcare Inc (VMD)

MFP Investors LLC added to a holding in Viemed Healthcare Inc by 520.54%. The purchase prices were between $7.15 and $10.34, with an estimated average price of $8.69. The stock is now traded at around $6.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 840,476 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alkermes PLC (ALKS)

MFP Investors LLC added to a holding in Alkermes PLC by 63.93%. The purchase prices were between $18.68 and $25.15, with an estimated average price of $22.15. The stock is now traded at around $28.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Park Aerospace Corp (PKE)

MFP Investors LLC added to a holding in Park Aerospace Corp by 710.15%. The purchase prices were between $13.22 and $15.62, with an estimated average price of $14.41. The stock is now traded at around $15.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 121,522 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kohl's Corp (KSS)

MFP Investors LLC added to a holding in Kohl's Corp by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $50.49 and $64.06, with an estimated average price of $57.51. The stock is now traded at around $53.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: CM Life Sciences II Inc (CMIIU)

MFP Investors LLC sold out a holding in CM Life Sciences II Inc. The sale prices were between $11.4 and $14.46, with an estimated average price of $13.31.

Sold Out: Meridian Bancorp Inc (EBSB)

MFP Investors LLC sold out a holding in Meridian Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $17.76 and $22.65, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Sold Out: Univar Solutions Inc (UNVR)

MFP Investors LLC sold out a holding in Univar Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $21.54 and $27.9, with an estimated average price of $24.98.

Sold Out: Kaiser Aluminum Corp (KALU)

MFP Investors LLC sold out a holding in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. The sale prices were between $108.94 and $139.54, with an estimated average price of $124.46.

Sold Out: Vericity Inc (VERY)

MFP Investors LLC sold out a holding in Vericity Inc. The sale prices were between $7.44 and $14.55, with an estimated average price of $9.95.

Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

MFP Investors LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96.



Here is the complete portfolio of Michael Price. Also check out:

1. Michael Price's Undervalued Stocks
2. Michael Price's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Michael Price's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Michael Price keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
