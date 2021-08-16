MFP Investors LLC Buys Kansas City Southern, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc, Scholastic Corp, Sells W R Grace, BlackBerry, CM Life Sciences II Inc

New Purchases: TCBI, SCHL, HOME, CMLTU, CMII, DISCK, PRTY, DISCA, EXFO, FGPR, FGPR, ATCO, BTI, PCG,

TCBI, SCHL, HOME, CMLTU, CMII, DISCK, PRTY, DISCA, EXFO, FGPR, FGPR, ATCO, BTI, PCG, Added Positions: KSU, VMD, ALKS, PKE, KSS, WMPN, SWI, VSAT, TMKR,

KSU, VMD, ALKS, PKE, KSS, WMPN, SWI, VSAT, TMKR, Reduced Positions: GRA, BB, BPY, TXT, DLB, JEF, HES, ISBC, RUTH, CLR, DVN, WLK, FCAC,

GRA, BB, BPY, TXT, DLB, JEF, HES, ISBC, RUTH, CLR, DVN, WLK, FCAC, Sold Out: CMIIU, EBSB, UNVR, KALU, VERY, BAC, TMKRU,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Kansas City Southern, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc, Scholastic Corp, At Home Group Inc, CM Life Sciences III Inc, sells W R Grace, BlackBerry, CM Life Sciences II Inc, , Textron Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MFP Investors LLC. As of 2021Q2, MFP Investors LLC owns 144 stocks with a total value of $910 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Michael Price 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/michael+price/current-portfolio/portfolio

Michael Price

Intel Corp (INTC) - 2,029,525 shares, 12.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61% S&W Seed Company (SANW) - 16,050,785 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Bunge Ltd (BG) - 435,000 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Anterix Inc (ATEX) - 561,000 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. CIT Group Inc (CIT) - 645,600 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio.

MFP Investors LLC initiated holding in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.35 and $70.92, with an estimated average price of $67.52. The stock is now traded at around $65.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 217,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MFP Investors LLC initiated holding in Scholastic Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.11 and $40.19, with an estimated average price of $33.69. The stock is now traded at around $33.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 321,808 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MFP Investors LLC initiated holding in At Home Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.17 and $37.73, with an estimated average price of $33.96. The stock is now traded at around $36.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MFP Investors LLC initiated holding in CM Life Sciences III Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.33 and $11.25, with an estimated average price of $10.77. The stock is now traded at around $10.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MFP Investors LLC initiated holding in CM Life Sciences II Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.23 and $13.83, with an estimated average price of $12.27. The stock is now traded at around $11.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MFP Investors LLC initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $26.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MFP Investors LLC added to a holding in Kansas City Southern by 370.85%. The purchase prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $292.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 105,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MFP Investors LLC added to a holding in Viemed Healthcare Inc by 520.54%. The purchase prices were between $7.15 and $10.34, with an estimated average price of $8.69. The stock is now traded at around $6.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 840,476 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MFP Investors LLC added to a holding in Alkermes PLC by 63.93%. The purchase prices were between $18.68 and $25.15, with an estimated average price of $22.15. The stock is now traded at around $28.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MFP Investors LLC added to a holding in Park Aerospace Corp by 710.15%. The purchase prices were between $13.22 and $15.62, with an estimated average price of $14.41. The stock is now traded at around $15.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 121,522 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MFP Investors LLC added to a holding in Kohl's Corp by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $50.49 and $64.06, with an estimated average price of $57.51. The stock is now traded at around $53.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MFP Investors LLC sold out a holding in CM Life Sciences II Inc. The sale prices were between $11.4 and $14.46, with an estimated average price of $13.31.

MFP Investors LLC sold out a holding in Meridian Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $17.76 and $22.65, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

MFP Investors LLC sold out a holding in Univar Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $21.54 and $27.9, with an estimated average price of $24.98.

MFP Investors LLC sold out a holding in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. The sale prices were between $108.94 and $139.54, with an estimated average price of $124.46.

MFP Investors LLC sold out a holding in Vericity Inc. The sale prices were between $7.44 and $14.55, with an estimated average price of $9.95.

MFP Investors LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96.