Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. Buys Uber Technologies Inc, JD.com Inc, DiDi Global Inc, Sells Capital One Financial Corp, FirstEnergy Corp, T-Mobile US Inc

- New Purchases: UBER, JD, DIDI, T,
- Added Positions: AMZN, RCL, SVC, CF, SJR, NCLH, MAR, UNH, NOW, ABEV, WDAY,
- Reduced Positions: WFC, OUT, SE, URI, GOOGL, DNMR, LVS, FB, HCA, MA, MSFT, SPR, PLAN,
- Sold Out: COF, FE, TMUS, V, CCL, ACC, CQP, BAC, LYFT,
These are the top 5 holdings of Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 18,250 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.20%
- Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) - 632,933 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.71%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 155,202 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34%
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 166,882 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.29%
- Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) - 1,494,431 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.32%
Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $41.418000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.69%. The holding were 782,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JD.com Inc (JD)
Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51. The stock is now traded at around $66.167900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 204,541 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: DiDi Global Inc (DIDI)
Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in DiDi Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.14 and $14.14, with an estimated average price of $14.14. The stock is now traded at around $8.040100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 1,146,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)
Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 103,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 30.20%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3237.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 18,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)
Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Royal Caribbean Group by 29.71%. The purchase prices were between $78.05 and $96.98, with an estimated average price of $87.21. The stock is now traded at around $77.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 632,933 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Service Properties Trust (SVC)
Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Service Properties Trust by 107.97%. The purchase prices were between $10.63 and $14.83, with an estimated average price of $12.4. The stock is now traded at around $11.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 1,840,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF)
Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc by 35.69%. The purchase prices were between $45.2 and $55.56, with an estimated average price of $50.7. The stock is now traded at around $46.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 519,929 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Workday Inc (WDAY)
Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Workday Inc by 32.14%. The purchase prices were between $221.24 and $265.93, with an estimated average price of $240.65. The stock is now traded at around $232.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 18,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)
Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34.Sold Out: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)
Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $34.31 and $38.88, with an estimated average price of $37.11.Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59.Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)
Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16.Sold Out: Carnival Corp (CCL)
Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $24.78 and $31.31, with an estimated average price of $27.98.Sold Out: American Campus Communities Inc (ACC)
Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in American Campus Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $43.17 and $48.87, with an estimated average price of $46.25.
