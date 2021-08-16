Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. Buys Uber Technologies Inc, JD.com Inc, DiDi Global Inc, Sells Capital One Financial Corp, FirstEnergy Corp, T-Mobile US Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. Buys Uber Technologies Inc, JD.com Inc, DiDi Global Inc, Sells Capital One Financial Corp, FirstEnergy Corp, T-Mobile US Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Short Hills, NJ, based Investment company Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Uber Technologies Inc, JD.com Inc, DiDi Global Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Royal Caribbean Group, sells Capital One Financial Corp, FirstEnergy Corp, T-Mobile US Inc, Visa Inc, Carnival Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q2, Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. owns 31 stocks with a total value of $837 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/columbus+hill+capital+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P.
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 18,250 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.20%
  2. Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) - 632,933 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.71%
  3. Facebook Inc (FB) - 155,202 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34%
  4. Sea Ltd (SE) - 166,882 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.29%
  5. Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) - 1,494,431 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.32%
New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $41.418000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.69%. The holding were 782,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JD.com Inc (JD)

Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in JD.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51. The stock is now traded at around $66.167900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 204,541 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DiDi Global Inc (DIDI)

Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in DiDi Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.14 and $14.14, with an estimated average price of $14.14. The stock is now traded at around $8.040100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 1,146,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AT&T Inc (T)

Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in AT&T Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11. The stock is now traded at around $28.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 103,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 30.20%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3237.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 18,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Royal Caribbean Group by 29.71%. The purchase prices were between $78.05 and $96.98, with an estimated average price of $87.21. The stock is now traded at around $77.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 632,933 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Service Properties Trust (SVC)

Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Service Properties Trust by 107.97%. The purchase prices were between $10.63 and $14.83, with an estimated average price of $12.4. The stock is now traded at around $11.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 1,840,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF)

Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc by 35.69%. The purchase prices were between $45.2 and $55.56, with an estimated average price of $50.7. The stock is now traded at around $46.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 519,929 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Workday Inc (WDAY)

Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Workday Inc by 32.14%. The purchase prices were between $221.24 and $265.93, with an estimated average price of $240.65. The stock is now traded at around $232.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 18,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34.

Sold Out: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)

Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $34.31 and $38.88, with an estimated average price of $37.11.

Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59.

Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)

Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16.

Sold Out: Carnival Corp (CCL)

Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $24.78 and $31.31, with an estimated average price of $27.98.

Sold Out: American Campus Communities Inc (ACC)

Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in American Campus Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $43.17 and $48.87, with an estimated average price of $46.25.



Here is the complete portfolio of Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P.. Also check out:

1. Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider