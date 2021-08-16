Berry Street Capital Management LLP Buys IHS Markit, Nuance Communications Inc, Proofpoint Inc, Sells RealPage Inc, ,

- New Purchases: NUAN, PFPT, QTS, CLDR, KSU, FOE, UFS, BALY, XEC, BHC, MNR, HOME, JD, CNST, BGCP, PSTH, YY, DSAC, GLD, CCJ, MX, THCA, BTAQ,
- Added Positions: INFO, ALXN, MXIM, WORK, XLNX, BBL, CHNG, PNM, TWTR, GRA, BMRN, BIDU, PRPB, DNMR, MKTW, TBCPU, SLAC.U, AVAN, LFTR, PICC.U, OMEG, RMGCU, SCOA, GOAC, AKICU, FMAC, ETAC, DLCA, CRHC,
- Reduced Positions: WLTW, COHR, VRTX, BPFH, QGEN,
- Sold Out: RP, VAR, GLUU, CLGX, MIK, TLND, EGOV, WIFI, STAY, CMD, GFI, GWPH, GLOG, CTB, MTSC, CUB, DIS, BABA, VTRS, FLY, CCL, AMZN, CZR, TME, BOX, BIIB, TWCT, PCT, CCAC, SCVX,
For the details of Berry Street Capital Management LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/berry+street+capital+management+llp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Berry Street Capital Management LLP
- IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 1,000,000 shares, 9.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 292.16%
- (ALXN) - 550,000 shares, 8.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.72%
- iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 1,000,000 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio.
- Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 537,500 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.44%
- Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 1,125,000 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. New Position
Berry Street Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.39%. The holding were 1,125,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)
Berry Street Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Proofpoint Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38. The stock is now traded at around $174.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)
Berry Street Capital Management LLP initiated holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.95 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $67.72. The stock is now traded at around $77.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 337,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cloudera Inc (CLDR)
Berry Street Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Cloudera Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.43 and $15.93, with an estimated average price of $13.55. The stock is now traded at around $15.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 1,400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
Berry Street Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $292.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 62,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ferro Corp (FOE)
Berry Street Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Ferro Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.66 and $21.8, with an estimated average price of $19.61. The stock is now traded at around $20.340700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 625,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)
Berry Street Capital Management LLP added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 292.16%. The purchase prices were between $96.78 and $113.37, with an estimated average price of $105.85. The stock is now traded at around $120.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.39%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: (ALXN)
Berry Street Capital Management LLP added to a holding in by 51.72%. The purchase prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM)
Berry Street Capital Management LLP added to a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc by 325.22%. The purchase prices were between $89.93 and $105.36, with an estimated average price of $97.81. The stock is now traded at around $100.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 425,216 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: (WORK)
Berry Street Capital Management LLP added to a holding in by 85.19%. The purchase prices were between $40.63 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $42.76. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 1,250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BHP Group PLC (BBL)
Berry Street Capital Management LLP added to a holding in BHP Group PLC by 61.54%. The purchase prices were between $55.81 and $66.84, with an estimated average price of $61.03. The stock is now traded at around $63.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 525,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG)
Berry Street Capital Management LLP added to a holding in Change Healthcare Inc by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $22.1 and $23.68, with an estimated average price of $22.99. The stock is now traded at around $21.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)
Berry Street Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.Sold Out: (VAR)
Berry Street Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.Sold Out: (GLUU)
Berry Street Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $12.46 and $12.5, with an estimated average price of $12.48.Sold Out: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)
Berry Street Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.Sold Out: (MIK)
Berry Street Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $21.93 and $22, with an estimated average price of $21.96.Sold Out: (TLND)
Berry Street Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $63.64 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $64.71.
Here is the complete portfolio of Berry Street Capital Management LLP. Also check out:
1. Berry Street Capital Management LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Berry Street Capital Management LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Berry Street Capital Management LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Berry Street Capital Management LLP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment