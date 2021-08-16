Berry Street Capital Management LLP Buys IHS Markit, Nuance Communications Inc, Proofpoint Inc, Sells RealPage Inc, ,

New Purchases: NUAN, PFPT, QTS, CLDR, KSU, FOE, UFS, BALY, XEC, BHC, MNR, HOME, JD, CNST, BGCP, PSTH, YY, DSAC, GLD, CCJ, MX, THCA, BTAQ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys IHS Markit, Nuance Communications Inc, Proofpoint Inc, , Maxim Integrated Products Inc, sells RealPage Inc, , , CoreLogic Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Berry Street Capital Management LLP. As of 2021Q2, Berry Street Capital Management LLP owns 106 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 1,000,000 shares, 9.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 292.16% (ALXN) - 550,000 shares, 8.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.72% iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 1,000,000 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio. Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 537,500 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.44% Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 1,125,000 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. New Position

Berry Street Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.39%. The holding were 1,125,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Berry Street Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Proofpoint Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38. The stock is now traded at around $174.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Berry Street Capital Management LLP initiated holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.95 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $67.72. The stock is now traded at around $77.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 337,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Berry Street Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Cloudera Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.43 and $15.93, with an estimated average price of $13.55. The stock is now traded at around $15.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 1,400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Berry Street Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $292.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 62,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Berry Street Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Ferro Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.66 and $21.8, with an estimated average price of $19.61. The stock is now traded at around $20.340700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 625,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Berry Street Capital Management LLP added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 292.16%. The purchase prices were between $96.78 and $113.37, with an estimated average price of $105.85. The stock is now traded at around $120.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.39%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Berry Street Capital Management LLP added to a holding in by 51.72%. The purchase prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Berry Street Capital Management LLP added to a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc by 325.22%. The purchase prices were between $89.93 and $105.36, with an estimated average price of $97.81. The stock is now traded at around $100.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 425,216 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Berry Street Capital Management LLP added to a holding in by 85.19%. The purchase prices were between $40.63 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $42.76. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 1,250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Berry Street Capital Management LLP added to a holding in BHP Group PLC by 61.54%. The purchase prices were between $55.81 and $66.84, with an estimated average price of $61.03. The stock is now traded at around $63.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 525,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Berry Street Capital Management LLP added to a holding in Change Healthcare Inc by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $22.1 and $23.68, with an estimated average price of $22.99. The stock is now traded at around $21.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Berry Street Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.

Berry Street Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Berry Street Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $12.46 and $12.5, with an estimated average price of $12.48.

Berry Street Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.

Berry Street Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $21.93 and $22, with an estimated average price of $21.96.

Berry Street Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $63.64 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $64.71.