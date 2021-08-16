Logo
Berry Street Capital Management LLP Buys IHS Markit, Nuance Communications Inc, Proofpoint Inc, Sells RealPage Inc, ,

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Berry Street Capital Management LLP (Current Portfolio) buys IHS Markit, Nuance Communications Inc, Proofpoint Inc, , Maxim Integrated Products Inc, sells RealPage Inc, , , CoreLogic Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Berry Street Capital Management LLP. As of 2021Q2, Berry Street Capital Management LLP owns 106 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Berry Street Capital Management LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/berry+street+capital+management+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Berry Street Capital Management LLP
  1. IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 1,000,000 shares, 9.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 292.16%
  2. (ALXN) - 550,000 shares, 8.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.72%
  3. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 1,000,000 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio.
  4. Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 537,500 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.44%
  5. Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 1,125,000 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.39%. The holding were 1,125,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Proofpoint Inc (PFPT)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Proofpoint Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.79 and $174, with an estimated average price of $161.38. The stock is now traded at around $174.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP initiated holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.95 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $67.72. The stock is now traded at around $77.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 337,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cloudera Inc (CLDR)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Cloudera Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.43 and $15.93, with an estimated average price of $13.55. The stock is now traded at around $15.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 1,400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $292.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 62,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ferro Corp (FOE)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP initiated holding in Ferro Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.66 and $21.8, with an estimated average price of $19.61. The stock is now traded at around $20.340700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 625,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP added to a holding in IHS Markit Ltd by 292.16%. The purchase prices were between $96.78 and $113.37, with an estimated average price of $105.85. The stock is now traded at around $120.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.39%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: (ALXN)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP added to a holding in by 51.72%. The purchase prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.03%. The holding were 550,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP added to a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc by 325.22%. The purchase prices were between $89.93 and $105.36, with an estimated average price of $97.81. The stock is now traded at around $100.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 425,216 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: (WORK)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP added to a holding in by 85.19%. The purchase prices were between $40.63 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $42.76. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 1,250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BHP Group PLC (BBL)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP added to a holding in BHP Group PLC by 61.54%. The purchase prices were between $55.81 and $66.84, with an estimated average price of $61.03. The stock is now traded at around $63.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 525,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP added to a holding in Change Healthcare Inc by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $22.1 and $23.68, with an estimated average price of $22.99. The stock is now traded at around $21.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: (GLUU)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $12.46 and $12.5, with an estimated average price of $12.48.

Sold Out: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.

Sold Out: (MIK)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $21.93 and $22, with an estimated average price of $21.96.

Sold Out: (TLND)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $63.64 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $64.71.



