Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd Buys Teck Resources, Applied Materials Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Sells Aclaris Therapeutics Inc, Equinix Inc, Score Media and Gaming Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Teck Resources, Applied Materials Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Denali Therapeutics Inc, United Therapeutics Corp, sells Aclaris Therapeutics Inc, Equinix Inc, Score Media and Gaming Inc, Fate Therapeutics Inc, Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd owns 26 stocks with a total value of $163 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 202,000 shares, 14.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.32% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 40,000 shares, 8.96% of the total portfolio. Visa Inc (V) - 39,500 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.06% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,325 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.67% Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) - 359,000 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. New Position

Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd initiated holding in Teck Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $19.18 and $26.25, with an estimated average price of $22.67. The stock is now traded at around $22.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.07%. The holding were 359,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $130.732300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.85%. The holding were 55,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.89 and $172.16, with an estimated average price of $160.19. The stock is now traded at around $170.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 35,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd initiated holding in Denali Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.3 and $78.44, with an estimated average price of $61.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd initiated holding in United Therapeutics Corp. The purchase prices were between $167.27 and $211.93, with an estimated average price of $190.06. The stock is now traded at around $200.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 19,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd initiated holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $144 and $179.73, with an estimated average price of $160.98. The stock is now traded at around $136.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 19,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd added to a holding in Visa Inc by 49.06%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $233.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 39,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd sold out a holding in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $17.08 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $22.8.

Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd sold out a holding in Score Media and Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $10.7 and $23.2, with an estimated average price of $15.93.

Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd sold out a holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $67.25 and $92.52, with an estimated average price of $80.57.

Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd sold out a holding in Ascendis Pharma A/S. The sale prices were between $121.62 and $145.29, with an estimated average price of $133.16.

Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd sold out a holding in Gritstone Bio Inc. The sale prices were between $8.13 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $9.26.

Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd sold out a holding in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. The sale prices were between $3.36 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $5.5.