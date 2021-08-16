Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd Buys Teck Resources, Applied Materials Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Sells Aclaris Therapeutics Inc, Equinix Inc, Score Media and Gaming Inc

- New Purchases: TECK, AMAT, ADI, DNLI, UTHR, MRTX, CCCC,
- Added Positions: V, TSM, PYPL,
- Reduced Positions: EQIX, EPIX, COST, CHTR, LBRDK, GOOG,
- Sold Out: ACRS, 5220, FATE, ASND, GRTS, ADVM, CEF,
For the details of Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stenahm+asset+managment+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 202,000 shares, 14.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.32%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 40,000 shares, 8.96% of the total portfolio.
- Visa Inc (V) - 39,500 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.06%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,325 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.67%
- Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) - 359,000 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. New Position
Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd initiated holding in Teck Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $19.18 and $26.25, with an estimated average price of $22.67. The stock is now traded at around $22.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.07%. The holding were 359,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $130.732300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.85%. The holding were 55,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.89 and $172.16, with an estimated average price of $160.19. The stock is now traded at around $170.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 35,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI)
Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd initiated holding in Denali Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.3 and $78.44, with an estimated average price of $61.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR)
Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd initiated holding in United Therapeutics Corp. The purchase prices were between $167.27 and $211.93, with an estimated average price of $190.06. The stock is now traded at around $200.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 19,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX)
Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd initiated holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $144 and $179.73, with an estimated average price of $160.98. The stock is now traded at around $136.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 19,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd added to a holding in Visa Inc by 49.06%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $233.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 39,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS)
Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd sold out a holding in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $17.08 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $22.8.Sold Out: Score Media and Gaming Inc (5220)
Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd sold out a holding in Score Media and Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $10.7 and $23.2, with an estimated average price of $15.93.Sold Out: Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE)
Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd sold out a holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $67.25 and $92.52, with an estimated average price of $80.57.Sold Out: Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)
Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd sold out a holding in Ascendis Pharma A/S. The sale prices were between $121.62 and $145.29, with an estimated average price of $133.16.Sold Out: Gritstone Bio Inc (GRTS)
Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd sold out a holding in Gritstone Bio Inc. The sale prices were between $8.13 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $9.26.Sold Out: Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM)
Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd sold out a holding in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. The sale prices were between $3.36 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $5.5.
Here is the complete portfolio of Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd. Also check out:
1. Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment