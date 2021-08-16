Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd Buys Teck Resources, Applied Materials Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Sells Aclaris Therapeutics Inc, Equinix Inc, Score Media and Gaming Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd Buys Teck Resources, Applied Materials Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Sells Aclaris Therapeutics Inc, Equinix Inc, Score Media and Gaming Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Teck Resources, Applied Materials Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Denali Therapeutics Inc, United Therapeutics Corp, sells Aclaris Therapeutics Inc, Equinix Inc, Score Media and Gaming Inc, Fate Therapeutics Inc, Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd owns 26 stocks with a total value of $163 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stenahm+asset+managment+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd
  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 202,000 shares, 14.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.32%
  2. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 40,000 shares, 8.96% of the total portfolio.
  3. Visa Inc (V) - 39,500 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.06%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,325 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.67%
  5. Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) - 359,000 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)

Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd initiated holding in Teck Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $19.18 and $26.25, with an estimated average price of $22.67. The stock is now traded at around $22.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.07%. The holding were 359,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $130.732300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.85%. The holding were 55,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.89 and $172.16, with an estimated average price of $160.19. The stock is now traded at around $170.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 35,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI)

Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd initiated holding in Denali Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.3 and $78.44, with an estimated average price of $61.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR)

Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd initiated holding in United Therapeutics Corp. The purchase prices were between $167.27 and $211.93, with an estimated average price of $190.06. The stock is now traded at around $200.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 19,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX)

Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd initiated holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $144 and $179.73, with an estimated average price of $160.98. The stock is now traded at around $136.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 19,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd added to a holding in Visa Inc by 49.06%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $233.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 39,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS)

Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd sold out a holding in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $17.08 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $22.8.

Sold Out: Score Media and Gaming Inc (5220)

Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd sold out a holding in Score Media and Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $10.7 and $23.2, with an estimated average price of $15.93.

Sold Out: Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE)

Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd sold out a holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $67.25 and $92.52, with an estimated average price of $80.57.

Sold Out: Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd sold out a holding in Ascendis Pharma A/S. The sale prices were between $121.62 and $145.29, with an estimated average price of $133.16.

Sold Out: Gritstone Bio Inc (GRTS)

Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd sold out a holding in Gritstone Bio Inc. The sale prices were between $8.13 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $9.26.

Sold Out: Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM)

Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd sold out a holding in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. The sale prices were between $3.36 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $5.5.



Here is the complete portfolio of Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd. Also check out:

1. Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Stenahm Asset Managment Ltd keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider