Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Sells Canadian National Railway Co, Shopify Inc, Canadian Natural Resources

Montreal, A8, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Alphabet Inc, sells Canadian National Railway Co, Shopify Inc, Canadian Natural Resources, Alibaba Group Holding, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Public Sector Pension Investment Board. As of 2021Q2, Public Sector Pension Investment Board owns 1440 stocks with a total value of $16.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,497,634 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.21% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,005,054 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.82% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 144,396 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.99% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 2,869,879 shares, 1.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.06% Facebook Inc (FB) - 832,376 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.68%

Public Sector Pension Investment Board initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp VII. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board initiated holding in ironSource Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.5 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.75. The stock is now traded at around $9.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board initiated holding in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $9.91, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board initiated holding in Zendesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.67 and $155.35, with an estimated average price of $141. The stock is now traded at around $120.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 135,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board initiated holding in Coherent Inc. The purchase prices were between $252.89 and $270.1, with an estimated average price of $262.72. The stock is now traded at around $239.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 54,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board initiated holding in Performance Food Group Co. The purchase prices were between $47.09 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $52.92. The stock is now traded at around $45.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 260,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 48.21%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $292.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 2,497,634 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board added to a holding in Apple Inc by 31.82%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $149.570200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 4,005,054 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 592.72%. The purchase prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $226.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 441,705 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 107.28%. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $87.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 1,751,135 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 22.46%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2734.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 101,942 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 691.51%. The purchase prices were between $281.34 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $293.32. The stock is now traded at around $282.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 165,694 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold out a holding in Camden Property Trust. The sale prices were between $109.91 and $135.44, with an estimated average price of $123.64.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold out a holding in RH. The sale prices were between $587.56 and $720.01, with an estimated average price of $647.67.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold out a holding in Vistra Corp. The sale prices were between $15.92 and $18.81, with an estimated average price of $17.26.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $106.15 and $116.05, with an estimated average price of $111.31.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board sold out a holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $71.74 and $88.7, with an estimated average price of $81.94.