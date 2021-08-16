Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Buys Biogen Inc, Veeva Systems Inc, Pfizer Inc, Sells Johnson & Johnson, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, LivaNova PLC

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Buys Biogen Inc, Veeva Systems Inc, Pfizer Inc, Sells Johnson & Johnson, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, LivaNova PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Stockholm, V7, based Investment company Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB (Current Portfolio) buys Biogen Inc, Veeva Systems Inc, Pfizer Inc, Inovalon Holdings Inc, Phreesia Inc, sells Johnson & Johnson, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, LivaNova PLC, Centene Corp, Eli Lilly and Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB. As of 2021Q2, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owns 94 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rhenman+%26+partners+asset+management+ab/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB
  1. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 125,000 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.62%
  2. Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 525,000 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.76%
  3. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) - 215,897 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.19%
  4. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) - 220,000 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12%
  5. Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 95,000 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cassava Sciences Inc (SAVA)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB initiated holding in Cassava Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.15 and $89.72, with an estimated average price of $53.34. The stock is now traded at around $118.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB initiated holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.49 and $69.94, with an estimated average price of $61.78. The stock is now traded at around $71.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 85,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Annexon Inc (ANNX)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB initiated holding in Annexon Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.81 and $27.84, with an estimated average price of $22.31. The stock is now traded at around $19.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Progyny Inc (PGNY)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB initiated holding in Progyny Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.51 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $55.95. The stock is now traded at around $45.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB initiated holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.88 and $79.29, with an estimated average price of $70.83. The stock is now traded at around $42.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 361.54%. The purchase prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $339.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB added to a holding in Veeva Systems Inc by 581.82%. The purchase prices were between $245.66 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $278.51. The stock is now traded at around $320.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB added to a holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc by 179.07%. The purchase prices were between $28.78 and $34.08, with an estimated average price of $30.89. The stock is now traded at around $37.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Phreesia Inc (PHR)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB added to a holding in Phreesia Inc by 333.33%. The purchase prices were between $43.51 and $61.94, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $65.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 260,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Seagen Inc (SGEN)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB added to a holding in Seagen Inc by 97.41%. The purchase prices were between $135.08 and $161.1, with an estimated average price of $148.47. The stock is now traded at around $154.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 157,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 28.19%. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $190.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 215,897 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (ADVM)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB sold out a holding in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. The sale prices were between $3.36 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $5.5.

Sold Out: (ALXN)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17.

Sold Out: Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB sold out a holding in Royalty Pharma PLC. The sale prices were between $39.85 and $46.63, with an estimated average price of $42.52.

Sold Out: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Sold Out: American Well Corp (AMWL)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB sold out a holding in American Well Corp. The sale prices were between $10.05 and $18.73, with an estimated average price of $14.48.

Sold Out: GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX)

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB sold out a holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $28.27 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $36.97.



Here is the complete portfolio of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB. Also check out:

1. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB's Undervalued Stocks
2. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider