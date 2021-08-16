Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB Buys Biogen Inc, Veeva Systems Inc, Pfizer Inc, Sells Johnson & Johnson, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, LivaNova PLC

New Purchases: PFE, SAVA, THC, ANNX, PGNY, SAGE, IMCR, INNV, SBTX, HRMY,

Stockholm, V7, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Biogen Inc, Veeva Systems Inc, Pfizer Inc, Inovalon Holdings Inc, Phreesia Inc, sells Johnson & Johnson, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, LivaNova PLC, Centene Corp, Eli Lilly and Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB. As of 2021Q2, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owns 94 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 125,000 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.62% Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 525,000 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.76% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) - 215,897 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.19% Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) - 220,000 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12% Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 95,000 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $48.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB initiated holding in Cassava Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.15 and $89.72, with an estimated average price of $53.34. The stock is now traded at around $118.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB initiated holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp. The purchase prices were between $50.49 and $69.94, with an estimated average price of $61.78. The stock is now traded at around $71.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 85,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB initiated holding in Annexon Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.81 and $27.84, with an estimated average price of $22.31. The stock is now traded at around $19.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB initiated holding in Progyny Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.51 and $64.95, with an estimated average price of $55.95. The stock is now traded at around $45.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB initiated holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.88 and $79.29, with an estimated average price of $70.83. The stock is now traded at around $42.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 361.54%. The purchase prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $339.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB added to a holding in Veeva Systems Inc by 581.82%. The purchase prices were between $245.66 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $278.51. The stock is now traded at around $320.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB added to a holding in Inovalon Holdings Inc by 179.07%. The purchase prices were between $28.78 and $34.08, with an estimated average price of $30.89. The stock is now traded at around $37.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB added to a holding in Phreesia Inc by 333.33%. The purchase prices were between $43.51 and $61.94, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $65.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 260,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB added to a holding in Seagen Inc by 97.41%. The purchase prices were between $135.08 and $161.1, with an estimated average price of $148.47. The stock is now traded at around $154.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 157,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 28.19%. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $190.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 215,897 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB sold out a holding in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. The sale prices were between $3.36 and $10.56, with an estimated average price of $5.5.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB sold out a holding in Royalty Pharma PLC. The sale prices were between $39.85 and $46.63, with an estimated average price of $42.52.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB sold out a holding in American Well Corp. The sale prices were between $10.05 and $18.73, with an estimated average price of $14.48.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB sold out a holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $28.27 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $36.97.