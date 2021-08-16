Logo
Perennial Advisors, LLC Buys VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, Colgate-Palmolive Co, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund, Sells Triton International, iShares Gold Trust, General Electric Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Perennial Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, Colgate-Palmolive Co, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund, WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth , dMY Technology Group Inc III, sells Triton International, iShares Gold Trust, General Electric Co, ArcLight Clean Transition Corp, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Perennial Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Perennial Advisors, LLC owns 297 stocks with a total value of $344 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Perennial Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/perennial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Perennial Advisors, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 121,212 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 57,330 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,670 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%
  4. Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) - 120,987 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71%
  5. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 125,270 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.10%
New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR)

Perennial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.27 and $25.37, with an estimated average price of $25.33. The stock is now traded at around $25.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,143 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

Perennial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The purchase prices were between $78.55 and $84.59, with an estimated average price of $81.7. The stock is now traded at around $79.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Equifax Inc (EFX)

Perennial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Equifax Inc. The purchase prices were between $181.13 and $239.85, with an estimated average price of $222.41. The stock is now traded at around $260.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 90 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: dMY Technology Group Inc III (DMYI)

Perennial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in dMY Technology Group Inc III. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $11.03, with an estimated average price of $10.36. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Linde PLC (LIN)

Perennial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37. The stock is now traded at around $311.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 75 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Steris PLC (STE)

Perennial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Steris PLC. The purchase prices were between $188.43 and $216.47, with an estimated average price of $200.9. The stock is now traded at around $221.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 160 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth (DNL)

Perennial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $38.63 and $42.46, with an estimated average price of $40.72. The stock is now traded at around $42.659200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 746 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Stryker Corp (SYK)

Perennial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Stryker Corp by 42.40%. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267, with an estimated average price of $255.35. The stock is now traded at around $264.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 403 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Perennial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 67.86%. The purchase prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01. The stock is now traded at around $524.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 235 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC)

Perennial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp by 28.18%. The purchase prices were between $13.55 and $14.85, with an estimated average price of $14.36. The stock is now traded at around $14.740100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AECOM (ACM)

Perennial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in AECOM by 30.00%. The purchase prices were between $59.93 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $65.33. The stock is now traded at around $63.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 65 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Perennial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: ArcLight Clean Transition Corp (ACTC)

Perennial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. The sale prices were between $13.3 and $19.17, with an estimated average price of $16.8.

Sold Out: BTC iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (IGE)

Perennial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares North American Natural Resources ETF. The sale prices were between $27.42 and $31.69, with an estimated average price of $29.71.

Sold Out: AutoZone Inc (AZO)

Perennial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AutoZone Inc. The sale prices were between $1374.53 and $1533.76, with an estimated average price of $1447.84.

Sold Out: (GWPH)

Perennial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Perennial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $87.7 and $89.87, with an estimated average price of $88.88.



Here is the complete portfolio of Perennial Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Perennial Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Perennial Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Perennial Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Perennial Advisors, LLC keeps buying
