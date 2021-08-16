Perennial Advisors, LLC Buys VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, Colgate-Palmolive Co, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund, Sells Triton International, iShares Gold Trust, General Electric Co

New Purchases: FLTR, CL, EFX, LIN, STE, APO, IQV, DMYI, RESE, AFL, IFF, JAZZ, OGN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF, Colgate-Palmolive Co, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ESG Fund, WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth , dMY Technology Group Inc III, sells Triton International, iShares Gold Trust, General Electric Co, ArcLight Clean Transition Corp, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Perennial Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Perennial Advisors, LLC owns 297 stocks with a total value of $344 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 121,212 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 57,330 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 4,670 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13% Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) - 120,987 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 125,270 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.10%

Perennial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.27 and $25.37, with an estimated average price of $25.33. The stock is now traded at around $25.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,143 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Perennial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The purchase prices were between $78.55 and $84.59, with an estimated average price of $81.7. The stock is now traded at around $79.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Perennial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Equifax Inc. The purchase prices were between $181.13 and $239.85, with an estimated average price of $222.41. The stock is now traded at around $260.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 90 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Perennial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in dMY Technology Group Inc III. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $11.03, with an estimated average price of $10.36. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Perennial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37. The stock is now traded at around $311.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 75 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Perennial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Steris PLC. The purchase prices were between $188.43 and $216.47, with an estimated average price of $200.9. The stock is now traded at around $221.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 160 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Perennial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $38.63 and $42.46, with an estimated average price of $40.72. The stock is now traded at around $42.659200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 746 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Perennial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Stryker Corp by 42.40%. The purchase prices were between $242.95 and $267, with an estimated average price of $255.35. The stock is now traded at around $264.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 403 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Perennial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 67.86%. The purchase prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01. The stock is now traded at around $524.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 235 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Perennial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp by 28.18%. The purchase prices were between $13.55 and $14.85, with an estimated average price of $14.36. The stock is now traded at around $14.740100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Perennial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in AECOM by 30.00%. The purchase prices were between $59.93 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $65.33. The stock is now traded at around $63.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 65 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Perennial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Perennial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. The sale prices were between $13.3 and $19.17, with an estimated average price of $16.8.

Perennial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares North American Natural Resources ETF. The sale prices were between $27.42 and $31.69, with an estimated average price of $29.71.

Perennial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AutoZone Inc. The sale prices were between $1374.53 and $1533.76, with an estimated average price of $1447.84.

Perennial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.

Perennial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $87.7 and $89.87, with an estimated average price of $88.88.