Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Buys Ingersoll Rand Inc, Service Corp International, Euronet Worldwide Inc, Sells Welbilt Inc, TJX Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc

- New Purchases: EEFT, JBT,
- Added Positions: IR, SCI, BERY, OTEX, ECPG, KMX, SSNC, BWA, ADS, PRAA, URBN, FLS, TFII, FFIV, DOOO,
- Reduced Positions: GIL, DFS, PBH, MGA, TJX, ULTA, PII,
- Sold Out: WBT, AOS,
These are the top 5 holdings of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.
- Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) - 5,320,231 shares, 14.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.51%
- The Middleby Corp (MIDD) - 1,141,273 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.69%
- Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) - 4,912,152 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.06%
- SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) - 2,054,515 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.21%
- Service Corp International (SCI) - 2,406,145 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.09%
Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.35 and $156.96, with an estimated average price of $145.61. The stock is now traded at around $133.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 273,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT)
Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in John Bean Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $128.01 and $150.02, with an estimated average price of $139.42. The stock is now traded at around $143.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 24,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR)
Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc by 47.99%. The purchase prices were between $45.5 and $51.94, with an estimated average price of $49.09. The stock is now traded at around $52.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 2,611,156 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Service Corp International (SCI)
Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Service Corp International by 44.09%. The purchase prices were between $51.05 and $56.71, with an estimated average price of $53.06. The stock is now traded at around $65.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 2,406,145 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: F5 Networks Inc (FFIV)
Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in F5 Networks Inc by 25.17%. The purchase prices were between $174.96 and $215.35, with an estimated average price of $192.77. The stock is now traded at around $202.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BRP Inc (DOOO)
Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in BRP Inc by 88.24%. The purchase prices were between $74.2 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.59. The stock is now traded at around $86.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Welbilt Inc (WBT)
Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Welbilt Inc. The sale prices were between $15.48 and $24.8, with an estimated average price of $21.12.Sold Out: A.O. Smith Corp (AOS)
Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in A.O. Smith Corp. The sale prices were between $66.05 and $72.25, with an estimated average price of $68.99.
Here is the complete portfolio of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.. Also check out:
