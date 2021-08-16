Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. Buys Ingersoll Rand Inc, Service Corp International, Euronet Worldwide Inc, Sells Welbilt Inc, TJX Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc

New Purchases: EEFT, JBT,

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ingersoll Rand Inc, Service Corp International, Euronet Worldwide Inc, John Bean Technologies Corp, F5 Networks Inc, sells Welbilt Inc, TJX Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, A.O. Smith Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. owns 26 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) - 5,320,231 shares, 14.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.51% The Middleby Corp (MIDD) - 1,141,273 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.69% Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) - 4,912,152 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.06% SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) - 2,054,515 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.21% Service Corp International (SCI) - 2,406,145 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.09%

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.35 and $156.96, with an estimated average price of $145.61. The stock is now traded at around $133.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 273,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. initiated holding in John Bean Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $128.01 and $150.02, with an estimated average price of $139.42. The stock is now traded at around $143.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 24,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc by 47.99%. The purchase prices were between $45.5 and $51.94, with an estimated average price of $49.09. The stock is now traded at around $52.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 2,611,156 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in Service Corp International by 44.09%. The purchase prices were between $51.05 and $56.71, with an estimated average price of $53.06. The stock is now traded at around $65.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 2,406,145 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in F5 Networks Inc by 25.17%. The purchase prices were between $174.96 and $215.35, with an estimated average price of $192.77. The stock is now traded at around $202.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. added to a holding in BRP Inc by 88.24%. The purchase prices were between $74.2 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.59. The stock is now traded at around $86.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in Welbilt Inc. The sale prices were between $15.48 and $24.8, with an estimated average price of $21.12.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. sold out a holding in A.O. Smith Corp. The sale prices were between $66.05 and $72.25, with an estimated average price of $68.99.