Sandbar Asset Management LLP Buys Otis Worldwide Corp, Sealed Air Corp, First Solar Inc, Sells Lowe's Inc, Boeing Co, General Electric Co

- New Purchases: SEE, TDG, NEE, OLN, GPK, NSC, CSX, GRA, F, JNJ, CNI, FCX, GNRC, DE,
- Added Positions: OTIS, FSLR, LPX, CCK, GM, APTV, CAT, WRK, CF, ENPH, NOVA, VMC, URI, WLK, LYB, CHRW, MGA, LHX, DAN, BE, BAH, DQ,
- Reduced Positions: EMR, UFS, MOS, MIC, ASH, ADNT, IFF, HWM, FDX, SXT, KTOS, DD, SQM, CARR, WERN, PH,
- Sold Out: LOW, BA, GE, KSU, AGCO, AXTA, SON, CE, PHM, SMG, POOL, TRMB, SUM,
These are the top 5 holdings of Sandbar Asset Management LLP
- Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) - 1,758,786 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.31%
- Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) - 637,941 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 119.83%
- Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) - 481,846 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.81%
- Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX) - 785,451 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 87.61%
- WestRock Co (WRK) - 885,012 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.00%
Sandbar Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Sealed Air Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.21 and $59.25, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $60.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 458,403 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)
Sandbar Asset Management LLP initiated holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $578.24 and $682.63, with an estimated average price of $626.69. The stock is now traded at around $605.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 23,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Sandbar Asset Management LLP initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $83.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 161,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Olin Corp (OLN)
Sandbar Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Olin Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.97 and $50.94, with an estimated average price of $44.89. The stock is now traded at around $47.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 246,527 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK)
Sandbar Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Graphic Packaging Holding Co. The purchase prices were between $17.37 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $18.27. The stock is now traded at around $19.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 608,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)
Sandbar Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $261.43 and $290.35, with an estimated average price of $275.9. The stock is now traded at around $268.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 39,049 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)
Sandbar Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 119.83%. The purchase prices were between $68.45 and $82.08, with an estimated average price of $76.74. The stock is now traded at around $91.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.15%. The holding were 637,941 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: First Solar Inc (FSLR)
Sandbar Asset Management LLP added to a holding in First Solar Inc by 296.61%. The purchase prices were between $69.57 and $92.71, with an estimated average price of $79.31. The stock is now traded at around $96.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 342,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX)
Sandbar Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp by 87.61%. The purchase prices were between $55.46 and $73.55, with an estimated average price of $63.74. The stock is now traded at around $58.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 785,451 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)
Sandbar Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Crown Holdings Inc by 63.81%. The purchase prices were between $97.04 and $113.54, with an estimated average price of $105.2. The stock is now traded at around $108.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 481,846 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: General Motors Co (GM)
Sandbar Asset Management LLP added to a holding in General Motors Co by 166.51%. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $52.692500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 517,392 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Aptiv PLC (APTV)
Sandbar Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Aptiv PLC by 447.12%. The purchase prices were between $134.37 and $159.75, with an estimated average price of $146.38. The stock is now traded at around $163.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 130,735 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Sandbar Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5.Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)
Sandbar Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Sandbar Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
Sandbar Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.Sold Out: AGCO Corp (AGCO)
Sandbar Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in AGCO Corp. The sale prices were between $121.75 and $156.6, with an estimated average price of $140.83.Sold Out: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)
Sandbar Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.54 and $33.71, with an estimated average price of $31.61.
