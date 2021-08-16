Sandbar Asset Management LLP Buys Otis Worldwide Corp, Sealed Air Corp, First Solar Inc, Sells Lowe's Inc, Boeing Co, General Electric Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Sandbar Asset Management LLP Buys Otis Worldwide Corp, Sealed Air Corp, First Solar Inc, Sells Lowe's Inc, Boeing Co, General Electric Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sandbar Asset Management LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Otis Worldwide Corp, Sealed Air Corp, First Solar Inc, Louisiana-Pacific Corp, Crown Holdings Inc, sells Lowe's Inc, Boeing Co, General Electric Co, Kansas City Southern, AGCO Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sandbar Asset Management LLP. As of 2021Q2, Sandbar Asset Management LLP owns 53 stocks with a total value of $902 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sandbar Asset Management LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sandbar+asset+management+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sandbar Asset Management LLP
  1. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) - 1,758,786 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.31%
  2. Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) - 637,941 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 119.83%
  3. Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) - 481,846 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.81%
  4. Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX) - 785,451 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 87.61%
  5. WestRock Co (WRK) - 885,012 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.00%
New Purchase: Sealed Air Corp (SEE)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Sealed Air Corp. The purchase prices were between $45.21 and $59.25, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $60.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 458,403 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP initiated holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $578.24 and $682.63, with an estimated average price of $626.69. The stock is now traded at around $605.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 23,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $83.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 161,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Olin Corp (OLN)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Olin Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.97 and $50.94, with an estimated average price of $44.89. The stock is now traded at around $47.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 246,527 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Graphic Packaging Holding Co. The purchase prices were between $17.37 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $18.27. The stock is now traded at around $19.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 608,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $261.43 and $290.35, with an estimated average price of $275.9. The stock is now traded at around $268.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 39,049 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp by 119.83%. The purchase prices were between $68.45 and $82.08, with an estimated average price of $76.74. The stock is now traded at around $91.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.15%. The holding were 637,941 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Solar Inc (FSLR)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP added to a holding in First Solar Inc by 296.61%. The purchase prices were between $69.57 and $92.71, with an estimated average price of $79.31. The stock is now traded at around $96.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 342,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp by 87.61%. The purchase prices were between $55.46 and $73.55, with an estimated average price of $63.74. The stock is now traded at around $58.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 785,451 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Crown Holdings Inc by 63.81%. The purchase prices were between $97.04 and $113.54, with an estimated average price of $105.2. The stock is now traded at around $108.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 481,846 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: General Motors Co (GM)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP added to a holding in General Motors Co by 166.51%. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $52.692500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 517,392 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Aptiv PLC by 447.12%. The purchase prices were between $134.37 and $159.75, with an estimated average price of $146.38. The stock is now traded at around $163.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 130,735 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5.

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.

Sold Out: AGCO Corp (AGCO)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in AGCO Corp. The sale prices were between $121.75 and $156.6, with an estimated average price of $140.83.

Sold Out: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)

Sandbar Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. The sale prices were between $29.54 and $33.71, with an estimated average price of $31.61.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sandbar Asset Management LLP. Also check out:

1. Sandbar Asset Management LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sandbar Asset Management LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sandbar Asset Management LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sandbar Asset Management LLP keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider