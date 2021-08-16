PFM Asset Management LLC Buys Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF, Vesper U.S. Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF

New Purchases: USSG, UTRN, ESML,

USSG, UTRN, ESML, Added Positions: ESGD,

ESGD, Sold Out: BSCL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF, Vesper U.S. Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PFM Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, PFM Asset Management LLC owns 27 stocks with a total value of $4.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 13,130,956 shares, 64.01% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 7,990,662 shares, 11.48% of the total portfolio. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 1,877,253 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 2,680,011 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC) - 8,362,140 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio.

PFM Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.33 and $39.52, with an estimated average price of $38.26. The stock is now traded at around $41.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 414,331 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PFM Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Vesper U.S. Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy. The purchase prices were between $31.44 and $34.18, with an estimated average price of $33.16. The stock is now traded at around $36.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 168,661 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PFM Asset Management LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $39.429900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4,784 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PFM Asset Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 32.48%. The purchase prices were between $74.92 and $81.51, with an estimated average price of $78.75. The stock is now traded at around $81.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 152,128 shares as of 2021-06-30.

PFM Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.07 and $21.1, with an estimated average price of $21.09.