PFM Asset Management LLC Buys Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF, Vesper U.S. Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company PFM Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF, Vesper U.S. Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy, iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF, iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF, sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PFM Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, PFM Asset Management LLC owns 27 stocks with a total value of $4.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PFM Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pfm+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PFM Asset Management LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 13,130,956 shares, 64.01% of the total portfolio.
  2. Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 7,990,662 shares, 11.48% of the total portfolio.
  3. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 1,877,253 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio.
  4. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 2,680,011 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio.
  5. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC) - 8,362,140 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG)

PFM Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.33 and $39.52, with an estimated average price of $38.26. The stock is now traded at around $41.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 414,331 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vesper U.S. Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy (UTRN)

PFM Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Vesper U.S. Large Cap Short-Term Reversal Strategy. The purchase prices were between $31.44 and $34.18, with an estimated average price of $33.16. The stock is now traded at around $36.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 168,661 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)

PFM Asset Management LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $39.429900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4,784 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)

PFM Asset Management LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF by 32.48%. The purchase prices were between $74.92 and $81.51, with an estimated average price of $78.75. The stock is now traded at around $81.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 152,128 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)

PFM Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.07 and $21.1, with an estimated average price of $21.09.



Here is the complete portfolio of PFM Asset Management LLC. Also check out:

1. PFM Asset Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. PFM Asset Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PFM Asset Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PFM Asset Management LLC keeps buying
