Crabel Capital Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Sells ISHARES TRUST, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Crabel Capital Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Sells ISHARES TRUST, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Crabel Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund, ISHARES TRUST, sells ISHARES TRUST, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crabel Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Crabel Capital Management, LLC owns 120 stocks with a total value of $486 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Crabel Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/crabel+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Crabel Capital Management, LLC
  1. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 211,125 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.41%
  2. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 151,708 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1032.83%
  3. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 158,032 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.45%
  4. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 173,063 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 111,601 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 254.80%
New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Crabel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $92.16 and $94.72, with an estimated average price of $93.55. The stock is now traded at around $95.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.39%. The holding were 173,063 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND)

Crabel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The purchase prices were between $84 and $85.65, with an estimated average price of $84.88. The stock is now traded at around $86.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 164,973 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund (PUTW)

Crabel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund. The purchase prices were between $29.95 and $31.8, with an estimated average price of $30.83. The stock is now traded at around $32.506000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 405,440 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Crabel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The purchase prices were between $101.72 and $101.96, with an estimated average price of $101.85. The stock is now traded at around $101.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 114,177 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IEF)

Crabel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $112.56 and $115.63, with an estimated average price of $114.19. The stock is now traded at around $117.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 80,441 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (MBB)

Crabel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $107.73 and $108.4, with an estimated average price of $108.1. The stock is now traded at around $108.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 72,823 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Crabel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1032.83%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $114.07. The stock is now traded at around $116.129000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 151,708 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (EMB)

Crabel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 480.03%. The purchase prices were between $107.17 and $112.19, with an estimated average price of $110.2. The stock is now traded at around $112.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 129,132 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Crabel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 254.80%. The purchase prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05. The stock is now traded at around $135.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 111,601 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Crabel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 283.33%. The purchase prices were between $50.67 and $50.79, with an estimated average price of $50.73. The stock is now traded at around $50.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 210,067 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

Crabel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 116.71%. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $144.64, with an estimated average price of $127.1. The stock is now traded at around $142.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 59,438 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD)

Crabel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc by 139.53%. The purchase prices were between $46.72 and $49.7, with an estimated average price of $48. The stock is now traded at around $42.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 152,439 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (IPHI)

Crabel Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.

Sold Out: (FLIR)

Crabel Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Sold Out: (CMD)

Crabel Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $79.84 and $89.66, with an estimated average price of $84.55.

Sold Out: (GWPH)

Crabel Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.

Sold Out: (CATM)

Crabel Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $38.77 and $39.02, with an estimated average price of $38.89.

Sold Out: (MIK)

Crabel Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $21.93 and $22, with an estimated average price of $21.96.



Here is the complete portfolio of Crabel Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Crabel Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Crabel Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Crabel Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Crabel Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider