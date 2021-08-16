Crabel Capital Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Sells ISHARES TRUST, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

New Purchases: VCIT, BND, PUTW, MINT, IEF, MBB, NUAN, PPD, VER, GOVT, STL, FBC, VMBS, SNR, JOBS, ICSH, GRA, PFPT, KNL, XEC, WBT, CADE, SCHZ, SPAB, IEI, EMLC, EEM, ESXB, GSY, CHMA, HYS, PDP, GOOGL, COST, LEMB, MNA, BLV, SOXX, BIL, AAPL, QLTA, SMMV, VCLT, SRLN, IHI, IGLB, PFE, KO, MTUM, PCEF, IJH, FXI, FDN, DBEF, BOND, NFLX, XMMO, USIG, FTSM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund, ISHARES TRUST, sells ISHARES TRUST, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crabel Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Crabel Capital Management, LLC owns 120 stocks with a total value of $486 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 211,125 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.41% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 151,708 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1032.83% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 158,032 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.45% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 173,063 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 111,601 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 254.80%

Crabel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $92.16 and $94.72, with an estimated average price of $93.55. The stock is now traded at around $95.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.39%. The holding were 173,063 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Crabel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The purchase prices were between $84 and $85.65, with an estimated average price of $84.88. The stock is now traded at around $86.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 164,973 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Crabel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund. The purchase prices were between $29.95 and $31.8, with an estimated average price of $30.83. The stock is now traded at around $32.506000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 405,440 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Crabel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The purchase prices were between $101.72 and $101.96, with an estimated average price of $101.85. The stock is now traded at around $101.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 114,177 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Crabel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $112.56 and $115.63, with an estimated average price of $114.19. The stock is now traded at around $117.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 80,441 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Crabel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $107.73 and $108.4, with an estimated average price of $108.1. The stock is now traded at around $108.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 72,823 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Crabel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1032.83%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $114.07. The stock is now traded at around $116.129000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 151,708 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Crabel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 480.03%. The purchase prices were between $107.17 and $112.19, with an estimated average price of $110.2. The stock is now traded at around $112.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 129,132 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Crabel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 254.80%. The purchase prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05. The stock is now traded at around $135.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 111,601 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Crabel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 283.33%. The purchase prices were between $50.67 and $50.79, with an estimated average price of $50.73. The stock is now traded at around $50.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 210,067 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Crabel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 116.71%. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $144.64, with an estimated average price of $127.1. The stock is now traded at around $142.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 59,438 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Crabel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc by 139.53%. The purchase prices were between $46.72 and $49.7, with an estimated average price of $48. The stock is now traded at around $42.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 152,439 shares as of 2021-06-30.

