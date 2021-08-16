Crabel Capital Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Sells ISHARES TRUST, BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

- New Purchases: VCIT, BND, PUTW, MINT, IEF, MBB, NUAN, PPD, VER, GOVT, STL, FBC, VMBS, SNR, JOBS, ICSH, GRA, PFPT, KNL, XEC, WBT, CADE, SCHZ, SPAB, IEI, EMLC, EEM, ESXB, GSY, CHMA, HYS, PDP, GOOGL, COST, LEMB, MNA, BLV, SOXX, BIL, AAPL, QLTA, SMMV, VCLT, SRLN, IHI, IGLB, PFE, KO, MTUM, PCEF, IJH, FXI, FDN, DBEF, BOND, NFLX, XMMO, USIG, FTSM,
- Added Positions: AGG, EMB, LQD, FLOT, XLNX, AJRD, CHNG, COHR, MGLN, WORK, PBCT, PRAH, ALXN, TLT, ATH, KSU, BKLN, MXIM, SPWH, TLND, FRTA, PCY, FLRN, SPY, PFF, VPL, BSV, IYR, ANGL, VGK, EWJ, AMLP,
- Reduced Positions: SHY, NEAR, VCSH, SHV, SCHO, MUB, VGSH, SJNK, SPSB, HYG, GDX, BNDX, XLU, VTEB, TFI, SHYG, VWOB, JNK, TIP, VTIP, HYLB, HYD, EWY, PGX, EWT,
- Sold Out: IPHI, FLIR, CMD, GWPH, CATM, MIK, GDXJ, USMV, ACWV, EFAV, HYMB, EWC, EWL, USHY, SLV, EEMV, RWX, HYLS, IGIB, EWA, SPLV, EZA, VNQI, CMCSA, INDA, GBTC, FLQL, DIS, EWQ, THD, EMLP, ECH, VRP,
For the details of Crabel Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/crabel+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Crabel Capital Management, LLC
- iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 211,125 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.41%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 151,708 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1032.83%
- SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 158,032 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.45%
- Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 173,063 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 111,601 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 254.80%
Crabel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $92.16 and $94.72, with an estimated average price of $93.55. The stock is now traded at around $95.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.39%. The holding were 173,063 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND)
Crabel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The purchase prices were between $84 and $85.65, with an estimated average price of $84.88. The stock is now traded at around $86.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 164,973 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund (PUTW)
Crabel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund. The purchase prices were between $29.95 and $31.8, with an estimated average price of $30.83. The stock is now traded at around $32.506000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 405,440 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Crabel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The purchase prices were between $101.72 and $101.96, with an estimated average price of $101.85. The stock is now traded at around $101.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 114,177 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IEF)
Crabel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $112.56 and $115.63, with an estimated average price of $114.19. The stock is now traded at around $117.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 80,441 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (MBB)
Crabel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $107.73 and $108.4, with an estimated average price of $108.1. The stock is now traded at around $108.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 72,823 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Crabel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1032.83%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $115.01, with an estimated average price of $114.07. The stock is now traded at around $116.129000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 151,708 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ISHARES TRUST (EMB)
Crabel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 480.03%. The purchase prices were between $107.17 and $112.19, with an estimated average price of $110.2. The stock is now traded at around $112.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 129,132 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Crabel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 254.80%. The purchase prices were between $128.82 and $133.87, with an estimated average price of $131.05. The stock is now traded at around $135.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 111,601 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)
Crabel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 283.33%. The purchase prices were between $50.67 and $50.79, with an estimated average price of $50.73. The stock is now traded at around $50.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 210,067 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
Crabel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 116.71%. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $144.64, with an estimated average price of $127.1. The stock is now traded at around $142.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 59,438 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD)
Crabel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc by 139.53%. The purchase prices were between $46.72 and $49.7, with an estimated average price of $48. The stock is now traded at around $42.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 152,439 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (IPHI)
Crabel Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.Sold Out: (FLIR)
Crabel Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.Sold Out: (CMD)
Crabel Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $79.84 and $89.66, with an estimated average price of $84.55.Sold Out: (GWPH)
Crabel Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.Sold Out: (CATM)
Crabel Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $38.77 and $39.02, with an estimated average price of $38.89.Sold Out: (MIK)
Crabel Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $21.93 and $22, with an estimated average price of $21.96.
Here is the complete portfolio of Crabel Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Crabel Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Crabel Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Crabel Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Crabel Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment