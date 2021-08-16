Independent Product Testing Firm Ten Mile Square Technologies Confirms INTRUSION Shield's Cyber Defense Capabilities

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTRUSION, Inc. ( INTZ) today announced that INTRUSION Shield was recently tested by independent product & performance assessment consulting firm Ten Mile Square Technologies, with Shield receiving validation of its marketing claims.



Unlike most cybersecurity products, INTRUSION Shield is a signature-free, bidirectional Zero Trust solution that combines historical IP reputation-based threat intelligence with real-time AI and network monitoring to prevent cyberattacks, including Zero-Day and malware-free attacks, before they can harm an organization. It inspects every port, protocol and packet attempting to enter and exit an organization to make pass/kill decisions.

Ten Mile Square Technologies was engaged by INTRUSION to perform an independent assessment of INTRUSION Shield to assess the product’s claims as they relate to functionality, performance, and efficacy. From the report, “Ten Mile Square Technologies assessment of the product as compared to the marketing claims finds that the product in fact does deliver on key representations made.”

“We found that Shield does what it claims to do, whether it is deployed in ‘kill’ mode, ‘observe’ mode or ‘turned-off’ mode,” said Frank Oelschlager, Partner & Managing Director at Ten Smile Square Technologies. “We had a couple of minor suggestions of things they may want to consider doing with Shield, but all-in-all we were very impressed with Shield’s alignment with what INTRUSION says it does.”

“As a relatively new entrant into the cyber defense market, it is great to see that Shield has been validated by Ten Mile Square, a trusted industry source for testing technology products and providing value-add suggestions to optimize customer satisfaction in the marketplace,” said Joe Head, co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at INTRUSION.

Click here to download the report.

About INTRUSION

INTRUSION, Inc. ( INTZ) protects any-sized company by leveraging advanced threat intelligence with real-time artificial intelligence to kill cyberattacks before they occur – including zero-days. INTRUSION’s solution families include INTRUSION Shield, an advanced cyber-defense solution that kills cyberattacks in real-time using artificial intelligence (AI) and an advanced threat intelligence cloud; INTRUSION TraceCop™ for threat discovery and disclosure; and INTRUSION Savant™ for network monitoring and advanced persistent threat detection.

About Ten Mile Square Technologies, LLC

Ten Mile Square has performed more than 200 technology assessment and technology due diligence engagements. Clients bring Ten Mile Square their most difficult and important challenges in system architecture, digital asset management (DAM), digital transformation, product management & delivery, strategy & innovation, all with an emphasis on cybersecurity. We help our clients scale to become more competitive and drive significant growth. We search for gaps and holes and fix what needs to be repaired or rebuilt. We drive significant results for companies building next-generation technologies. We help clients get things done right the first time.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitations, statements about the performance of protections provided by our INTRUSIONShield product, as well as any other statements which reflect management’s expectations regarding future events and operating performance. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risks that our products and solutions do not perform as anticipated or do not meet with widespread market acceptance. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, risks that we have detailed in the Company’s most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading “Risk Factors.”

INTRUSION Media Inquiries

PR Contact: Michael Krems, Analyst & Public Relations Manager

Email: [email protected]

Mobile: 805.496.8166

IR Contact: Joel Achramowicz



[email protected]



P: 415-845-9964