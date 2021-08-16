CompuMed, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CompuMed, Inc. (OTCPK: CMPD) ("CompuMed" or the "Company") is pleased to announce strong fiscal 2021 third quarter results.

FISCAL 2021 THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS:

Revenue in the quarter was $1.76 million , an increase of 8.2% sequentially and 55.1% year-over-year.

, an increase of 56.8% sequentially and 150.2% year-over-year. We enjoyed a great third quarter, and expect overall full year revenue growth to approximate 20%.

At quarter end CompuMed enjoyed a cash + accounts receivable position of $3.06 million , 7.2% higher than the second quarter and 21.2% higher than one year ago.

Over the past several years, Management of CompuMed has believed that the share price would eventually fairly reflect the fundamental business performance of the Company. Throughout this time, many shareholders have requested that rather than publish a shareholder letter as part of CompuMed's normal quarterly filing with OTC Markets, that the Company issue a press release as many publicly-traded companies do. Although this is less common among OTC Pink sheet companies such as CompuMed, we will initiate this practice starting this quarter. In part, with the hope that investors would place on the CompuMed common share a more appropriate value.

As regular readers of our filings know, CompuMed has approximately 40.52 million shares outstanding, together with unissued stock of 1.525 million and stock options deeply in the money in the amount of 6 million. This approximates 48.045 million shares outstanding. At this writing CMPD shares trade at $0.198 per share for a market capitalization of $9.5 million. If you adjust for the cash and liquidity position seen on the below balance sheet of in excess of $3 million, the market capitalization of CompuMed net of cash is currently $6.5 million. From the statement of operations shown below this indicates that currently CMPD shares trade at 8.3x trailing earnings. We do not believe this is an appropriate share price reflecting the value of CompuMed's growth.

We believe it is likely that one factor contributing to the low share price is the fact that many brokerage firms today restrict their clients from buying shares in companies whose shares trade at less than $5. Many potential investors in CompuMed are in effect 'left-out' of the market for our shares. Our shareholders should know that CompuMed's leadership is working hard to find solutions to this problem, and we take very seriously our role in delivering value to you as owners of our Company. We most fervently believe that the best way to add value to the owners of CompuMed is our continued focus on the growth in sales, earnings, and cash flow. Nonetheless, we must also explore ways for the CompuMed shareholder to see these benefits reflected in the very method in which each of you determine your own return; the share price.

Below, please see the CompuMed financial statements for the Fiscal Third Quarter ended June 30, 2021. Please note that more detailed information is provided along with financial statement footnotes in the CompuMed filings with the OTC Markets. Below is the link to the CompuMed Investor Relations section of the Company's website which will direct you to the OTC Market filings:

https://compumedinc.com/contacts/investor-relations/

Please see the CompuMed balance sheet for the quarter ended June 30, 2021:

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS COMPUMED, INC.



June 30, September 30,

2021 2020 ASSETS



CURRENT ASSETS



Cash and cash equivalents 2,008,090 1,890,439 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $65,780 (June 2021) and $54,564 (September 2020) 1,047,873 791,611 Inventory 114,196 36,526 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 132,421 108,868 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 3,302,580 2,827,444





PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, Net 1,427,520 1,267,085 TOTAL OTHER ASSETS 4,287 5,780 TOTAL ASSETS 4,734,387 4,100,309





LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



CURRENT LIABILITIES



Accounts payable 438,157 190,089 Accrued Liabilities 596,438 536,454 Current portion of capital lease obligations 222,786 215,268 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 1,257,381 941,811 Loans Payable - 114,450 Capital lease obligations 596,509 764,978 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,853,890 1,821,239





STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



Preferred Stock, $0.10 par value - authorized 1,000,000 shares





Preferred Stock- Class D 2% convertible - issued and outstanding - 4,167 shares - 417

Common Stock, $0.01 par value - authorized 50,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding – 40,520,302 and 32,186,302 (June 2021 and September 2020) 405,203 321,863

Additional paid-in capital 37,493,413 37,561,622

Accumulated deficit (35,018,119) (35,604,832)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 2,880,497 2,279,070

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 4,734,387 4,100,309



See notes to financial statements filed with OTC Markets.

Please see the CompuMed statement of operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2021:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Nine Months Ended June 30,

2021 2020

2021 2020 Revenue From Operations









Total Revenue 1,763,854 1,137,269

4,865,056 4,004,240 Cost of Goods Sold 740,180 441,080

2,035,671 1,754,735 Gross Profit 1,023,674 696,189

2,829,385 2,249,505











Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 685,863 535,818

2,060,202 1,799,207 Depreciation and Amortization 87,302 60,264

251,044 166,225 OPERATING PROFIT/(LOSS) 250,509 100,107

518,139 284,073











Other Income - -

114,450 - Taxes - -

800 8,300 Interest Expense 14,081 13,136

45,077 33,127











NET PROFIT/(LOSS) Adjusted for Non-recurring event 236,428 86,971

586,712 242,646











Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 40,520,302 32,186,302

37,742,302 32,186,302

About CompuMed, Inc.

CompuMed, Inc. (OTCPink: CMPD) Diagnostic Telemedicine services provide patients with the highest level of clinical care at reduced costs. Its telecardiology and teleradiology offerings provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities anywhere in the world. The company has been in business over 26 years and services over 1,000 clinical settings. CompuMed is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. Visit CompuMed at www.compumedinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future performance of CompuMed, Inc. that involve risks and uncertainties that could materially affect actual results, including statements regarding the Company's unaudited financial results. Factors that could cause actual results to vary from current expectations and forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to: (1) the global impact of the pandemic outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) and its impact on our operations and the operations of our suppliers and clients, staffing levels and labor costs; (2) the timing and volume of business activity from our clients, our ability to continue to provide those services, and our liquidity and cash position; (3) our ability to protect the Company's net operating losses and tax benefits; (4) volatility and changes in our stock price, corporate or other market conditions; (5) the loss of, or reduction of business from, substantial clients; (6) changes in government policy or economic conditions; (7) increased competition; and (8) other factors contained in the Company's filings posted on the OTC Markets website.

