CompuMed, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2021
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CompuMed, Inc. (OTCPK: CMPD) ("CompuMed" or the "Company") is pleased to announce strong fiscal 2021 third quarter results.
FISCAL 2021 THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS:
- Revenue in the quarter was $1.76 million, an increase of 8.2% sequentially and 55.1% year-over-year.
- Operating income during the quarter reached $250,000, an increase of 56.8% sequentially and 150.2% year-over-year.
- We enjoyed a great third quarter, and expect overall full year revenue growth to approximate 20%.
- At quarter end CompuMed enjoyed a cash + accounts receivable position of $3.06 million, 7.2% higher than the second quarter and 21.2% higher than one year ago.
Over the past several years, Management of CompuMed has believed that the share price would eventually fairly reflect the fundamental business performance of the Company. Throughout this time, many shareholders have requested that rather than publish a shareholder letter as part of CompuMed's normal quarterly filing with OTC Markets, that the Company issue a press release as many publicly-traded companies do. Although this is less common among OTC Pink sheet companies such as CompuMed, we will initiate this practice starting this quarter. In part, with the hope that investors would place on the CompuMed common share a more appropriate value.
As regular readers of our filings know, CompuMed has approximately 40.52 million shares outstanding, together with unissued stock of 1.525 million and stock options deeply in the money in the amount of 6 million. This approximates 48.045 million shares outstanding. At this writing CMPD shares trade at $0.198 per share for a market capitalization of $9.5 million. If you adjust for the cash and liquidity position seen on the below balance sheet of in excess of $3 million, the market capitalization of CompuMed net of cash is currently $6.5 million. From the statement of operations shown below this indicates that currently CMPD shares trade at 8.3x trailing earnings. We do not believe this is an appropriate share price reflecting the value of CompuMed's growth.
We believe it is likely that one factor contributing to the low share price is the fact that many brokerage firms today restrict their clients from buying shares in companies whose shares trade at less than $5. Many potential investors in CompuMed are in effect 'left-out' of the market for our shares. Our shareholders should know that CompuMed's leadership is working hard to find solutions to this problem, and we take very seriously our role in delivering value to you as owners of our Company. We most fervently believe that the best way to add value to the owners of CompuMed is our continued focus on the growth in sales, earnings, and cash flow. Nonetheless, we must also explore ways for the CompuMed shareholder to see these benefits reflected in the very method in which each of you determine your own return; the share price.
Below, please see the CompuMed financial statements for the Fiscal Third Quarter ended June 30, 2021. Please note that more detailed information is provided along with financial statement footnotes in the CompuMed filings with the OTC Markets. Below is the link to the CompuMed Investor Relations section of the Company's website which will direct you to the OTC Market filings:
Please see the CompuMed balance sheet for the quarter ended June 30, 2021:
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
COMPUMED, INC.
June 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
2,008,090
1,890,439
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $65,780 (June 2021) and $54,564 (September 2020)
1,047,873
791,611
Inventory
114,196
36,526
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
132,421
108,868
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
3,302,580
2,827,444
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, Net
1,427,520
1,267,085
TOTAL OTHER ASSETS
4,287
5,780
TOTAL ASSETS
4,734,387
4,100,309
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts payable
438,157
190,089
Accrued Liabilities
596,438
536,454
Current portion of capital lease obligations
222,786
215,268
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
1,257,381
941,811
Loans Payable
-
114,450
Capital lease obligations
596,509
764,978
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,853,890
1,821,239
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred Stock, $0.10 par value - authorized 1,000,000 shares
Preferred Stock- Class D 2% convertible - issued and outstanding - 4,167 shares
-
417
Common Stock, $0.01 par value - authorized 50,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding – 40,520,302 and 32,186,302 (June 2021 and September 2020)
405,203
321,863
Additional paid-in capital
37,493,413
37,561,622
Accumulated deficit
(35,018,119)
(35,604,832)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
2,880,497
2,279,070
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
4,734,387
4,100,309
See notes to financial statements filed with OTC Markets.
Please see the CompuMed statement of operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2021:
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Nine Months Ended
June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue From Operations
Total Revenue
1,763,854
1,137,269
4,865,056
4,004,240
Cost of Goods Sold
740,180
441,080
2,035,671
1,754,735
Gross Profit
1,023,674
696,189
2,829,385
2,249,505
Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
685,863
535,818
2,060,202
1,799,207
Depreciation and Amortization
87,302
60,264
251,044
166,225
OPERATING PROFIT/(LOSS)
250,509
100,107
518,139
284,073
Other Income
-
-
114,450
-
Taxes
-
-
800
8,300
Interest Expense
14,081
13,136
45,077
33,127
NET PROFIT/(LOSS) Adjusted for Non-recurring event
236,428
86,971
586,712
242,646
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
40,520,302
32,186,302
37,742,302
32,186,302
About CompuMed, Inc.
CompuMed, Inc. (OTCPink: CMPD) Diagnostic Telemedicine services provide patients with the highest level of clinical care at reduced costs. Its telecardiology and teleradiology offerings provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities anywhere in the world. The company has been in business over 26 years and services over 1,000 clinical settings. CompuMed is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. Visit CompuMed at www.compumedinc.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future performance of CompuMed, Inc. that involve risks and uncertainties that could materially affect actual results, including statements regarding the Company's unaudited financial results. Factors that could cause actual results to vary from current expectations and forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to: (1) the global impact of the pandemic outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) and its impact on our operations and the operations of our suppliers and clients, staffing levels and labor costs; (2) the timing and volume of business activity from our clients, our ability to continue to provide those services, and our liquidity and cash position; (3) our ability to protect the Company's net operating losses and tax benefits; (4) volatility and changes in our stock price, corporate or other market conditions; (5) the loss of, or reduction of business from, substantial clients; (6) changes in government policy or economic conditions; (7) increased competition; and (8) other factors contained in the Company's filings posted on the OTC Markets website.
