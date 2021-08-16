1-800-flowers.com Inc (FLWS) CEO and President Christopher G Mccann Sold $1.1 million of Shares

CEO and President of 1-800-flowers.com Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Christopher G Mccann (insider trades) sold 35,700 shares of FLWS on 08/13/2021 at an average price of $31.43 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.
