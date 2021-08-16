Cto Realty Growth Inc (CTO) SR. VP, CFO & TREASURER Matthew Morris Partridge Bought $54,750 of Shares
SR. VP, CFO & TREASURER of Cto Realty Growth Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Matthew Morris Partridge (insider trades) bought 1,000 shares of CTO on 08/12/2021 at an average price of $54.75 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $54,750.
