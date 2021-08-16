Logo
FIL Ltd Buys Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Nutrien, Fiserv Inc, Sells Manulife Financial Corp, Barrick Gold Corp, Oracle Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Hamilton, D0, based Investment company FIL Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Nutrien, Fiserv Inc, Waste Connections Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, sells Manulife Financial Corp, Barrick Gold Corp, Oracle Corp, , BRP Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FIL Ltd. As of 2021Q2, FIL Ltd owns 850 stocks with a total value of $93 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FIL Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fil+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FIL Ltd
  1. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 13,227,722 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.66%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 10,558,291 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.47%
  3. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 27,698,654 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.53%
  4. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 29,135,383 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.7%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 12,790,858 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.21%
New Purchase: PPD Inc (PPD)

FIL Ltd initiated holding in PPD Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.84 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.97. The stock is now traded at around $46.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,005,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd (YMM)

FIL Ltd initiated holding in Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $21.5, with an estimated average price of $19.66. The stock is now traded at around $10.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,117,146 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: TELUS International (Cda) Inc (TIXT)

FIL Ltd initiated holding in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.95 and $31.55, with an estimated average price of $29.98. The stock is now traded at around $30.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,801,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Domtar Corp (UFS)

FIL Ltd initiated holding in Domtar Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.47 and $55.4, with an estimated average price of $48.14. The stock is now traded at around $54.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,005,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ero Copper Corp. (ERO)

FIL Ltd initiated holding in Ero Copper Corp.. The purchase prices were between $17.08 and $24.26, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $18.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,634,833 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

FIL Ltd added to a holding in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1341.23%. The purchase prices were between $97.87 and $120.4, with an estimated average price of $109.38. The stock is now traded at around $118.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 5,956,921 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

FIL Ltd added to a holding in Nutrien Ltd by 63.89%. The purchase prices were between $52.83 and $65.04, with an estimated average price of $59.06. The stock is now traded at around $62.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 11,911,015 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

FIL Ltd added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 111.34%. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $111.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,054,213 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Waste Connections Inc (WCN)

FIL Ltd added to a holding in Waste Connections Inc by 9435.74%. The purchase prices were between $107.98 and $123.62, with an estimated average price of $118.73. The stock is now traded at around $127.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,972,277 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

FIL Ltd added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 30.31%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $247.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,577,861 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

FIL Ltd added to a holding in Intel Corp by 26.56%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $53.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 16,572,189 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (VAR)

FIL Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: CI Financial Corp (CIXX)

FIL Ltd sold out a holding in CI Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $14.47 and $18.82, with an estimated average price of $17.06.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

FIL Ltd sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Steris PLC (STE)

FIL Ltd sold out a holding in Steris PLC. The sale prices were between $188.43 and $216.47, with an estimated average price of $200.9.

Sold Out: SelectQuote Inc (SLQT)

FIL Ltd sold out a holding in SelectQuote Inc. The sale prices were between $19.26 and $32.28, with an estimated average price of $25.02.

Sold Out: Thoma Bravo Advantage (TBA)

FIL Ltd sold out a holding in Thoma Bravo Advantage. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $10.98, with an estimated average price of $10.23.

Reduced: Manulife Financial Corp (MFC)

FIL Ltd reduced to a holding in Manulife Financial Corp by 65.21%. The sale prices were between $19.35 and $22.16, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $19.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.65%. FIL Ltd still held 14,131,668 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

FIL Ltd reduced to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 71.29%. The sale prices were between $19.8 and $25.27, with an estimated average price of $22.49. The stock is now traded at around $20.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. FIL Ltd still held 9,028,027 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

FIL Ltd reduced to a holding in Oracle Corp by 84.72%. The sale prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $90.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. FIL Ltd still held 723,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: BRP Inc (DOOO)

FIL Ltd reduced to a holding in BRP Inc by 68.85%. The sale prices were between $74.2 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.59. The stock is now traded at around $86.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. FIL Ltd still held 1,139,737 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

FIL Ltd reduced to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 86.23%. The sale prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73. The stock is now traded at around $101.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. FIL Ltd still held 322,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA)

FIL Ltd reduced to a holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp by 39.26%. The sale prices were between $28.84 and $33.82, with an estimated average price of $31.31. The stock is now traded at around $31.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. FIL Ltd still held 8,956,782 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of FIL Ltd. Also check out:

1. FIL Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. FIL Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FIL Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FIL Ltd keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
