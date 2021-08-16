FIL Ltd Buys Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Nutrien, Fiserv Inc, Sells Manulife Financial Corp, Barrick Gold Corp, Oracle Corp

Hamilton, D0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Nutrien, Fiserv Inc, Waste Connections Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, sells Manulife Financial Corp, Barrick Gold Corp, Oracle Corp, , BRP Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FIL Ltd. As of 2021Q2, FIL Ltd owns 850 stocks with a total value of $93 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 13,227,722 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.66% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 10,558,291 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.47% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 27,698,654 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.53% The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 29,135,383 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.7% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 12,790,858 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.21%

FIL Ltd initiated holding in PPD Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.84 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.97. The stock is now traded at around $46.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,005,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FIL Ltd initiated holding in Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $21.5, with an estimated average price of $19.66. The stock is now traded at around $10.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,117,146 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FIL Ltd initiated holding in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.95 and $31.55, with an estimated average price of $29.98. The stock is now traded at around $30.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,801,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FIL Ltd initiated holding in Domtar Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.47 and $55.4, with an estimated average price of $48.14. The stock is now traded at around $54.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,005,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FIL Ltd initiated holding in Ero Copper Corp.. The purchase prices were between $17.08 and $24.26, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $18.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,634,833 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FIL Ltd added to a holding in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1341.23%. The purchase prices were between $97.87 and $120.4, with an estimated average price of $109.38. The stock is now traded at around $118.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 5,956,921 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FIL Ltd added to a holding in Nutrien Ltd by 63.89%. The purchase prices were between $52.83 and $65.04, with an estimated average price of $59.06. The stock is now traded at around $62.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 11,911,015 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FIL Ltd added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 111.34%. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $111.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,054,213 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FIL Ltd added to a holding in Waste Connections Inc by 9435.74%. The purchase prices were between $107.98 and $123.62, with an estimated average price of $118.73. The stock is now traded at around $127.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,972,277 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FIL Ltd added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 30.31%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $247.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,577,861 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FIL Ltd added to a holding in Intel Corp by 26.56%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $53.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 16,572,189 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FIL Ltd sold out a holding in CI Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $14.47 and $18.82, with an estimated average price of $17.06.

FIL Ltd sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

FIL Ltd sold out a holding in Steris PLC. The sale prices were between $188.43 and $216.47, with an estimated average price of $200.9.

FIL Ltd sold out a holding in SelectQuote Inc. The sale prices were between $19.26 and $32.28, with an estimated average price of $25.02.

FIL Ltd sold out a holding in Thoma Bravo Advantage. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $10.98, with an estimated average price of $10.23.

FIL Ltd reduced to a holding in Manulife Financial Corp by 65.21%. The sale prices were between $19.35 and $22.16, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $19.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.65%. FIL Ltd still held 14,131,668 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FIL Ltd reduced to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 71.29%. The sale prices were between $19.8 and $25.27, with an estimated average price of $22.49. The stock is now traded at around $20.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. FIL Ltd still held 9,028,027 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FIL Ltd reduced to a holding in Oracle Corp by 84.72%. The sale prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $90.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. FIL Ltd still held 723,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FIL Ltd reduced to a holding in BRP Inc by 68.85%. The sale prices were between $74.2 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.59. The stock is now traded at around $86.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. FIL Ltd still held 1,139,737 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FIL Ltd reduced to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 86.23%. The sale prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73. The stock is now traded at around $101.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. FIL Ltd still held 322,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FIL Ltd reduced to a holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp by 39.26%. The sale prices were between $28.84 and $33.82, with an estimated average price of $31.31. The stock is now traded at around $31.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. FIL Ltd still held 8,956,782 shares as of 2021-06-30.