FIL Ltd Buys Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Nutrien, Fiserv Inc, Sells Manulife Financial Corp, Barrick Gold Corp, Oracle Corp

- New Purchases: PPD, YMM, TIXT, UFS, ERO, ERO, IS, WOOF, DSEY, MCW, DRVN, CAI, ACWX, PETQ, NOC, CHE, VINP, PAX, DIBS, BZ, OTLY, HNST, KIN, SUI, TASK, TSP, CDLX, RAVN, AFRM, REET, RCD, RNLX, IFS, INVZ, IIVI, IVAN.U, NVRO, S, S, PCOR, VZIO, SPOT, POSH, BTG, DRIO, CRCT, TMCI, BLCT, BAMR, SLV, RDN, SIGI, OMIC, SUNL, SPCE, SSRM, SMMT, SNCY, VFF, TPST, TEN, TRQ, EGO, ABST, AMRS, AIT, AXTA, BCAB, GTLS, CLAR, CFLT, CSOD, CSWI, CFR, DOCS, ETWO, PEGA, FA, FYBR, GTX, GCP, GB, GRSV, PBW, ERUS, EWT, LFST, MANU, NEP, OGN,
- Added Positions: CM, NTR, FISV, WCN, MSFT, CRM, AMZN, INTC, NUAN, WDAY, CVE, FNV, PG, WFC, AAPL, NVR, ZLAB, FTS, AZPN, IQV, PVH, WPM, DEN, INFY, DAR, CL, CIGI, ADBE, CNXC, AQUA, BEKE, XLNX, AWK, AWI, AZEK, CIEN, AJG, JNPR, MRVL, REGN, SPGI, TRIP, V, YNDX, ALGN, CNC, EFX, G, ICLR, PYPL, PEP, FOUR, SHOP, TPX, TXN, TFII, TRI, ATVI, BAC, BSX, DHR, DVN, GRP.U, HDB, NSP, MAR, PGR, SBAC, SJR, WMT, WELL, WMS, AKAM, ALLY, ANTM, BRK.B, BGCP, BAH, CMA, CREE, ERII, ELS, FB, FHI, FRC, BKLN, INVH, KBR, LHX, NFLX, NEE, OZON, PNM, ROKU, SCHW, TMUS, USB, VZ, WDC, XP, ONEM, VNET, ABBV, AEIS, AJRD, AFL, AL, ATUS, AXP, ATR, ACGL, ARCC, ARRY, OZK, BDX, BOX, CDW, CE, CHX, CHNG, CI, CGNX, CFX, CCI, DECK, DLR, DLTR, EA, EHC, EOG, EXR, FDX, GS, GRA, GWW, HLNE, HHR, HON, HUM, HCM, INFO, PODD, ISRG, IVZ, IVV, LITE, MAN, MCK, MELI, MNSO, MKSI, NKE, NOAH, NXPI, OKTA, OMF, OSK, OM, ORCC, PH, PXD, PLD, QRVO, SCI, TSLX, SNOW, SEDG, SFM, STN, TCBI, TMO, TDUP, TW, TNET, TWLO, TSN, UBS, UNH, VIRT, WAL, XPO, MMM, ACU, AAP, AMD, ABNB, ARE, AQN, DOX, AMH, AIG, AMT, APH, ANSS, APG, ARNA, ANET, ASGN, ASH, AMK, ATH, AUPH, ADSK, AVB, AVY, AX, BIDU, BKR, BLL, BLDP, BBAR, BMO, BBY, BX, BRO, BRKR, CDNS, CZR, CCJ, CNNE, CSL, CAT, CBZ, CBOE, CDK, CF, LNG, CVX, COE, CMG, CMS, CMCSA, CPRT, CTVA, COST, CCK, CSX, CVS, DNMR, FANG, DISH, DCBO, DG, D, DRE, DD, DXC, DT, WTRG, ETSY, EVR, EXLS, EXPD, XOM, FAF, FMC, WPF, FTV, FCX, FCN, GDS, GPC, GILD, GDDY, GLNG, LOPE, GO, ASR, HR, HCSG, PEAK, HELE, HOLI, HD, HZNP, HLI, HBAN, IAA, IEX, INGR, IBP, IDCC, IPG, QQQ, IPGP, EWI, EWY, EPP, EWJ, IEUR, IJR, KAR, KB, KFRC, KNSL, KKR, KHC, LVS, LDOS, LSXMK, LNC, LFUS, LMT, LOVE, LUMN, MBUU, MMC, MLM, MXIM, MLCO, MRK, MOS, MWA, NDAQ, NEWR, NWL, NMRK, NEM, NWSA, NTRS, NOV, NUE, ON, OTIS, PLMR, PAAS, PNR, PCG, FENG, PDD, PLUG, PRI, PROF, PRQR, RL, REGI, RMD, RXN, RHI, RBLX, SABR, SLB, SCHN, SGMS, SCU, SGEN, XLE, XLI, SRE, SHW, AOS, SNAP, SPR, SBUX, STOR, SYK, RUN, SIVB, TAL, TFX, VIV, TU, TX, TTEK, TEVA, TGTX, TRU, TRV, TRIL, TBI, UDR, ULTA, UMPQ, UNP, UPS, URI, U, VFC, GDX, BND, BNDX, VOO, VTR, VSEC, WM, XYL, ZEN, ZTS, ZNGA,
- Reduced Positions: MFC, GOLD, TD, BABA, ORCL, DOOO, SU, RY, CP, BNS, PM, PBA, BAM, TME, WFG, GOOGL, EIX, SCCO, VMW, BEP, CNQ, MPC, ENB, KLAC, SPG, INDA, SLF, TCOM, BKNG, CCEP, CTSH, GNRC, MEOH, TRP, LRCX, LIN, AMGN, CSCO, JD, JCI, RCI, ROP, WORK, ABT, MO, BEPC, BG, XEC, CLH, CME, ECL, EXC, MGA, MS, EDU, RTX, UBER, ALSN, BCE, BLK, CAE, CHTR, CHKP, GLW, FIS, HCA, HPQ, TIP, KSU, LU, VAC, TRMB, WLTW, AMAT, ADM, AIZ, ALV, BAX, BILI, CNI, GIB, C, COTY, FERG, FSV, GD, HTA, HES, JPM, FWONK, MA, MU, NSTG, PING, QGEN, QCOM, RF, SPY, TPR, TEL, TECK, VALE, YUMC, ZBH, TXG, QFIN, GOOG, ASND, T, JG, BZUN, BIIB, BMY, CLS, KO, ASHR, DIS, DOYU, DTE, NAPA, EBAY, ENTG, EXEL, FIVE, GIL, GH, HGV, JCOM, KMI, LAUR, LLY, LKQ, MAC, MMYT, MRVI, MNST, NGMS, NTES, PAGS, PFE, PINS, QSR, SCR, SE, SIX, TSM, TPL, VLO, VRTX, VTRS, VOYA, WTS, ZUO, ACN, AMG, APD, ALB, ALXN, ADS, AMC, ADI, ANGI, APTV, RCUS, ADP, BHC, BJ, BE, CPT, CTLT, CIH, COP, VLRS, OFC, CRAI, CMI, DHI, DQ, DE, DAL, DEI, ESTC, EQT, EQIX, EQH, EQR, ESS, EXFO, FN, FAST, FRT, FHN, FIVN, FLEX, FTNT, GSHD, HCAT, HIW, HLT, JBHT, HUYA, IMO, EWC, EZA, LEMB, IEMG, EWU, IXJ, IXP, KXI, IXC, IXG, IXN, RXI, EXI, ITT, JLL, KRC, KNX, KSS, KR, EL, LEN, LX, LSXMA, LYV, LPSN, LULU, LYB, MTCH, MDT, MAA, MDB, MCO, NNN, NTNX, NVDA, OKE, PZZA, PK, PSO, PSX, PNC, PDS, PSA, O, RNR, RH, RNG, RBA, RYAAY, XLB, XLV, XLK, XLF, XLY, XLRE, SBNY, SJI, GLD, SPSC, SQ, SSNC, STAG, STLD, STLA, STEP, STRO, TER, TMX, REAL, TTC, VER, VIPS, VNO, WBA, WWD, WWE, ZTO,
- Sold Out: VAR, CIXX, GE, STE, SLQT, TBA, MOMO, AWR, MNRO, CVA, CPG, VET, CBPO, 9IFA, BXP, DRQ, EGOV, STAY, BILL, IAC, GOCO, TUYA, CB, AES, SRPT, ANF, ABMD, A, ALK, ATI, LNT, ALL, AMED, AEE, ACC, AEP, AMP, AIRC, AN, AZO, TFC, BK, BBBY, BIG, BIO, BWA, BCO, BF.B, BC, CBRE, VIAC, CHRW, COG, CPB, COF, KMX, CAH, CCL, CAR, CNP, CERN, CHD, CINF, CTAS, CTXS, CLF, CLX, CAG, CNX, ED, CTB, CR, BAP, LIVN, XRAY, DRI, DVA, SITC, DXCM, DDS, DISCA, DPZ, DOV, SSP, EMN, ETN, EW, EMR, ENDP, ERF, ETR, RE, EXPE, M, FITB, FLS, FLR, FL, F, FOSL, GME, TGNA, GPS, GRMN, GIS, GNW, GT, HAL, HOG, HIG, HAS, HP, HSIC, HSY, HOLX, HRL, IDXX, ITW, ILMN, INCY, TT, IP, IRM, SJM, VIAV, JBL, JKHY, KBH, KEY, KIM, MDLZ, LH, LEG, JEF, LPX, LMNX, MTB, MTG, MGM, MIC, MRO, MKTX, MAS, MAT, MKC, MCD, MDP, MET, MCHP, MHK, TAP, MSI, NCR, NTAP, NYT, NI, JWN, ES, ODP, ODFL, OMC, OTEX, OI, PCAR, PPG, PPL, PKG, PDCO, PAYX, PBCT, PKI, PRGO, PNW, PBI, PCH, PFG, PRU, PEG, PHM, PWR, DGX, RRC, RJF, REG, RSG, WRK, ROK, ROL, ROST, RCL, R, SAIA, SLG, SLM, SPXC, SANM, STX, SEE, SIG, SKY, SWKS, SNA, SO, LUV, SWN, SWK, STT, SRCL, NLOK, SNPS, SYY, TROW, TJX, TTWO, TGT, THC, TEX, TXT, TKR, GL, TSCO, TAC, TUP, TYL, UAL, UAA, UIS, X, UHS, UNM, URBN, VVI, WRB, WAB, WAT, WST, WY, WHR, WMB, WOR, WYNN, XRX, YUM, ZBRA, ZION, L, TNL, HBI, WU, FSLR, ALGT, MSCI, HBM, FTI, KDP, DISCK, KL, AVGO, VRSK, GM, FLT, NLSN, IMV, FBHS, CPRI, NOW, NCLH, EVTC, NRC, NWS, DOC, TWTR, ALLE, OUT, NAVI, MIK, SYF, CFG, KEYS, HPE, UA, VVV, ADNT, LW, LGF.A, HWM, IR, BHF, VICI, FTCH, VIOT, FOX, LEVI, DOW, AMCR, PTON, SPT, BIPC, FRLN, PLTR, CCIV, DASH, AIV, BMBL, EPOL, VEU,
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 13,227,722 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.66%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 10,558,291 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.47%
- Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 27,698,654 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.53%
- The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 29,135,383 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.7%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 12,790,858 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.21%
FIL Ltd initiated holding in PPD Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.84 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.97. The stock is now traded at around $46.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,005,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd (YMM)
FIL Ltd initiated holding in Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $21.5, with an estimated average price of $19.66. The stock is now traded at around $10.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,117,146 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: TELUS International (Cda) Inc (TIXT)
FIL Ltd initiated holding in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.95 and $31.55, with an estimated average price of $29.98. The stock is now traded at around $30.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,801,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Domtar Corp (UFS)
FIL Ltd initiated holding in Domtar Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.47 and $55.4, with an estimated average price of $48.14. The stock is now traded at around $54.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,005,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ero Copper Corp. (ERO)
FIL Ltd initiated holding in Ero Copper Corp.. The purchase prices were between $17.08 and $24.26, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $18.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,634,833 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ero Copper Corp. (ERO)
FIL Ltd initiated holding in Ero Copper Corp.. The purchase prices were between $17.08 and $24.26, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $18.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,634,833 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)
FIL Ltd added to a holding in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1341.23%. The purchase prices were between $97.87 and $120.4, with an estimated average price of $109.38. The stock is now traded at around $118.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 5,956,921 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)
FIL Ltd added to a holding in Nutrien Ltd by 63.89%. The purchase prices were between $52.83 and $65.04, with an estimated average price of $59.06. The stock is now traded at around $62.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 11,911,015 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
FIL Ltd added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 111.34%. The purchase prices were between $106.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $111.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 4,054,213 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Waste Connections Inc (WCN)
FIL Ltd added to a holding in Waste Connections Inc by 9435.74%. The purchase prices were between $107.98 and $123.62, with an estimated average price of $118.73. The stock is now traded at around $127.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,972,277 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
FIL Ltd added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 30.31%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $247.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,577,861 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
FIL Ltd added to a holding in Intel Corp by 26.56%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $53.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 16,572,189 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (VAR)
FIL Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.Sold Out: CI Financial Corp (CIXX)
FIL Ltd sold out a holding in CI Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $14.47 and $18.82, with an estimated average price of $17.06.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
FIL Ltd sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Steris PLC (STE)
FIL Ltd sold out a holding in Steris PLC. The sale prices were between $188.43 and $216.47, with an estimated average price of $200.9.Sold Out: SelectQuote Inc (SLQT)
FIL Ltd sold out a holding in SelectQuote Inc. The sale prices were between $19.26 and $32.28, with an estimated average price of $25.02.Sold Out: Thoma Bravo Advantage (TBA)
FIL Ltd sold out a holding in Thoma Bravo Advantage. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $10.98, with an estimated average price of $10.23.Reduced: Manulife Financial Corp (MFC)
FIL Ltd reduced to a holding in Manulife Financial Corp by 65.21%. The sale prices were between $19.35 and $22.16, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $19.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.65%. FIL Ltd still held 14,131,668 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
FIL Ltd reduced to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 71.29%. The sale prices were between $19.8 and $25.27, with an estimated average price of $22.49. The stock is now traded at around $20.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. FIL Ltd still held 9,028,027 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
FIL Ltd reduced to a holding in Oracle Corp by 84.72%. The sale prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $90.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. FIL Ltd still held 723,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: BRP Inc (DOOO)
FIL Ltd reduced to a holding in BRP Inc by 68.85%. The sale prices were between $74.2 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.59. The stock is now traded at around $86.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. FIL Ltd still held 1,139,737 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
FIL Ltd reduced to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 86.23%. The sale prices were between $88.06 and $100.5, with an estimated average price of $95.73. The stock is now traded at around $101.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. FIL Ltd still held 322,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA)
FIL Ltd reduced to a holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp by 39.26%. The sale prices were between $28.84 and $33.82, with an estimated average price of $31.31. The stock is now traded at around $31.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. FIL Ltd still held 8,956,782 shares as of 2021-06-30.
