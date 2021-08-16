Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc Buys Luminar Technologies Inc, iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E

New Purchases: LAZR, SDG, EEMV, ADP, TGT, VIEW,

Investment company Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Luminar Technologies Inc, iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Target Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc. As of 2021Q2, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc owns 95 stocks with a total value of $713 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 394,134 shares, 23.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 851,481 shares, 8.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 152,006 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 84,576 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,094 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.48%

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc initiated holding in Luminar Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.43 and $25.51, with an estimated average price of $22.05. The stock is now traded at around $17.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 228,533 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.99 and $99.78, with an estimated average price of $97.03. The stock is now traded at around $98.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 20,093 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The purchase prices were between $61.35 and $65.11, with an estimated average price of $63.42. The stock is now traded at around $62.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,940 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc initiated holding in Target Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $261.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 902 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.81 and $200.06, with an estimated average price of $194.19. The stock is now traded at around $215.467600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,043 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc initiated holding in View Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.09 and $9.78, with an estimated average price of $8.16. The stock is now traded at around $5.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 16,256 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 48.46%. The purchase prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98. The stock is now traded at around $65.477900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,740 shares as of 2021-06-30.