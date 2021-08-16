Added Positions: GGG, CTLT, UNP, ROP, ADBE, INTU, WMT, MSFT, BSY, AMZN, GOOGL, BRK.B, V, MDT, MTD, ECL, CARR, OTIS,

GGG, CTLT, UNP, ROP, ADBE, INTU, WMT, MSFT, BSY, AMZN, GOOGL, BRK.B, V, MDT, MTD, ECL, CARR, OTIS, Reduced Positions: LH, XYL, GMED, ABT,

LH, XYL, GMED, ABT, Sold Out: CSGP, NKE, KSU, MBOT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Graco Inc, Catalent Inc, sells CoStar Group Inc, Nike Inc, Kansas City Southern, Microbot Medical Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, XXEC, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, XXEC, Inc. owns 26 stocks with a total value of $151 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Intuit Inc (INTU) - 30,015 shares, 9.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.28% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 35,126 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36% Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) - 23,032 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.00% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 39,078 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.73% Bentley Systems Inc (BSY) - 143,593 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.04%

XXEC, Inc. added to a holding in Graco Inc by 312.50%. The purchase prices were between $71.18 and $78.6, with an estimated average price of $75.02. The stock is now traded at around $78.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 61,924 shares as of 2021-06-30.

XXEC, Inc. added to a holding in Catalent Inc by 103.17%. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $115.69, with an estimated average price of $107.1. The stock is now traded at around $121.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 34,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.

XXEC, Inc. sold out a holding in CoStar Group Inc. The sale prices were between $81.08 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $86.36.

XXEC, Inc. sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55.

XXEC, Inc. sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.

XXEC, Inc. sold out a holding in Microbot Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $6.52 and $8.51, with an estimated average price of $7.58.