Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA Buys Biogen Inc, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Ameriprise Financial Inc, Sells Futu Holdings, Moderna Inc, Charles Schwab Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Petit-lancy, V8, based Investment company Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA (Current Portfolio) buys Biogen Inc, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Ameriprise Financial Inc, InMode, BioNTech SE, sells Futu Holdings, Moderna Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, Nuance Communications Inc, Intellia Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA. As of 2021Q2, Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA owns 473 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lombard+odier+asset+management+%28switzerland%29+sa/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA
  1. GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX) - 1,129,083 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.64%
  2. Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) - 276,921 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.03%
  3. American Express Co (AXP) - 208,021 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.57%
  4. IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) - 133,563 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.76%
  5. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 63,220 shares, 1.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.04%
New Purchase: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA initiated holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $65.78 and $105.02, with an estimated average price of $80.86. The stock is now traded at around $115.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 270,358 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: InMode Ltd (INMD)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA initiated holding in InMode Ltd. The purchase prices were between $68.79 and $96.68, with an estimated average price of $84.64. The stock is now traded at around $104.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BioNTech SE (BNTX)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA initiated holding in BioNTech SE. The purchase prices were between $109.19 and $241.49, with an estimated average price of $186.49. The stock is now traded at around $340.440700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 93,839 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: XP Inc (XP)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA initiated holding in XP Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.67 and $46.2, with an estimated average price of $41.24. The stock is now traded at around $46.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 206,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07. The stock is now traded at around $289.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 26,193 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NIO Inc (NIO)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.22 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $40.01. The stock is now traded at around $38.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 95,658 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 4264.97%. The purchase prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $341.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 77,129 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA added to a holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc by 8131.99%. The purchase prices were between $232.45 and $265.65, with an estimated average price of $251.64. The stock is now traded at around $270.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 102,159 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 260.27%. The purchase prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47. The stock is now traded at around $139.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 134,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA added to a holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 225.99%. The purchase prices were between $16.33 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $26.06. The stock is now traded at around $21.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 788,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA added to a holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc by 47.64%. The purchase prices were between $28.27 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $36.97. The stock is now traded at around $33.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 1,129,083 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA added to a holding in Twist Bioscience Corp by 83.12%. The purchase prices were between $88.13 and $142.06, with an estimated average price of $116.32. The stock is now traded at around $96.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 196,676 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA sold out a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $104.43 and $179.55, with an estimated average price of $145.7.

Sold Out: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Sold Out: Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA sold out a holding in Itau Unibanco Holding SA. The sale prices were between $4.71 and $6.54, with an estimated average price of $5.52.

Sold Out: Ambev SA (ABEV)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA sold out a holding in Ambev SA. The sale prices were between $2.67 and $3.9, with an estimated average price of $3.24.

Sold Out: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $14.57 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $16.66.

Sold Out: Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX)

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA sold out a holding in Xerox Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $22.85 and $25.32, with an estimated average price of $24.18.



Here is the complete portfolio of Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA. Also check out:

1. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA's Undervalued Stocks
2. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA keeps buying
