Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA Buys Biogen Inc, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Ameriprise Financial Inc, Sells Futu Holdings, Moderna Inc, Charles Schwab Corp

- New Purchases: BHVN, INMD, BNTX, XP, SE, NIO, CCEP, ACIU, PDD, LIN, STZ, TPR, TWLO, RL, APTV, ABNB, CB, AON, ESS, GRMN, INFO, TT, KIM, SNOW, OGN, AIZ, CTXS, PEAK, JCI, NWL, PKI, SEE, NLOK, TER, VNT, APD, ALK, IVZ, AIRC, ATO, BAX, BHC, CHRW, DVA, EMN, DISH, EQIX, GPS, GPC, MNST, IRM, SJM, MMC, MXIM, ODFL, PKG, PBCT, PVH, PWR, REG, SBAC, SIVB, SPG, SNPS, TYL, URI, VMC, WAT, WFC, WST, ZION, CMG, FTNT, NLSN, MOS, NCLH, ALLE, HUBS, DOCU, AMCR, AFG, AIG, ADI, ANSS, WTRG, ADM, BAM, BF.B, CAE, CDNS, COF, CHKP, CME, CTAS, DXC, DHI, DXCM, DLR, ERIE, EXPE, FFIV, FAST, FE, FLS, WELL, HSIC, HRL, IP, LKQ, LEN, MGA, MU, VTRS, NRG, NVR, UNM, VTR, WY, LBTYK, BX, CG, CDW, PAYC, TRU, LW,
- Added Positions: BIIB, AMP, TDOC, IOVA, GDRX, NVTA, TWST, NVAX, NEO, AMWL, UNH, ELS, TNDM, NTRA, EXAS, MELI, NBIX, EDIT, ALLO, KPTI, IMGN, LHCG, TRHC, QTRX, MRTX, GTHX, YMAB, MRK, ABT, AMZN, SGMO, DRNA, OTRK, QDEL, RCM, ABBV, FREQ, MDRX, IQV, LH, GOOG, ASHR, STRO, AAPL, BRK.B, BC, IRTC, SGFY, MSFT, FB, GS, POOL, C, MED, CRM, SBUX, TROW, WMT, RUBY, KO, NOW, SNAP, JNJ, NKE, PG, TSLA, APLS, BKNG, KURA, TXG, BLL, COST, XOM, NEE, HAL, HSY, MS, PEP, PSA, SHW, H, CHWY, OTIS, PLD, ATVI, ADBE, AMT, AMGN, AMAT, AVB, TFC, BAC, BXP, BMY, CSX, CAT, CI, CLX, ED, CCI, DHR, DE, ECL, EL, EXPD, GIS, HON, HST, IDXX, JBHT, J, KLAC, K, LRCX, MCD, SPGI, OMC, ORCL, PFE, RHI, UNP, UPS, VZ, WBA, LDOS, LULU, MSCI, YNDX, NXTC, CARR, XPEV, MMM, T, AFL, ABC, AVY, BK, BDX, BLK, BSX, CBRE, VIAC, CPB, CAH, CNC, CVX, CHD, CSCO, CL, CMCSA, CMI, D, DD, EIX, EA, LLY, EQR, EXR, FMC, GILD, HPQ, HD, IBM, ITW, ILMN, IPG, JPM, MDLZ, MAS, MKC, MDT, MCO, MSI, NFLX, NEM, PCAR, PPG, PTC, PFG, PRU, PEG, BB, ROL, SLB, SRE, TRV, STT, SYY, TTWO, TGT, TXN, VFC, DIS, WM, WHR, XLNX, YUM, MA, TEL, AVGO, VRSK, CHTR, FRC, MPC, XYL, ETSY, BKR, BILI, FOXA, DOW, ZM, ACN, ALXN, ALL, NLY, BNS, BA, CVS, CNI, CP, EW, EMR, ENB, FISV, GPN, HUM, ICE, IFF, ISRG, MTD, OTEX, PNC, QCOM, RCI, ROP, WPM, SYK, SLF, TD, USB, FTS, TECK, TMUS, FNV, DG, NXPI, SPLK, PSX, PANW, WDAY, TWTR, HLT, ANET, PYPL, HPE, FTV, DELL, IEMG,
- Reduced Positions: MRNA, SCHW, NTLA, BIDU, HALO, TAL, LOW, AXP, INDA, TMO, V, PHM, TCOM, OZON, PINS, SPY, GOOGL, A, UHAL, FIS, VEEV, KMB, BR, AWK, SHOP, ADSK, ZBRA, PGR, NET, KR, VOYA, HIG, F, FDX, BBY, OC, EBAY, RGA, ZTS, GWW, TJX, ROK, MET, RE, LMT, INTU, AEM, AZO, CRWD, AMD, KMI, ADP, PBA, AUY, VRTX, RTX, RMD, REGN, ETN, LNC, INTC, LHX, EXC,
- Sold Out: FUTU, NUAN, ITUB, ABEV, TME, XRX, CCK, GE, ROST, SSD, UBER, RBA, VPL, AQN, WAB, RNR, BAH, VAR, VLO, YSG,
These are the top 5 holdings of Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA
- GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX) - 1,129,083 shares, 2.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.64%
- Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) - 276,921 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.03%
- American Express Co (AXP) - 208,021 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.57%
- IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) - 133,563 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.76%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 63,220 shares, 1.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.04%
Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA initiated holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $65.78 and $105.02, with an estimated average price of $80.86. The stock is now traded at around $115.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 270,358 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: InMode Ltd (INMD)
Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA initiated holding in InMode Ltd. The purchase prices were between $68.79 and $96.68, with an estimated average price of $84.64. The stock is now traded at around $104.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BioNTech SE (BNTX)
Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA initiated holding in BioNTech SE. The purchase prices were between $109.19 and $241.49, with an estimated average price of $186.49. The stock is now traded at around $340.440700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 93,839 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: XP Inc (XP)
Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA initiated holding in XP Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.67 and $46.2, with an estimated average price of $41.24. The stock is now traded at around $46.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 206,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)
Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07. The stock is now traded at around $289.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 26,193 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NIO Inc (NIO)
Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.22 and $53.2, with an estimated average price of $40.01. The stock is now traded at around $38.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 95,658 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 4264.97%. The purchase prices were between $259 and $414.71, with an estimated average price of $301.69. The stock is now traded at around $341.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 77,129 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP)
Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA added to a holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc by 8131.99%. The purchase prices were between $232.45 and $265.65, with an estimated average price of $251.64. The stock is now traded at around $270.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 102,159 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 260.27%. The purchase prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47. The stock is now traded at around $139.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 134,919 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (IOVA)
Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA added to a holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 225.99%. The purchase prices were between $16.33 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $26.06. The stock is now traded at around $21.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 788,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX)
Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA added to a holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc by 47.64%. The purchase prices were between $28.27 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $36.97. The stock is now traded at around $33.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 1,129,083 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST)
Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA added to a holding in Twist Bioscience Corp by 83.12%. The purchase prices were between $88.13 and $142.06, with an estimated average price of $116.32. The stock is now traded at around $96.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 196,676 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)
Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA sold out a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $104.43 and $179.55, with an estimated average price of $145.7.Sold Out: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)
Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44.Sold Out: Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB)
Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA sold out a holding in Itau Unibanco Holding SA. The sale prices were between $4.71 and $6.54, with an estimated average price of $5.52.Sold Out: Ambev SA (ABEV)
Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA sold out a holding in Ambev SA. The sale prices were between $2.67 and $3.9, with an estimated average price of $3.24.Sold Out: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA sold out a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The sale prices were between $14.57 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $16.66.Sold Out: Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX)
Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) SA sold out a holding in Xerox Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $22.85 and $25.32, with an estimated average price of $24.18.
