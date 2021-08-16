Tarsadia Capital, LLC Buys Alcoa Corp, Gores Holdings V Inc, WM Technology Inc, Sells Extended Stay America Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Sea

- New Purchases: AA, MAPS,
- Added Positions: GRSV, DISH, AMZN, CPLG, ADBE,
- Reduced Positions: MELI, SE, WMG, DDOG, MSFT, SOAC,
- Sold Out: STAY, TMUS, AGC,
These are the top 5 holdings of Tarsadia Capital, LLC
- iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 800,000 shares, 30.37% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 17,500 shares, 17.01% of the total portfolio.
- MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 25,736 shares, 11.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.97%
- Gores Holdings V Inc (GRSV) - 2,488,641 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.34%
- DISH Network Corp (DISH) - 590,000 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio.
Tarsadia Capital, LLC initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.24 and $41.32, with an estimated average price of $36.29. The stock is now traded at around $43.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 269,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: WM Technology Inc (MAPS)
Tarsadia Capital, LLC initiated holding in WM Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $19.97, with an estimated average price of $15.08. The stock is now traded at around $12.989000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Gores Holdings V Inc (GRSV)
Tarsadia Capital, LLC added to a holding in Gores Holdings V Inc by 61.34%. The purchase prices were between $9.98 and $10.43, with an estimated average price of $10.2. The stock is now traded at around $10.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 2,488,641 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: DISH Network Corp (DISH)
Tarsadia Capital, LLC added to a holding in DISH Network Corp by 409.83%. The purchase prices were between $36.2 and $46.53, with an estimated average price of $41.91. The stock is now traded at around $42.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 226,482 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Tarsadia Capital, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 48.41%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3273.800900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 3,596 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Extended Stay America Inc (STAY)
Tarsadia Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Extended Stay America Inc. The sale prices were between $19.55 and $20.46, with an estimated average price of $19.83.Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Tarsadia Capital, LLC sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59.Sold Out: Altimeter Growth Corp (AGC)
Tarsadia Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Altimeter Growth Corp. The sale prices were between $11.06 and $15.33, with an estimated average price of $12.22.
Here is the complete portfolio of Tarsadia Capital, LLC.
