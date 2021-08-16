Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp Buys iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Silence Therapeutics PLC, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, Silence Therapeutics PLC, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co, sells Alibaba Group Holding, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, CarParts.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp. As of 2021Q2, Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp owns 277 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) - 12,875,000 shares, 11.34% of the total portfolio. Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) - 2,320,000 shares, 8.21% of the total portfolio. United States Steel Corp (X) - 4,590,000 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 500,000 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 340,000 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $283.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 88,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp initiated holding in Silence Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $22.34 and $28.35, with an estimated average price of $25.42. The stock is now traded at around $24.870300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 913,134 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp initiated holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $26.11 and $33.71, with an estimated average price of $30.09. The stock is now traded at around $24.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 7,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $219.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp initiated holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. The purchase prices were between $16.77 and $20.49, with an estimated average price of $18.41. The stock is now traded at around $16.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 505,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 112,842 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 906.67%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2748.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,510 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 44.72%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3273.800900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,330 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp added to a holding in Aramark by 869.57%. The purchase prices were between $35.96 and $40.03, with an estimated average price of $38. The stock is now traded at around $34.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 66,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 353.19%. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $41.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 41,965 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp added to a holding in Owens-Corning Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $92.09 and $108.22, with an estimated average price of $99.79. The stock is now traded at around $97.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp added to a holding in Ajax I by 746.27%. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $10.26, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 170,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $151 and $161.81, with an estimated average price of $157.77.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp sold out a holding in CarParts.com Inc. The sale prices were between $14.28 and $20.36, with an estimated average price of $16.68.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp sold out a holding in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. The sale prices were between $29.07 and $37.87, with an estimated average price of $34.49.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp sold out a holding in Children's Place Inc. The sale prices were between $68.89 and $99.33, with an estimated average price of $84.59.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp sold out a holding in Tempur Sealy International Inc. The sale prices were between $35.69 and $40.64, with an estimated average price of $38.28.