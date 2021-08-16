Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Autodesk Inc, AGCO Corp, Sells Fastenal Co, Analog Devices Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc

New Purchases: PYPL, VRSK, AA, FCX, ENPH, ABNB, JBT,

London, X0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Autodesk Inc, AGCO Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, Alphabet Inc, sells Fastenal Co, Analog Devices Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Adobe Inc, Digital Realty Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd owns 57 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Illumina Inc (ILMN) - 103,900 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 191,100 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. AGCO Corp (AGCO) - 275,962 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 149.34% Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) - 565,329 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.48% Nike Inc (NKE) - 206,980 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.58%

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $278.128400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.9%. The holding were 103,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd initiated holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.8 and $188.88, with an estimated average price of $177.32. The stock is now traded at around $190.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 106,368 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.24 and $41.32, with an estimated average price of $36.29. The stock is now traded at around $43.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 500,354 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $36.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 454,831 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $188.33, with an estimated average price of $147.1. The stock is now traded at around $168.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 86,843 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $147.789100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 94,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 4492.87%. The purchase prices were between $269.54 and $300.16, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $328.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 93,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd added to a holding in AGCO Corp by 149.34%. The purchase prices were between $121.75 and $156.6, with an estimated average price of $140.83. The stock is now traded at around $139.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 275,962 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 2046.44%. The purchase prices were between $71.54 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $83.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 280,754 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 1382.16%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2748.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 8,389 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 1963.62%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $177.232300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 116,161 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 2758.26%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $158.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 104,984 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd sold out a holding in Fastenal Co. The sale prices were between $49.93 and $54.18, with an estimated average price of $52.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd sold out a holding in Analog Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $145.89 and $172.16, with an estimated average price of $160.19.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $140.61 and $155.69, with an estimated average price of $148.33.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $242.95 and $267, with an estimated average price of $255.35.

Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd sold out a holding in Foot Locker Inc. The sale prices were between $55.48 and $65.82, with an estimated average price of $60.36.