German American Bancorp, Inc. Buys Truist Financial Corp, General Motors Co, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sells Merck Inc, Starbucks Corp, McDonald's Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company German American Bancorp, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Truist Financial Corp, General Motors Co, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Danaher Corp, Nike Inc, sells Merck Inc, Starbucks Corp, McDonald's Corp, Charter Communications Inc, Prudential Financial Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, German American Bancorp, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, German American Bancorp, Inc. owns 92 stocks with a total value of $635 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/german+american+bancorp%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.
  1. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 754,242 shares, 9.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.78%
  2. iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX) - 966,418 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.52%
  3. BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET (GVI) - 466,059 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.27%
  4. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 104,106 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.36%
  5. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 175,264 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.73%
New Purchase: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

German American Bancorp, Inc. initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79. The stock is now traded at around $56.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 125,342 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)

German American Bancorp, Inc. initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $52.872000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 107,957 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lennar Corp (LEN)

German American Bancorp, Inc. initiated holding in Lennar Corp. The purchase prices were between $91.14 and $108.05, with an estimated average price of $99.85. The stock is now traded at around $109.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 29,105 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

German American Bancorp, Inc. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $684.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 368 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

German American Bancorp, Inc. initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $196.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,147 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

German American Bancorp, Inc. initiated holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The purchase prices were between $128.39 and $139.36, with an estimated average price of $133.89. The stock is now traded at around $153.219200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

German American Bancorp, Inc. added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 1092.39%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $551.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 8,466 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)

German American Bancorp, Inc. added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 493.23%. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $316.766000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 16,836 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Nike Inc (NKE)

German American Bancorp, Inc. added to a holding in Nike Inc by 58.14%. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $171.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 62,774 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: German American Bancorp Inc (GABC)

German American Bancorp, Inc. added to a holding in German American Bancorp Inc by 81.96%. The purchase prices were between $37.2 and $46.83, with an estimated average price of $42.04. The stock is now traded at around $38.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 207,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

German American Bancorp, Inc. added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 38.84%. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $105.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 112,871 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

German American Bancorp, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 50.56%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $106.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,946 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

German American Bancorp, Inc. sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29.

Sold Out: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

German American Bancorp, Inc. sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $605.5 and $721.45, with an estimated average price of $671.65.

Sold Out: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

German American Bancorp, Inc. sold out a holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $91.1 and $108.51, with an estimated average price of $101.91.

Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

German American Bancorp, Inc. sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

German American Bancorp, Inc. sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.



Here is the complete portfolio of GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.. Also check out:

1. GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, INC. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

