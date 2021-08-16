German American Bancorp, Inc. Buys Truist Financial Corp, General Motors Co, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sells Merck Inc, Starbucks Corp, McDonald's Corp

New Purchases: TFC, GM, LEN, UPS, TSLA, QCOM, TROW, TEL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Truist Financial Corp, General Motors Co, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Danaher Corp, Nike Inc, sells Merck Inc, Starbucks Corp, McDonald's Corp, Charter Communications Inc, Prudential Financial Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, German American Bancorp, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, German American Bancorp, Inc. owns 92 stocks with a total value of $635 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 754,242 shares, 9.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.78% iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX) - 966,418 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.52% BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET (GVI) - 466,059 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.27% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 104,106 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.36% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 175,264 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.73%

German American Bancorp, Inc. initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79. The stock is now traded at around $56.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 125,342 shares as of 2021-06-30.

German American Bancorp, Inc. initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $52.872000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 107,957 shares as of 2021-06-30.

German American Bancorp, Inc. initiated holding in Lennar Corp. The purchase prices were between $91.14 and $108.05, with an estimated average price of $99.85. The stock is now traded at around $109.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 29,105 shares as of 2021-06-30.

German American Bancorp, Inc. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $684.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 368 shares as of 2021-06-30.

German American Bancorp, Inc. initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $196.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,147 shares as of 2021-06-30.

German American Bancorp, Inc. initiated holding in TE Connectivity Ltd. The purchase prices were between $128.39 and $139.36, with an estimated average price of $133.89. The stock is now traded at around $153.219200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

German American Bancorp, Inc. added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 1092.39%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $551.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 8,466 shares as of 2021-06-30.

German American Bancorp, Inc. added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 493.23%. The purchase prices were between $225.08 and $271.69, with an estimated average price of $249.44. The stock is now traded at around $316.766000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 16,836 shares as of 2021-06-30.

German American Bancorp, Inc. added to a holding in Nike Inc by 58.14%. The purchase prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $171.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 62,774 shares as of 2021-06-30.

German American Bancorp, Inc. added to a holding in German American Bancorp Inc by 81.96%. The purchase prices were between $37.2 and $46.83, with an estimated average price of $42.04. The stock is now traded at around $38.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 207,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.

German American Bancorp, Inc. added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 38.84%. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $105.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 112,871 shares as of 2021-06-30.

German American Bancorp, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 50.56%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $106.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,946 shares as of 2021-06-30.

German American Bancorp, Inc. sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29.

German American Bancorp, Inc. sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $605.5 and $721.45, with an estimated average price of $671.65.

German American Bancorp, Inc. sold out a holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $91.1 and $108.51, with an estimated average price of $101.91.

German American Bancorp, Inc. sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73.

German American Bancorp, Inc. sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.