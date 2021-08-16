Independent Franchise Partners LLP Buys Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Alphabet Inc, Sells Altria Group Inc, Oracle Corp, Autodesk Inc

New Purchases: ICE,

ICE, Added Positions: BMY, GOOGL, IAA, NWS,

BMY, GOOGL, IAA, NWS, Reduced Positions: MO, ORCL, JNJ, ACN, WWE, PM, TMX,

MO, ORCL, JNJ, ACN, WWE, PM, TMX, Sold Out: ADSK,

London, X0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Alphabet Inc, IAA Inc, sells Altria Group Inc, Oracle Corp, Autodesk Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Independent Franchise Partners LLP. As of 2021Q2, Independent Franchise Partners LLP owns 24 stocks with a total value of $13.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 10,323,684 shares, 7.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86% Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 13,651,557 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.65% Fox Corp (FOXA) - 23,745,726 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2% Corteva Inc (CTVA) - 18,404,626 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12% Aon PLC (AON) - 3,398,853 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25%

Independent Franchise Partners LLP initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115. The stock is now traded at around $117.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.29%. The holding were 4,850,417 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Independent Franchise Partners LLP added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 31.65%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $68.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 13,651,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Independent Franchise Partners LLP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 26.06%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2748.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 307,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Independent Franchise Partners LLP added to a holding in IAA Inc by 79.21%. The purchase prices were between $53.33 and $63.34, with an estimated average price of $57.38. The stock is now traded at around $53.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 2,805,811 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Independent Franchise Partners LLP sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $269.54 and $300.16, with an estimated average price of $285.13.