Independent Franchise Partners LLP Buys Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Alphabet Inc, Sells Altria Group Inc, Oracle Corp, Autodesk Inc

- New Purchases: ICE,
- Added Positions: BMY, GOOGL, IAA, NWS,
- Reduced Positions: MO, ORCL, JNJ, ACN, WWE, PM, TMX,
- Sold Out: ADSK,
These are the top 5 holdings of Independent Franchise Partners LLP
- Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 10,323,684 shares, 7.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86%
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 13,651,557 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.65%
- Fox Corp (FOXA) - 23,745,726 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
- Corteva Inc (CTVA) - 18,404,626 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
- Aon PLC (AON) - 3,398,853 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25%
Independent Franchise Partners LLP initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115. The stock is now traded at around $117.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.29%. The holding were 4,850,417 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Independent Franchise Partners LLP added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 31.65%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $68.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 13,651,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Independent Franchise Partners LLP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 26.06%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2748.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 307,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: IAA Inc (IAA)
Independent Franchise Partners LLP added to a holding in IAA Inc by 79.21%. The purchase prices were between $53.33 and $63.34, with an estimated average price of $57.38. The stock is now traded at around $53.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 2,805,811 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
Independent Franchise Partners LLP sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $269.54 and $300.16, with an estimated average price of $285.13.
Here is the complete portfolio of Independent Franchise Partners LLP.
1. Independent Franchise Partners LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Independent Franchise Partners LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Independent Franchise Partners LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Independent Franchise Partners LLP keeps buying
