Mpm Asset Management Llc Buys ITeos Therapeutics Inc, Werewolf Therapeutics Inc

ITOS, HOWL, Reduced Positions: RPTX, HARP,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ITeos Therapeutics Inc, Werewolf Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mpm Asset Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Mpm Asset Management Llc owns 9 stocks with a total value of $538 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) - 4,951,303 shares, 19.37% of the total portfolio. ITeos Therapeutics Inc (ITOS) - 3,665,787 shares, 17.48% of the total portfolio. New Position Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (HOWL) - 4,284,172 shares, 13.89% of the total portfolio. New Position Repare Therapeutics Inc (RPTX) - 2,271,177 shares, 13.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.75% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc (TCRR) - 4,050,865 shares, 12.36% of the total portfolio.

Mpm Asset Management Llc initiated holding in ITeos Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.9 and $36.1, with an estimated average price of $24.11. The stock is now traded at around $24.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.48%. The holding were 3,665,787 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mpm Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.6 and $17.44, with an estimated average price of $13.73. The stock is now traded at around $13.324600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.89%. The holding were 4,284,172 shares as of 2021-06-30.