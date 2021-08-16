Mpm Asset Management Llc Buys ITeos Therapeutics Inc, Werewolf Therapeutics Inc

For the details of MPM ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mpm+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of MPM ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
- Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) - 4,951,303 shares, 19.37% of the total portfolio.
- ITeos Therapeutics Inc (ITOS) - 3,665,787 shares, 17.48% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (HOWL) - 4,284,172 shares, 13.89% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Repare Therapeutics Inc (RPTX) - 2,271,177 shares, 13.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.75%
- TCR2 Therapeutics Inc (TCRR) - 4,050,865 shares, 12.36% of the total portfolio.
Mpm Asset Management Llc initiated holding in ITeos Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.9 and $36.1, with an estimated average price of $24.11. The stock is now traded at around $24.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.48%. The holding were 3,665,787 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (HOWL)
Mpm Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.6 and $17.44, with an estimated average price of $13.73. The stock is now traded at around $13.324600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.89%. The holding were 4,284,172 shares as of 2021-06-30.
