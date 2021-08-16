Bulldog Investors, LLC Buys FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp, PWP Forward Acquisition Corp I, Vertical Capital Income Fund, Sells Source Capital Inc, Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV, Haymaker Acquisition Corp III

- New Purchases: HERA, FRWAU, VCIF, FVIV, HYAC, HYAC, SRNG, KAHC, GGPI, GXII, FZT, CVII, YSAC, CCV, CCVI, LCA, LCA, JCICU, NSTC, NDP, PTICU, FSNB, TSIBU, SBEAU, NSTD, AMHC, ACIC, PACX, LOKB, QFTA, BSKYU, CFVIU, ZWRKU, BLUW, BRPM, CTAC, FINMU, THMA, GIWWU, SPKBU, TWNI.U, AAC.U, FMIV, LGV, CLBR.U, OACB, MBAC, AUS, BRIVU, GHAC, COOL, LCAP, LHC.U, LHC.U, BSN, GIGGU, AEAC, FSK, DUNE, GLBL, GLBL, HGLB, ISLE, ISLE, CFFEU, LOKM.U, DEX, MACQ, TRONU, GSQB.U, GFOR.U, VII, KURI, GSQD, ASZ.U, GLHAU, HZAC, MBTCU, WPCB.U, CAS, EQHA.U, HCCCU, PSAGU, TWNT.U, WPCB, CFFVU, EVOJU, GTPAU, LGV.U, MCAEU, LWAC, MACQU, MONCU, FACA, HIE, ADERU, EOCW.U, BSGAU, COVAU, FCAX.U, GPAC, PCF, MIT.U, NAACU, RXRAU, SCOA, BIOTU, HCIC, KVSC, JDD, ACII.U, BCAC, GPCOU, CLRMU, PCPC.U, GMII, KAIRU, SNCR, EJFAU, HCIIU, IGNY, CPSR, FTVIU, FSII, VACQ, ABGI, IBER.U, ATMR, DLCAU, GAPA.U, HIIIU,
- Added Positions: AFT, SSSS, GIM, PFDRU, TPZ, CET, PTMN, SCOBU, SPAQ.U, SPAQ.U, PDOT.U,
- Reduced Positions: CVII.U, IRL, BRW, JRO, PACE, TWN, JSD, MSD, GLEO, LIII.U,
- Sold Out: SOR, FVIV.U, HYACU, HYACU, KAHC.U, CCVI.U, NSTC.U, NSTD.U, AIF, LOKB.U, SGAM, FGNA, FSKR, AEF, OACB.U, EFF, HZAC.U, VIIAU, COOLU, LCY, HCAP, SCOAU, GMIIU, GRSV, ATMR.U, CPSR.U,
These are the top 5 holdings of Bulldog Investors, LLC
- Central Securities Corp (CET) - 386,045 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.31%
- General American Investors Company Inc (GAM) - 287,739 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio.
- Boulder Growth & Income Fund (BIF) - 832,074 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio.
- SuRo Capital Corp (SSSS) - 729,407 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.25%
- Taiwan Fund Inc (TWN) - 202,837 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9%
Bulldog Investors, LLC initiated holding in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 702,924 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PWP Forward Acquisition Corp I (FRWAU)
Bulldog Investors, LLC initiated holding in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 683,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vertical Capital Income Fund (VCIF)
Bulldog Investors, LLC initiated holding in Vertical Capital Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $10.18 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $10.59. The stock is now traded at around $10.830200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 621,370 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV (FVIV)
Bulldog Investors, LLC initiated holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $9.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 675,024 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Haymaker Acquisition Corp III (HYAC)
Bulldog Investors, LLC initiated holding in Haymaker Acquisition Corp III. The purchase prices were between $9.61 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $9.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 681,474 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Bulldog Investors, LLC initiated holding in Haymaker Acquisition Corp III. The purchase prices were between $9.61 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $9.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 681,474 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT)
Bulldog Investors, LLC added to a holding in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. by 148.34%. The purchase prices were between $14.86 and $15.78, with an estimated average price of $15.32. The stock is now traded at around $15.888600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 298,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SuRo Capital Corp (SSSS)
Bulldog Investors, LLC added to a holding in SuRo Capital Corp by 28.25%. The purchase prices were between $13.07 and $15.52, with an estimated average price of $14.14. The stock is now traded at around $16.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 729,407 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM)
Bulldog Investors, LLC added to a holding in Templeton Global Income Fund by 43.76%. The purchase prices were between $5.31 and $5.67, with an estimated average price of $5.51. The stock is now traded at around $5.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 536,105 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Pathfinder Acquisition Corp (PFDRU)
Bulldog Investors, LLC added to a holding in Pathfinder Acquisition Corp by 30.17%. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 254,338 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Portman Ridge Finance Corp (PTMN)
Bulldog Investors, LLC added to a holding in Portman Ridge Finance Corp by 24.21%. The purchase prices were between $2.16 and $2.46, with an estimated average price of $2.37. The stock is now traded at around $2.460800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 483,696 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Source Capital Inc (SOR)
Bulldog Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Source Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $43.75 and $45.59, with an estimated average price of $44.85.Sold Out: Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV (FVIV.U)
Bulldog Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $10.01.
Bulldog Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Haymaker Acquisition Corp III. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.98.
Bulldog Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Haymaker Acquisition Corp III. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.98.Sold Out: KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp (KAHC.U)
Bulldog Investors, LLC sold out a holding in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $10.06.Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp VI (CCVI.U)
Bulldog Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp VI. The sale prices were between $10 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $10.17.
