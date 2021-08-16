Bulldog Investors, LLC Buys FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp, PWP Forward Acquisition Corp I, Vertical Capital Income Fund, Sells Source Capital Inc, Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV, Haymaker Acquisition Corp III

Saddle Brook, NJ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp, PWP Forward Acquisition Corp I, Vertical Capital Income Fund, Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV, Haymaker Acquisition Corp III, sells Source Capital Inc, Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV, Haymaker Acquisition Corp III, Haymaker Acquisition Corp III, KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bulldog Investors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Bulldog Investors, LLC owns 243 stocks with a total value of $374 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Central Securities Corp (CET) - 386,045 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.31% General American Investors Company Inc (GAM) - 287,739 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Boulder Growth & Income Fund (BIF) - 832,074 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. SuRo Capital Corp (SSSS) - 729,407 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.25% Taiwan Fund Inc (TWN) - 202,837 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9%

Bulldog Investors, LLC initiated holding in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 702,924 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bulldog Investors, LLC initiated holding in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 683,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bulldog Investors, LLC initiated holding in Vertical Capital Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $10.18 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $10.59. The stock is now traded at around $10.830200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 621,370 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bulldog Investors, LLC initiated holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $9.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 675,024 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bulldog Investors, LLC initiated holding in Haymaker Acquisition Corp III. The purchase prices were between $9.61 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $9.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 681,474 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bulldog Investors, LLC added to a holding in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. by 148.34%. The purchase prices were between $14.86 and $15.78, with an estimated average price of $15.32. The stock is now traded at around $15.888600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 298,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bulldog Investors, LLC added to a holding in SuRo Capital Corp by 28.25%. The purchase prices were between $13.07 and $15.52, with an estimated average price of $14.14. The stock is now traded at around $16.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 729,407 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bulldog Investors, LLC added to a holding in Templeton Global Income Fund by 43.76%. The purchase prices were between $5.31 and $5.67, with an estimated average price of $5.51. The stock is now traded at around $5.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 536,105 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bulldog Investors, LLC added to a holding in Pathfinder Acquisition Corp by 30.17%. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 254,338 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bulldog Investors, LLC added to a holding in Portman Ridge Finance Corp by 24.21%. The purchase prices were between $2.16 and $2.46, with an estimated average price of $2.37. The stock is now traded at around $2.460800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 483,696 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Bulldog Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Source Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $43.75 and $45.59, with an estimated average price of $44.85.

Bulldog Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $10.01.

Bulldog Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Haymaker Acquisition Corp III. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.98.

Bulldog Investors, LLC sold out a holding in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $10.06.

Bulldog Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp VI. The sale prices were between $10 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $10.17.