Bulldog Investors, LLC Buys FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp, PWP Forward Acquisition Corp I, Vertical Capital Income Fund, Sells Source Capital Inc, Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV, Haymaker Acquisition Corp III

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Bulldog Investors, LLC Buys FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp, PWP Forward Acquisition Corp I, Vertical Capital Income Fund, Sells Source Capital Inc, Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV, Haymaker Acquisition Corp III

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Saddle Brook, NJ, based Investment company Bulldog Investors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp, PWP Forward Acquisition Corp I, Vertical Capital Income Fund, Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV, Haymaker Acquisition Corp III, sells Source Capital Inc, Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV, Haymaker Acquisition Corp III, Haymaker Acquisition Corp III, KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bulldog Investors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Bulldog Investors, LLC owns 243 stocks with a total value of $374 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bulldog Investors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bulldog+investors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bulldog Investors, LLC
  1. Central Securities Corp (CET) - 386,045 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.31%
  2. General American Investors Company Inc (GAM) - 287,739 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio.
  3. Boulder Growth & Income Fund (BIF) - 832,074 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio.
  4. SuRo Capital Corp (SSSS) - 729,407 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.25%
  5. Taiwan Fund Inc (TWN) - 202,837 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9%
New Purchase: FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp (HERA)

Bulldog Investors, LLC initiated holding in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 702,924 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PWP Forward Acquisition Corp I (FRWAU)

Bulldog Investors, LLC initiated holding in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 683,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vertical Capital Income Fund (VCIF)

Bulldog Investors, LLC initiated holding in Vertical Capital Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $10.18 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $10.59. The stock is now traded at around $10.830200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 621,370 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV (FVIV)

Bulldog Investors, LLC initiated holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $9.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 675,024 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Haymaker Acquisition Corp III (HYAC)

Bulldog Investors, LLC initiated holding in Haymaker Acquisition Corp III. The purchase prices were between $9.61 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $9.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 681,474 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Haymaker Acquisition Corp III (HYAC)

Bulldog Investors, LLC initiated holding in Haymaker Acquisition Corp III. The purchase prices were between $9.61 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $9.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 681,474 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT)

Bulldog Investors, LLC added to a holding in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. by 148.34%. The purchase prices were between $14.86 and $15.78, with an estimated average price of $15.32. The stock is now traded at around $15.888600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 298,032 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SuRo Capital Corp (SSSS)

Bulldog Investors, LLC added to a holding in SuRo Capital Corp by 28.25%. The purchase prices were between $13.07 and $15.52, with an estimated average price of $14.14. The stock is now traded at around $16.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 729,407 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM)

Bulldog Investors, LLC added to a holding in Templeton Global Income Fund by 43.76%. The purchase prices were between $5.31 and $5.67, with an estimated average price of $5.51. The stock is now traded at around $5.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 536,105 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pathfinder Acquisition Corp (PFDRU)

Bulldog Investors, LLC added to a holding in Pathfinder Acquisition Corp by 30.17%. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 254,338 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Portman Ridge Finance Corp (PTMN)

Bulldog Investors, LLC added to a holding in Portman Ridge Finance Corp by 24.21%. The purchase prices were between $2.16 and $2.46, with an estimated average price of $2.37. The stock is now traded at around $2.460800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 483,696 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Source Capital Inc (SOR)

Bulldog Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Source Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $43.75 and $45.59, with an estimated average price of $44.85.

Sold Out: Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV (FVIV.U)

Bulldog Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp IV. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $10.01.

Sold Out: Haymaker Acquisition Corp III (HYACU)

Bulldog Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Haymaker Acquisition Corp III. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.98.

Sold Out: Haymaker Acquisition Corp III (HYACU)

Bulldog Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Haymaker Acquisition Corp III. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.98.

Sold Out: KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp (KAHC.U)

Bulldog Investors, LLC sold out a holding in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. The sale prices were between $9.99 and $10.18, with an estimated average price of $10.06.

Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp VI (CCVI.U)

Bulldog Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp VI. The sale prices were between $10 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $10.17.



Here is the complete portfolio of Bulldog Investors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Bulldog Investors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bulldog Investors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bulldog Investors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bulldog Investors, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider