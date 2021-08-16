Mpm Oncology Impact Management Lp Buys Cullinan Oncology Inc, ITeos Therapeutics Inc, Werewolf Therapeutics Inc

New Purchases: CGEM, ITOS, HOWL,

CGEM, ITOS, HOWL, Reduced Positions: HARP, RPTX, GTHX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cullinan Oncology Inc, ITeos Therapeutics Inc, Werewolf Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mpm Oncology Impact Management Lp. As of 2021Q2, Mpm Oncology Impact Management Lp owns 13 stocks with a total value of $580 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MPM ONCOLOGY IMPACT MANAGEMENT LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mpm+oncology+impact+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Cullinan Oncology Inc (CGEM) - 7,913,887 shares, 35.15% of the total portfolio. New Position ITeos Therapeutics Inc (ITOS) - 2,338,581 shares, 10.35% of the total portfolio. New Position TCR2 Therapeutics Inc (TCRR) - 3,370,982 shares, 9.54% of the total portfolio. Repare Therapeutics Inc (RPTX) - 1,676,087 shares, 9.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.02% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (HARP) - 3,196,707 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18%

Mpm Oncology Impact Management Lp initiated holding in Cullinan Oncology Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.96 and $41.67, with an estimated average price of $31.06. The stock is now traded at around $27.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 35.15%. The holding were 7,913,887 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mpm Oncology Impact Management Lp initiated holding in ITeos Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.9 and $36.1, with an estimated average price of $24.11. The stock is now traded at around $24.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.35%. The holding were 2,338,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mpm Oncology Impact Management Lp initiated holding in Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.6 and $17.44, with an estimated average price of $13.73. The stock is now traded at around $13.324600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.18%. The holding were 2,388,011 shares as of 2021-06-30.