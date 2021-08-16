Mpm Oncology Impact Management Lp Buys Cullinan Oncology Inc, ITeos Therapeutics Inc, Werewolf Therapeutics Inc

For the details of MPM ONCOLOGY IMPACT MANAGEMENT LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mpm+oncology+impact+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of MPM ONCOLOGY IMPACT MANAGEMENT LP
- Cullinan Oncology Inc (CGEM) - 7,913,887 shares, 35.15% of the total portfolio. New Position
- ITeos Therapeutics Inc (ITOS) - 2,338,581 shares, 10.35% of the total portfolio. New Position
- TCR2 Therapeutics Inc (TCRR) - 3,370,982 shares, 9.54% of the total portfolio.
- Repare Therapeutics Inc (RPTX) - 1,676,087 shares, 9.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.02%
- Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (HARP) - 3,196,707 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18%
Mpm Oncology Impact Management Lp initiated holding in Cullinan Oncology Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.96 and $41.67, with an estimated average price of $31.06. The stock is now traded at around $27.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 35.15%. The holding were 7,913,887 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ITeos Therapeutics Inc (ITOS)
Mpm Oncology Impact Management Lp initiated holding in ITeos Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.9 and $36.1, with an estimated average price of $24.11. The stock is now traded at around $24.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.35%. The holding were 2,338,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Werewolf Therapeutics Inc (HOWL)
Mpm Oncology Impact Management Lp initiated holding in Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.6 and $17.44, with an estimated average price of $13.73. The stock is now traded at around $13.324600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.18%. The holding were 2,388,011 shares as of 2021-06-30.
