Kempen Capital Management N.v. Buys Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF, SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF, Sells TCF Financial Corp, Welltower Inc, Federal Realty Investment Trust

VNQ, VNQI, RWX, COLD, SITC, SUI, QDEL, REG, RPAI, VIVO, CCU, MS, OTIS, BRK.B, MCHI, GOOG, AON, ATVI, UNH, AMZN, ORCL, DOV, WMT, EBAY, NE, PPG, INTC, EEM, EWT, INDA, TDW, EWY, EIDO, CAG, IPG, LLY, OGN, APTV, VRTX, CI, ROP, Added Positions: VTR, WPC, HBAN, DOC, SNBR, OFC, WTFC, FSLR, EQIX, STRA, RNR, SBRA, BC, ENS, NVDA, TRIP, THR, TRTN, DLR, WFG, AAPL, GNTX, MSFT, TMO, TRN, CAH, EPR, KRO, DK, JPM, JCI, LHCG, MDT, HD, HST, MCD, V, KO, PG, DD, EHC, MSM, VZ, LYB, LXFR, AEP, EL, PPL, PHI, BKNG, SHO, DIS, HPP, STAG, D, NEE, MRK, GRP.U, AMT, CMS, CBT, DE, SRE, TRP, XEL, COR, CSCO, DRH, EA, IBM, LOW, ATCO, MA, IQV, PLD, CP, LNG, DUK, EXR, JNJ, LRCX, MMC, PTC, PFG, SYY, TSM, TU, USB, WMB, AWK, XYL, HTA, ACN, BCE, BAC, BMY, CSX, C, CMI, ENB, EXC, HPQ, INTU, K, MCO, NEM, TPC, LIN, RCI, CRM, STX, TXN, WY, AER, MELI, TSLA, GM, HPE, DDOG,

ELS, TRNO, HR, HIW, ARGO, RY, TDC, PSA, CUZ, NKE, SKM, BBBY, CM, AVB, PDM, AEO, RWT, GOOGL, ANF, JBL, PRU, BLK, UNP, VLO, INVH, ICE, BNS, AMAT, ETR, EIX, ADBE, AMGN, Sold Out: TCF, WELL, FRT, PEAK, WRI, O, EGP, APLE, ABBV, ATO, WEC, TPR, MAA, BDX, VMW,

Amsterdam, P7, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF, SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF, Ventas Inc, W.P. Carey Inc, sells TCF Financial Corp, Welltower Inc, Federal Realty Investment Trust, Healthpeak Properties Inc, Weingarten Realty Investors during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kempen Capital Management N.v.. As of 2021Q2, Kempen Capital Management N.v. owns 202 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 1,544,500 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) - 1,717,800 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. New Position Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF) - 1,575,158 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.72% West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG) - 817,372 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.05% Jabil Inc (JBL) - 1,158,647 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.08%

Kempen Capital Management N.v. initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $106.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.61%. The holding were 1,544,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kempen Capital Management N.v. initiated holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.76 and $60.85, with an estimated average price of $58.15. The stock is now traded at around $59.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.58%. The holding were 1,717,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kempen Capital Management N.v. initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.18 and $38.39, with an estimated average price of $36.4. The stock is now traded at around $38.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 1,087,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kempen Capital Management N.v. initiated holding in Americold Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $37.29 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $38.71. The stock is now traded at around $36.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 573,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kempen Capital Management N.v. initiated holding in SITE Centers Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $15.76, with an estimated average price of $14.66. The stock is now traded at around $15.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 1,375,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kempen Capital Management N.v. initiated holding in Sun Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.04 and $177.6, with an estimated average price of $165.37. The stock is now traded at around $197.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 94,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kempen Capital Management N.v. added to a holding in Ventas Inc by 2441.86%. The purchase prices were between $52.18 and $59.24, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $56.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 488,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kempen Capital Management N.v. added to a holding in W.P. Carey Inc by 993.36%. The purchase prices were between $70.57 and $78.29, with an estimated average price of $74.65. The stock is now traded at around $79.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 331,943 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kempen Capital Management N.v. added to a holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc by 86.04%. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 3,084,121 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kempen Capital Management N.v. added to a holding in Physicians Realty Trust by 1490.92%. The purchase prices were between $17.67 and $19.55, with an estimated average price of $18.57. The stock is now traded at around $18.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 932,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kempen Capital Management N.v. added to a holding in Sleep Number Corp by 71.81%. The purchase prices were between $100.72 and $143.49, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $99.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 344,122 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kempen Capital Management N.v. added to a holding in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 268.36%. The purchase prices were between $26.33 and $30.18, with an estimated average price of $27.91. The stock is now traded at around $28.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 674,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Kempen Capital Management N.v. sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.

Kempen Capital Management N.v. sold out a holding in Welltower Inc. The sale prices were between $71.04 and $84.02, with an estimated average price of $76.4.

Kempen Capital Management N.v. sold out a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $101.45 and $123.61, with an estimated average price of $113.2.

Kempen Capital Management N.v. sold out a holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $31.74 and $35.3, with an estimated average price of $33.52.

Kempen Capital Management N.v. sold out a holding in Weingarten Realty Investors. The sale prices were between $26.83 and $34.12, with an estimated average price of $31.39.

Kempen Capital Management N.v. sold out a holding in Realty Income Corp. The sale prices were between $63.5 and $71.08, with an estimated average price of $67.71.