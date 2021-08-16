Stamos Capital Partners, L.P. Buys Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Sells General Electric Co, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, JPMorgan Chase

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Stamos Capital Partners, L.P. Buys Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Sells General Electric Co, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, JPMorgan Chase

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Stamos Capital Partners, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, ALPS Clean Energy ETF, iShares Silver Trust, sells General Electric Co, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, JPMorgan Chase, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stamos Capital Partners, L.P.. As of 2021Q2, Stamos Capital Partners, L.P. owns 44 stocks with a total value of $185 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Stamos Capital Partners, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stamos+capital+partners%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Stamos Capital Partners, L.P.
  1. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 186,400 shares, 11.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.95%
  2. AT&T Inc (T) - 302,500 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.93%
  3. Chevron Corp (CVX) - 76,570 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.92%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 49,540 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.99%
  5. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 166,660 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.75%
New Purchase: ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES)

Stamos Capital Partners, L.P. initiated holding in ALPS Clean Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.69 and $78.05, with an estimated average price of $71.32. The stock is now traded at around $68.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 7,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Stamos Capital Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 102.79%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65. The stock is now traded at around $69.049000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 49,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Stamos Capital Partners, L.P. added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 139.04%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $167.167500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 12,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Stamos Capital Partners, L.P. added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 42.62%. The purchase prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47. The stock is now traded at around $32.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 59,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Stamos Capital Partners, L.P. added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 73.02%. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $22.107500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 42,910 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)

Stamos Capital Partners, L.P. added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 69.04%. The purchase prices were between $20.6 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $22.75. The stock is now traded at around $22.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 22,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco Solar ETF (TAN)

Stamos Capital Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Invesco Solar ETF by 59.74%. The purchase prices were between $69.1 and $91.88, with an estimated average price of $81.51. The stock is now traded at around $80.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Stamos Capital Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Stamos Capital Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.

Sold Out: Target Corp (TGT)

Stamos Capital Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43.



Here is the complete portfolio of Stamos Capital Partners, L.P.. Also check out:

1. Stamos Capital Partners, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Stamos Capital Partners, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Stamos Capital Partners, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Stamos Capital Partners, L.P. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider