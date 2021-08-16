Stamos Capital Partners, L.P. Buys Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Sells General Electric Co, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, JPMorgan Chase

New Purchases: ACES,

ACES, Added Positions: XLU, GLD, AGG, T, GDX, SLV, MRK, ICLN, TAN, FAN, VZ, RWX,

XLU, GLD, AGG, T, GDX, SLV, MRK, ICLN, TAN, FAN, VZ, RWX, Reduced Positions: XLE, JPM, XOP, AMLP, XOM, CVX, BAC, WFC, BA, BP, AAPL, MSFT, PFE, BX, XME, GOOGL, JNJ, GM, CSCO, BCS, BLK, PICK, IBM, XLB, IYR, RDS.B, ITB, GSK,

XLE, JPM, XOP, AMLP, XOM, CVX, BAC, WFC, BA, BP, AAPL, MSFT, PFE, BX, XME, GOOGL, JNJ, GM, CSCO, BCS, BLK, PICK, IBM, XLB, IYR, RDS.B, ITB, GSK, Sold Out: GE, DIS, TGT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, ALPS Clean Energy ETF, iShares Silver Trust, sells General Electric Co, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, JPMorgan Chase, SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stamos Capital Partners, L.P.. As of 2021Q2, Stamos Capital Partners, L.P. owns 44 stocks with a total value of $185 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 186,400 shares, 11.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.95% AT&T Inc (T) - 302,500 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.93% Chevron Corp (CVX) - 76,570 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.92% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 49,540 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.99% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 166,660 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.75%

Stamos Capital Partners, L.P. initiated holding in ALPS Clean Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.69 and $78.05, with an estimated average price of $71.32. The stock is now traded at around $68.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 7,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stamos Capital Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 102.79%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65. The stock is now traded at around $69.049000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 49,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stamos Capital Partners, L.P. added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 139.04%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $167.167500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 12,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stamos Capital Partners, L.P. added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 42.62%. The purchase prices were between $32.5 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $36.47. The stock is now traded at around $32.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 59,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stamos Capital Partners, L.P. added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 73.02%. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $26.19, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $22.107500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 42,910 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stamos Capital Partners, L.P. added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 69.04%. The purchase prices were between $20.6 and $24.48, with an estimated average price of $22.75. The stock is now traded at around $22.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 22,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stamos Capital Partners, L.P. added to a holding in Invesco Solar ETF by 59.74%. The purchase prices were between $69.1 and $91.88, with an estimated average price of $81.51. The stock is now traded at around $80.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,230 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stamos Capital Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Stamos Capital Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.

Stamos Capital Partners, L.P. sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43.