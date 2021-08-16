Sc China Holding Ltd Buys Kanzhun, Lyell Immunopharma Inc

For the details of SC CHINA HOLDING LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sc+china+holding+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SC CHINA HOLDING LTD
- Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU) - 2,374,070 shares, 29.62% of the total portfolio.
- Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 2,342,104 shares, 20.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.32%
- Noah Holdings Ltd (NOAH) - 3,300,000 shares, 10.85% of the total portfolio.
- KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) - 3,000,000 shares, 9.97% of the total portfolio.
- Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB) - 694,634 shares, 8.57% of the total portfolio.
Sc China Holding Ltd initiated holding in Kanzhun Ltd. The purchase prices were between $36.31 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $38.46. The stock is now traded at around $35.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.25%. The holding were 1,900,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Lyell Immunopharma Inc (LYEL)
Sc China Holding Ltd initiated holding in Lyell Immunopharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.99 and $16.89, with an estimated average price of $16.4. The stock is now traded at around $14.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 2,436,798 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of SC CHINA HOLDING LTD. Also check out:
1. SC CHINA HOLDING LTD's Undervalued Stocks
2. SC CHINA HOLDING LTD's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SC CHINA HOLDING LTD's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SC CHINA HOLDING LTD keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment