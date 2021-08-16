Sc China Holding Ltd Buys Kanzhun, Lyell Immunopharma Inc

New Purchases: BZ, LYEL,

BZ, LYEL, Reduced Positions: PDD, COE,

N/a, K3, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Kanzhun, Lyell Immunopharma Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sc China Holding Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Sc China Holding Ltd owns 16 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SC CHINA HOLDING LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sc+china+holding+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU) - 2,374,070 shares, 29.62% of the total portfolio. Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 2,342,104 shares, 20.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.32% Noah Holdings Ltd (NOAH) - 3,300,000 shares, 10.85% of the total portfolio. KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) - 3,000,000 shares, 9.97% of the total portfolio. Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB) - 694,634 shares, 8.57% of the total portfolio.

Sc China Holding Ltd initiated holding in Kanzhun Ltd. The purchase prices were between $36.31 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $38.46. The stock is now traded at around $35.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.25%. The holding were 1,900,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sc China Holding Ltd initiated holding in Lyell Immunopharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.99 and $16.89, with an estimated average price of $16.4. The stock is now traded at around $14.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 2,436,798 shares as of 2021-06-30.