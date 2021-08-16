Generation Investment Management Llp Buys Amazon.com Inc, Intel Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sells Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Dentsply Sirona Inc, Equifax Inc

- New Purchases: INTC, SNPS,
- Added Positions: AMZN, TMO, BABA, MELI, GOOG, GWRE, CSCO, HTHT, MCHP,
- Reduced Positions: CTSH, XRAY, EFX, IT, CBRE, AYI, SCHW, COO, TEL, PANW, TRMB, TXN, ADI, ILMN, ASAN, TT, ST, TSM,
- Sold Out: AON, WAT,
- Baxter International Inc (BAX) - 21,006,109 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 442,581 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.47%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 535,188 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.95%
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 23,680,327 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83%
- Equifax Inc (EFX) - 4,694,086 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.77%
Generation Investment Management Llp initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $53.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 7,078,866 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)
Generation Investment Management Llp initiated holding in Synopsys Inc. The purchase prices were between $228.54 and $276.18, with an estimated average price of $253.72. The stock is now traded at around $292.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 1,246,089 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Generation Investment Management Llp added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 46.47%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3273.800900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 442,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Generation Investment Management Llp added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 67.55%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $551.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 1,706,527 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Generation Investment Management Llp added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 30.73%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $183.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 3,918,719 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Generation Investment Management Llp added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 93.20%. The purchase prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15. The stock is now traded at around $1784.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 146,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)
Generation Investment Management Llp added to a holding in Guidewire Software Inc by 49.27%. The purchase prices were between $92.05 and $116, with an estimated average price of $103.8. The stock is now traded at around $111.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 2,156,118 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT)
Generation Investment Management Llp added to a holding in Huazhu Group Ltd by 37.71%. The purchase prices were between $52.79 and $60.93, with an estimated average price of $56.42. The stock is now traded at around $44.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 909,964 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Aon PLC (AON)
Generation Investment Management Llp sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $229.52 and $258.52, with an estimated average price of $244.12.Sold Out: Waters Corp (WAT)
Generation Investment Management Llp sold out a holding in Waters Corp. The sale prices were between $284.17 and $346.95, with an estimated average price of $315.63.
