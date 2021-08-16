Logo
Generation Investment Management Llp Buys Amazon.com Inc, Intel Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sells Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Dentsply Sirona Inc, Equifax Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
London, X0, based Investment company Generation Investment Management Llp (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, Intel Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Synopsys Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, sells Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Dentsply Sirona Inc, Equifax Inc, Gartner Inc, CBRE Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Generation Investment Management Llp. As of 2021Q2, Generation Investment Management Llp owns 40 stocks with a total value of $24.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Al Gore 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/al+gore/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Al Gore
  1. Baxter International Inc (BAX) - 21,006,109 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 442,581 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.47%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 535,188 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.95%
  4. Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 23,680,327 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83%
  5. Equifax Inc (EFX) - 4,694,086 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.77%
New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)

Generation Investment Management Llp initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $53.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 7,078,866 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)

Generation Investment Management Llp initiated holding in Synopsys Inc. The purchase prices were between $228.54 and $276.18, with an estimated average price of $253.72. The stock is now traded at around $292.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 1,246,089 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Generation Investment Management Llp added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 46.47%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3273.800900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 442,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Generation Investment Management Llp added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 67.55%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $551.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 1,706,527 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Generation Investment Management Llp added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 30.73%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $183.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 3,918,719 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Generation Investment Management Llp added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 93.20%. The purchase prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15. The stock is now traded at around $1784.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 146,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)

Generation Investment Management Llp added to a holding in Guidewire Software Inc by 49.27%. The purchase prices were between $92.05 and $116, with an estimated average price of $103.8. The stock is now traded at around $111.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 2,156,118 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT)

Generation Investment Management Llp added to a holding in Huazhu Group Ltd by 37.71%. The purchase prices were between $52.79 and $60.93, with an estimated average price of $56.42. The stock is now traded at around $44.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 909,964 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Aon PLC (AON)

Generation Investment Management Llp sold out a holding in Aon PLC. The sale prices were between $229.52 and $258.52, with an estimated average price of $244.12.

Sold Out: Waters Corp (WAT)

Generation Investment Management Llp sold out a holding in Waters Corp. The sale prices were between $284.17 and $346.95, with an estimated average price of $315.63.



Here is the complete portfolio of Al Gore. Also check out:

1. Al Gore's Undervalued Stocks
2. Al Gore's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Al Gore's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Al Gore keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
