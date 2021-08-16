Financial Strategies Group, Inc. Buys SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF, SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF, GraniteShares Gold Shares, Sells TCF Financial Corp, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, PNC Financial Services Group Inc

New Purchases: QUS, QEFA, BAR, TSLA, VIOV, PGR, FLTR, HBAN, IEFA, SPY, ULST,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF, SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF, GraniteShares Gold Shares, Tesla Inc, Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, sells TCF Financial Corp, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, PNC Financial Services Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Strategies Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Financial Strategies Group, Inc. owns 73 stocks with a total value of $216 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 741,963 shares, 18.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.41% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 633,035 shares, 10.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.56% SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 725,845 shares, 10.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.60% SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) - 318,046 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.83% SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) - 253,742 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.03%

Financial Strategies Group, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.38 and $119.45, with an estimated average price of $115.94. The stock is now traded at around $124.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.32%. The holding were 78,272 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Strategies Group, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors SM ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.2 and $77.53, with an estimated average price of $74.7. The stock is now traded at around $78.273200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 38,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Strategies Group, Inc. initiated holding in GraniteShares Gold Shares. The purchase prices were between $16.98 and $18.96, with an estimated average price of $18.01. The stock is now traded at around $17.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 45,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Strategies Group, Inc. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $684.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Strategies Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $170.93 and $190.54, with an estimated average price of $180.33. The stock is now traded at around $175.312000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,821 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Strategies Group, Inc. initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $91.84 and $107.1, with an estimated average price of $98.82. The stock is now traded at around $96.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,314 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Strategies Group, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 29.71%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $150.390100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,783 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Strategies Group, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 26.60%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3273.800900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 257 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Strategies Group, Inc. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 37.63%. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $229.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,564 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Strategies Group, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 28.79%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $158.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,516 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Strategies Group, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 24.20%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $293.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,263 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Strategies Group, Inc. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 32.92%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $183.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Financial Strategies Group, Inc. sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.

Financial Strategies Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $122.49 and $126.42, with an estimated average price of $124.83.

Financial Strategies Group, Inc. sold out a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $171.73 and $199.38, with an estimated average price of $187.45.