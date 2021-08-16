Winslow Capital Management, LLC Buys Lowe's Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Airbnb Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, DocuSign Inc

- New Purchases: LOW, UPS, ABNB, PH, ABBV, ADI, COMP, PTRA, DOCS, PAYO, ACVA,
- Added Positions: FB, LIN, NKE, NFLX, CSGP, WDAY, CMG, EW, CRM, BLL, TEL, SQ, LULU, SHOP, MELI,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, TXN, UNH, NVDA, IQV, NOW, MCO, MSFT, AMZN, WIX, MS, GOOG, GOOGL, INTU, V, ASML, MA, EL, TEAM, ADBE, PYPL, ZTS, SBUX, ALGN, A, HLT, CTAS, VEEV, SNAP, PTC, TECH, MSCI, IWF, TSEM, ATCO,
- Sold Out: UBER, DOCU, SNOW, DIS, PINS, PODD, BMBL, CVNA, AZN, GRP.U,
These are the top 5 holdings of Winslow Capital Management, LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 8,442,640 shares, 8.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.56%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 602,548 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.58%
- Visa Inc (V) - 4,752,541 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.64%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 7,676,081 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.54%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 2,746,931 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.09%
Winslow Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5. The stock is now traded at around $192.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 2,157,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Winslow Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $196.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 1,981,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Winslow Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $147.789100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 1,856,083 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)
Winslow Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The purchase prices were between $280.99 and $321.84, with an estimated average price of $309.74. The stock is now traded at around $299.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 869,224 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Winslow Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $117.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 2,375,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Winslow Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.89 and $172.16, with an estimated average price of $160.19. The stock is now traded at around $170.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 1,489,139 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Winslow Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 20.09%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $364.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 2,746,931 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Linde PLC (LIN)
Winslow Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Linde PLC by 35.17%. The purchase prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37. The stock is now traded at around $310.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,431,967 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Winslow Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 51.98%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $516.735200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 531,331 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)
Winslow Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 30.85%. The purchase prices were between $81.08 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $86.36. The stock is now traded at around $83.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,232,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Workday Inc (WDAY)
Winslow Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Workday Inc by 20.40%. The purchase prices were between $221.24 and $265.93, with an estimated average price of $240.65. The stock is now traded at around $233.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,302,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Winslow Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 99.53%. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1495.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,642 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Winslow Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32.Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Winslow Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68.Sold Out: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Winslow Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Winslow Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.Sold Out: Pinterest Inc (PINS)
Winslow Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84.Sold Out: Insulet Corp (PODD)
Winslow Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Insulet Corp. The sale prices were between $225.52 and $304.06, with an estimated average price of $271.52.
Here is the complete portfolio of Winslow Capital Management, LLC.
1. Winslow Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Winslow Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Winslow Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Winslow Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
