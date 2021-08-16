Winslow Capital Management, LLC Buys Lowe's Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Airbnb Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, DocuSign Inc

New Purchases: LOW, UPS, ABNB, PH, ABBV, ADI, COMP, PTRA, DOCS, PAYO, ACVA,

Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Lowe's Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Airbnb Inc, Parker Hannifin Corp, AbbVie Inc, sells Apple Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, DocuSign Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Snowflake Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Winslow Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Winslow Capital Management, LLC owns 63 stocks with a total value of $25.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 8,442,640 shares, 8.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.56% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 602,548 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.58% Visa Inc (V) - 4,752,541 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.64% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 7,676,081 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.54% Facebook Inc (FB) - 2,746,931 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.09%

Winslow Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5. The stock is now traded at around $192.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 2,157,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Winslow Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $196.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 1,981,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Winslow Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $147.789100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 1,856,083 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Winslow Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The purchase prices were between $280.99 and $321.84, with an estimated average price of $309.74. The stock is now traded at around $299.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 869,224 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Winslow Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $117.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 2,375,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Winslow Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.89 and $172.16, with an estimated average price of $160.19. The stock is now traded at around $170.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 1,489,139 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Winslow Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 20.09%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $364.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 2,746,931 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Winslow Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Linde PLC by 35.17%. The purchase prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37. The stock is now traded at around $310.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,431,967 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Winslow Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 51.98%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $516.735200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 531,331 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Winslow Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 30.85%. The purchase prices were between $81.08 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $86.36. The stock is now traded at around $83.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,232,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Winslow Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Workday Inc by 20.40%. The purchase prices were between $221.24 and $265.93, with an estimated average price of $240.65. The stock is now traded at around $233.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,302,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Winslow Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 99.53%. The purchase prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27. The stock is now traded at around $1495.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,642 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Winslow Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32.

Winslow Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68.

Winslow Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Snowflake Inc. The sale prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72.

Winslow Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.

Winslow Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Pinterest Inc. The sale prices were between $55.45 and $85.98, with an estimated average price of $69.84.

Winslow Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Insulet Corp. The sale prices were between $225.52 and $304.06, with an estimated average price of $271.52.