Massachusetts Financial Services Co Buys Canadian Pacific Railway, Morgan Stanley, Progressive Corp, Sells Kansas City Southern, U.S. Bancorp,

Investment company Massachusetts Financial Services Co Current Portfolio ) buys Canadian Pacific Railway, Morgan Stanley, Progressive Corp, Icon PLC, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, sells Kansas City Southern, U.S. Bancorp, , Seagen Inc, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Massachusetts Financial Services Co . As of 2021Q2, Massachusetts Financial Services Co owns 900 stocks with a total value of $343.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 40,260,732 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,855,536 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.22% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 115,730,837 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.78% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,869,334 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 12,031,832 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.24%

Massachusetts Financial Services Co initiated holding in PACCAR Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.04 and $95.73, with an estimated average price of $91.96. The stock is now traded at around $80.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,013,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $34.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,781,802 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co initiated holding in Oatly Group AB. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.73, with an estimated average price of $24.81. The stock is now traded at around $16.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,874,439 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co initiated holding in Red Rock Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.59 and $46.24, with an estimated average price of $39.41. The stock is now traded at around $42.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,776,959 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $30.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,757,499 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co initiated holding in LifeStance Health Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.9 and $28.8, with an estimated average price of $26.42. The stock is now traded at around $13.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,851,711 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 40.67%. The purchase prices were between $71.02 and $82.65, with an estimated average price of $77.54. The stock is now traded at around $71.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 19,608,732 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 37.32%. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $103.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 18,320,677 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 49.34%. The purchase prices were between $91.84 and $107.1, with an estimated average price of $98.82. The stock is now traded at around $96.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,429,115 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co added to a holding in Icon PLC by 30.63%. The purchase prices were between $194.07 and $232.2, with an estimated average price of $215.41. The stock is now traded at around $239.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,118,282 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 118.78%. The purchase prices were between $135.29 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $143.36. The stock is now traded at around $154.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,224,554 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co added to a holding in Qiagen NV by 20.95%. The purchase prices were between $46.28 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $48.73. The stock is now traded at around $51.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 19,762,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $135.08 and $161.1, with an estimated average price of $148.47.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co sold out a holding in Sanderson Farms Inc. The sale prices were between $155.74 and $194.06, with an estimated average price of $167.87.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co sold out a holding in Ferro Corp. The sale prices were between $16.66 and $21.8, with an estimated average price of $19.61.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co sold out a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $28.76 and $35.98, with an estimated average price of $32.91.

Massachusetts Financial Services Co sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.