Massachusetts Financial Services Co Buys Canadian Pacific Railway, Morgan Stanley, Progressive Corp, Sells Kansas City Southern, U.S. Bancorp,

- New Purchases: PCAR, OGN, OTLY, LFST, RRR, MGM, VMEO, IGT, GENI, ACVA, WOOF, DV, LZ, LTCH, RXN, RXRX, TASK, PAYO, CPARU, BCAB, ALKT, TRTN, AGTI, PCOR, REVG, ROG, RBBN, RMNI, RHI, NIO, SCHN, S, S, SPT, TCOM, XPEL, XMTR, AOSL, GNK, DTM, AGIO, AA, ALVR, ANNX, APP, CCS, FIX, CYH, CPLG, CS, PLYM, EMR, EXTR, FIGS, IMGN, IMCR, ING, JEF, JLL, LYEL, MCFT,
- Added Positions: CP, MS, PGR, ICLR, IFF, CHTR, JCI, FNV, RYN, QGEN, A, ROST, DISCK, D, EXR, HWM, KMB, MA, SYNH, V, WEN, XEL, DOX, AZEK, BSX, BRKR, CCK, HOLX, IR, LKQ, LBRDK, PCG, PEP, TRU, VRTX, YUMC, AXTA, ALK, ASH, ADSK, AZO, BLL, BDX, BIIB, BKNG, AVGO, BLDR, CERT, CRL, EVOP, EWBC, EW, ELS, FTCH, FIVE, AJG, LOPE, GPK, IEX, JBLU, MFC, MAS, NNN, NTES, NKE, ON, PB, QDEL, RPD, SLM, STAG, SUI, TMUS, TD, VMC, WAB, WCN, BAP, WLTW, UBS, APG, ACIW, AFIB, WMS, AEIS, AL, ARE, ALGN, LNT, ALTR, MO, AEE, AMX, AIG, AWK, ABC, ANAB, NLY, APO, ARMK, ARNC, AWI, ARRY, AIZ, ATO, AVNT, BP, BOH, BNS, OZK, BLI, BERY, BKH, BXP, BOX, BTI, BNL, CBRE, GIB, CHRW, CME, CABO, COG, CACI, CZR, CE, CNP, CINF, CTXS, CLX, KO, COLL, CMA, CMP, STZ, COR, GLW, CTVA, CRWD, CW, DAL, XRAY, DSGX, DVN, FANG, APPS, DFS, DLTR, DEI, DOW, DBX, E, EMN, EIX, EGHT, ENB, ECPG, EHC, ETR, ETRN, WTRG, EVRG, FMC, FAST, FHB, FLT, FLO, FBHS, GFL, GCMG, GILD, GFI, GGG, GH, HDB, HPQ, HAL, THG, HRMY, HQY, HST, TWNK, JBHT, IDXX, INGR, INTU, INDA, JD, KT, KALU, KALV, K, KEY, KNX, PHG, LSF, LDOS, LSI, LFUS, LYFT, MRC, MSA, MGY, MBUU, MLM, MAT, MCFE, MPW, MED, VIVO, MEI, MILE, MU, MUFG, MBT, MRNA, MDB, MSI, NOV, NSA, NCNO, NVRO, EDU, NEM, NICE, NI, LASR, NVO, NTR, ORLY, ODFL, OTEX, ORGO, OM, PVH, PTC, PD, PSN, PAYA, PCTY, PBA, PENN, PFGC, PDD, PAA, PLXS, PII, POOL, POR, POWI, PRLD, PBH, PEG, QTWO, QCOM, QNST, RPM, RJF, RYAM, ROLL, RMAX, RBC, RSG, QSR, RIO, ROK, RCI, RGLD, RYI, SASR, SAP, SIGI, SHLS, SLGN, SPG, SSD, SJI, SRC, STWD, SRI, SYF, TRGP, TW, TRS, TNET, TPTX, TWO, UGI, UMBF, ULTA, UMPQ, UCBI, VALE, VNDA, VRSN, VRNT, VERX, VTRS, VNOM, WMT, WSO, WTS, WFC, WRK, WEX, WY, WDAY, WH, ZBRA, ZION, ZUMZ, ATH, CMBM, CCEP, DGNR, DSEY, RE, MANU, NOMD, NVT, PNR, ST, SPNT, FI,
- Reduced Positions: KSU, CMCSA, GS, USB, PRAH, ACN, NOW, MDT, BABA, CDNS, DHR, GPN, HON, MSFT, PPG, TXN, TRV, GOOGL, ADI, AMAT, DTE, EA, EPD, FIS, JPM, PINS, TMO, TFC, LIN, ATVI, AAPL, BX, CI, CNI, NDSN, ORCL, PYPL, SYK, UNP, WAT, TEAM, ADM, BK, CMG, C, DIS, DG, DUK, EFX, JOBS, JNJ, LH, LLY, MCK, NOC, NVDA, OHI, OC, QTS, DGX, SCHW, SHW, SNPS, TGT, UPS, CB, AGCO, ADBE, GOOG, AEP, AXP, AMT, AME, APH, ANSS, ASAN, TECH, BLK, BFAM, BC, CAT, CSCO, COP, COO, CPRT, COST, COUP, DISCA, DKNG, DNB, DD, EPR, EBAY, ESRT, ENR, EPAM, EQIX, FB, FTV, FWRD, GMS, HIG, HD, ITT, ITW, INTC, HYG, LRCX, EL, LMT, LOW, MGA, MMC, MAR, MASI, MMSI, MCHP, MDLZ, NRG, NDAQ, OKTA, OTIS, PFE, PM, TROW, PSA, PWR, RTX, RGA, RNG, SPGI, CRM, SKX, SO, SWK, SBUX, STT, STOR, TTWO, TXRH, MMM, TSCO, VZ, VST, WM, WCC, ZBH, ZTS, ETN, APTV, TT, SPOT, CHKP, NXPI, AES, T, ABBV, ADPT, AMD, AEM, APD, ACI, AQN, ALE, ALL, ALNY, ATUS, ABEV, AMH, AMGN, AMKR, AR, ARW, ASND, AVB, AGR, AVTR, BBD, BMO, GOLD, BRK.B, BKI, BV, BMY, BAM, BMBL, CIXX, CSX, CVS, WHD, CNQ, CARR, LNG, CVX, CHWY, CHD, CRUS, CEIX, OFC, CSGP, CYRX, CMI, DHI, DEO, DOCU, DPZ, DOV, NAPA, EOG, EXP, ECL, ESI, DAVA, ENIA, EPAC, ENTG, EQH, ETSY, EVR, ES, EXC, EXEL, EXLS, EXPD, XOM, FTS, FNKO, GNRC, GDDY, ASR, HAFC, HRI, HPE, HUBS, HUM, HII, IAC, ILMN, IMAX, INCY, ILPT, INFY, IIPR, IVV, IWD, IEFA, KBR, KC, KTOS, KR, LEA, LII, LESL, LXP, MKSI, MSCI, MGNX, MMP, MRVI, MTCH, MCD, MELI, MET, MTD, MPWR, MOR, NLS, NFLX, NJR, NWL, NVAX, NOVT, NUS, OPI, OLK, OLLI, OMC, OKE, PPL, PTON, PING, PXD, PAGP, PINC, PG, PHM, XM, REGN, RS, ROKU, RY, RUSHA, R, SIVB, SLB, SNDR, SMG, SE, SRE, SBNY, SGFY, SWKS, SRNE, STMP, SU, TJX, TMHC, VIV, TU, THC, TSLA, TTD, TRI, TDUP, TKR, TOL, TREX, TUP, TYL, TSN, UTHR, UNH, U, UNVR, UHS, URBN, UE, ECOL, MTN, VRSK, VICI, VC, VRM, WNS, WPC, WEC, WDC, WMB, WTFC, EPI, ZEN, ZM, ADNT, AGCUU, AGCB, ATC, INFO, PRTA, STE, TGH, TEL, ASML, CLB, MMYT,
- Sold Out: SGEN, SAFM, TDOC, FOE, PFPT, SIX, ELAN, TCF, CGNT, CGNT, SUM, TWLO, HEC, RTP.U, DMYD, AFRM, FTOC, APPN, HRTG, CALA, W, PFSI, VYGR, SEER, MIME, CNXC, HOME, CRNC, BKR, ROAD, AQST, PLAN, DSSI, LSPD, VIR, WBA, AMP, BBBY, BBY, CIEN, CCU, EQT, F, HP, JNPR, PBI, SGMS, SEE, SBGI, ATHM, L, SUZ, BR, CLNE, LL, CLW, RP, APAM, ARCT, AXL, CWEN.A, SAIC,
For the details of MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/massachusetts+financial+services+co+/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 40,260,732 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,855,536 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.22%
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 115,730,837 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.78%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,869,334 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 12,031,832 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.24%
Massachusetts Financial Services Co initiated holding in PACCAR Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.04 and $95.73, with an estimated average price of $91.96. The stock is now traded at around $80.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,013,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
Massachusetts Financial Services Co initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $34.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,781,802 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Oatly Group AB (OTLY)
Massachusetts Financial Services Co initiated holding in Oatly Group AB. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.73, with an estimated average price of $24.81. The stock is now traded at around $16.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,874,439 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR)
Massachusetts Financial Services Co initiated holding in Red Rock Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.59 and $46.24, with an estimated average price of $39.41. The stock is now traded at around $42.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,776,959 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)
Massachusetts Financial Services Co initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $30.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,757,499 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST)
Massachusetts Financial Services Co initiated holding in LifeStance Health Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.9 and $28.8, with an estimated average price of $26.42. The stock is now traded at around $13.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,851,711 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)
Massachusetts Financial Services Co added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 40.67%. The purchase prices were between $71.02 and $82.65, with an estimated average price of $77.54. The stock is now traded at around $71.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 19,608,732 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Massachusetts Financial Services Co added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 37.32%. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $103.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 18,320,677 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Progressive Corp (PGR)
Massachusetts Financial Services Co added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 49.34%. The purchase prices were between $91.84 and $107.1, with an estimated average price of $98.82. The stock is now traded at around $96.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,429,115 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Icon PLC (ICLR)
Massachusetts Financial Services Co added to a holding in Icon PLC by 30.63%. The purchase prices were between $194.07 and $232.2, with an estimated average price of $215.41. The stock is now traded at around $239.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,118,282 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
Massachusetts Financial Services Co added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 118.78%. The purchase prices were between $135.29 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $143.36. The stock is now traded at around $154.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,224,554 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Qiagen NV (QGEN)
Massachusetts Financial Services Co added to a holding in Qiagen NV by 20.95%. The purchase prices were between $46.28 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $48.73. The stock is now traded at around $51.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 19,762,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGEN)
Massachusetts Financial Services Co sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $135.08 and $161.1, with an estimated average price of $148.47.Sold Out: Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM)
Massachusetts Financial Services Co sold out a holding in Sanderson Farms Inc. The sale prices were between $155.74 and $194.06, with an estimated average price of $167.87.Sold Out: Ferro Corp (FOE)
Massachusetts Financial Services Co sold out a holding in Ferro Corp. The sale prices were between $16.66 and $21.8, with an estimated average price of $19.61.Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Massachusetts Financial Services Co sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47.Sold Out: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)
Massachusetts Financial Services Co sold out a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $28.76 and $35.98, with an estimated average price of $32.91.Sold Out: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)
Massachusetts Financial Services Co sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.
Here is the complete portfolio of MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO . Also check out:
1. MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO 's Undervalued Stocks
2. MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment