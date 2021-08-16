Massachusetts Financial Services Co Buys Canadian Pacific Railway, Morgan Stanley, Progressive Corp, Sells Kansas City Southern, U.S. Bancorp,

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Massachusetts Financial Services Co Buys Canadian Pacific Railway, Morgan Stanley, Progressive Corp, Sells Kansas City Southern, U.S. Bancorp,

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Massachusetts Financial Services Co (Current Portfolio) buys Canadian Pacific Railway, Morgan Stanley, Progressive Corp, Icon PLC, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, sells Kansas City Southern, U.S. Bancorp, , Seagen Inc, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Massachusetts Financial Services Co . As of 2021Q2, Massachusetts Financial Services Co owns 900 stocks with a total value of $343.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/massachusetts+financial+services+co+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 40,260,732 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,855,536 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.22%
  3. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 115,730,837 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.78%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,869,334 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
  5. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 12,031,832 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.24%
New Purchase: PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co initiated holding in PACCAR Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.04 and $95.73, with an estimated average price of $91.96. The stock is now traded at around $80.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,013,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $34.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,781,802 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Oatly Group AB (OTLY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co initiated holding in Oatly Group AB. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.73, with an estimated average price of $24.81. The stock is now traded at around $16.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,874,439 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co initiated holding in Red Rock Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.59 and $46.24, with an estimated average price of $39.41. The stock is now traded at around $42.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,776,959 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $30.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,757,499 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co initiated holding in LifeStance Health Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.9 and $28.8, with an estimated average price of $26.42. The stock is now traded at around $13.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,851,711 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co added to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 40.67%. The purchase prices were between $71.02 and $82.65, with an estimated average price of $77.54. The stock is now traded at around $71.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 19,608,732 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 37.32%. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $103.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 18,320,677 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Progressive Corp (PGR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 49.34%. The purchase prices were between $91.84 and $107.1, with an estimated average price of $98.82. The stock is now traded at around $96.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 12,429,115 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Icon PLC (ICLR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co added to a holding in Icon PLC by 30.63%. The purchase prices were between $194.07 and $232.2, with an estimated average price of $215.41. The stock is now traded at around $239.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,118,282 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 118.78%. The purchase prices were between $135.29 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $143.36. The stock is now traded at around $154.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,224,554 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Qiagen NV (QGEN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co added to a holding in Qiagen NV by 20.95%. The purchase prices were between $46.28 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $48.73. The stock is now traded at around $51.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 19,762,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGEN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $135.08 and $161.1, with an estimated average price of $148.47.

Sold Out: Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co sold out a holding in Sanderson Farms Inc. The sale prices were between $155.74 and $194.06, with an estimated average price of $167.87.

Sold Out: Ferro Corp (FOE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co sold out a holding in Ferro Corp. The sale prices were between $16.66 and $21.8, with an estimated average price of $19.61.

Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $132.71 and $192.38, with an estimated average price of $162.47.

Sold Out: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co sold out a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $28.76 and $35.98, with an estimated average price of $32.91.

Sold Out: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.



Here is the complete portfolio of MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO . Also check out:

1. MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO 's Undervalued Stocks
2. MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider