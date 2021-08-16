Sovarnum Capital L.P. Buys D.R. Horton Inc, FedEx Corp, KB Home, Sells Financial Select Sector SPDR, SL Green Realty Corp, Brixmor Property Group Inc

New Purchases: KBH, FB, ARCB, MS, RDN, VAC, TPR, BABA, AL, AAWW, BK, COST, TWLO, JD, CHPT, CHPT, TNL, APTV, CVS,

KBH, FB, ARCB, MS, RDN, VAC, TPR, BABA, AL, AAWW, BK, COST, TWLO, JD, CHPT, CHPT, TNL, APTV, CVS, Added Positions: DHI, FDX, GM, ESNT, SE, UPS, NMIH, ALLY, F, PFSI, LUV, AMH, DAL, INVH, NRZ, HRB, DIS, UBER, COF, JPM, DRI, NFLX, LOW, SQ, UDR, AMZN, EAT, MTCH, AVB, HLT, MAA, ACN, CZR,

DHI, FDX, GM, ESNT, SE, UPS, NMIH, ALLY, F, PFSI, LUV, AMH, DAL, INVH, NRZ, HRB, DIS, UBER, COF, JPM, DRI, NFLX, LOW, SQ, UDR, AMZN, EAT, MTCH, AVB, HLT, MAA, ACN, CZR, Reduced Positions: XLF, SLG, BRX, WH, GOOG, CPRI, WYNN, SYF, SBUX, NSC, BAC, WMT, BKNG, WFC, MSFT, C, WDC, JBHT, MTG, MAC,

XLF, SLG, BRX, WH, GOOG, CPRI, WYNN, SYF, SBUX, NSC, BAC, WMT, BKNG, WFC, MSFT, C, WDC, JBHT, MTG, MAC, Sold Out: STT, SC, EQR, HST, UNP, SCHW, CHPT, CHPT, DKNG, MAR, MLCO, OMF, HD, KIM, BBY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys D.R. Horton Inc, FedEx Corp, KB Home, General Motors Co, Facebook Inc, sells Financial Select Sector SPDR, SL Green Realty Corp, Brixmor Property Group Inc, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc, State Street Corporation during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sovarnum Capital L.P.. As of 2021Q2, Sovarnum Capital L.P. owns 77 stocks with a total value of $159 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sovarnum Capital L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sovarnum+capital+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

General Motors Co (GM) - 105,000 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 110.00% Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 160,000 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 56.4% D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) - 61,000 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 454.55% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,150 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.75% FedEx Corp (FDX) - 17,500 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 250.00%

Sovarnum Capital L.P. initiated holding in KB Home. The purchase prices were between $40.07 and $51, with an estimated average price of $46.16. The stock is now traded at around $43.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 82,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sovarnum Capital L.P. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $364.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sovarnum Capital L.P. initiated holding in ArcBest Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $90.45, with an estimated average price of $71.66. The stock is now traded at around $68.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 41,351 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sovarnum Capital L.P. initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $103.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 22,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sovarnum Capital L.P. initiated holding in Radian Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.72 and $25.06, with an estimated average price of $23.38. The stock is now traded at around $24.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sovarnum Capital L.P. initiated holding in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $156.14 and $181.1, with an estimated average price of $171.33. The stock is now traded at around $146.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sovarnum Capital L.P. added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 454.55%. The purchase prices were between $87.33 and $104.45, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $98.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 61,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sovarnum Capital L.P. added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 250.00%. The purchase prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $280.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 17,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sovarnum Capital L.P. added to a holding in General Motors Co by 110.00%. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $52.872000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 105,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sovarnum Capital L.P. added to a holding in Essent Group Ltd by 333.33%. The purchase prices were between $44.66 and $53.44, with an estimated average price of $48.44. The stock is now traded at around $47.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sovarnum Capital L.P. added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 163.50%. The purchase prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07. The stock is now traded at around $289.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sovarnum Capital L.P. added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 106.25%. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $196.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 16,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sovarnum Capital L.P. sold out a holding in State Street Corporation. The sale prices were between $78.6 and $87.98, with an estimated average price of $84.45.

Sovarnum Capital L.P. sold out a holding in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $27.06 and $38.64, with an estimated average price of $34.55.

Sovarnum Capital L.P. sold out a holding in Equity Residential. The sale prices were between $71.39 and $80.91, with an estimated average price of $75.52.

Sovarnum Capital L.P. sold out a holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $16.51 and $18.43, with an estimated average price of $17.41.

Sovarnum Capital L.P. sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64.

Sovarnum Capital L.P. sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $63.69 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.66.