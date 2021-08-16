Logo
Sovarnum Capital L.P. Buys D.R. Horton Inc, FedEx Corp, KB Home, Sells Financial Select Sector SPDR, SL Green Realty Corp, Brixmor Property Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sovarnum Capital L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys D.R. Horton Inc, FedEx Corp, KB Home, General Motors Co, Facebook Inc, sells Financial Select Sector SPDR, SL Green Realty Corp, Brixmor Property Group Inc, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc, State Street Corporation during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sovarnum Capital L.P.. As of 2021Q2, Sovarnum Capital L.P. owns 77 stocks with a total value of $159 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sovarnum Capital L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sovarnum+capital+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sovarnum Capital L.P.
  1. General Motors Co (GM) - 105,000 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 110.00%
  2. Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 160,000 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 56.4%
  3. D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) - 61,000 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 454.55%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 2,150 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.75%
  5. FedEx Corp (FDX) - 17,500 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 250.00%
New Purchase: KB Home (KBH)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. initiated holding in KB Home. The purchase prices were between $40.07 and $51, with an estimated average price of $46.16. The stock is now traded at around $43.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 82,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $364.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ArcBest Corp (ARCB)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. initiated holding in ArcBest Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $90.45, with an estimated average price of $71.66. The stock is now traded at around $68.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 41,351 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $103.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 22,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Radian Group Inc (RDN)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. initiated holding in Radian Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.72 and $25.06, with an estimated average price of $23.38. The stock is now traded at around $24.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. initiated holding in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $156.14 and $181.1, with an estimated average price of $171.33. The stock is now traded at around $146.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. added to a holding in D.R. Horton Inc by 454.55%. The purchase prices were between $87.33 and $104.45, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $98.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 61,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 250.00%. The purchase prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $280.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 17,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: General Motors Co (GM)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. added to a holding in General Motors Co by 110.00%. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $52.872000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 105,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Essent Group Ltd (ESNT)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. added to a holding in Essent Group Ltd by 333.33%. The purchase prices were between $44.66 and $53.44, with an estimated average price of $48.44. The stock is now traded at around $47.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sea Ltd (SE)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 163.50%. The purchase prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07. The stock is now traded at around $289.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 12,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 106.25%. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $196.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 16,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: State Street Corporation (STT)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. sold out a holding in State Street Corporation. The sale prices were between $78.6 and $87.98, with an estimated average price of $84.45.

Sold Out: Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. sold out a holding in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $27.06 and $38.64, with an estimated average price of $34.55.

Sold Out: Equity Residential (EQR)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. sold out a holding in Equity Residential. The sale prices were between $71.39 and $80.91, with an estimated average price of $75.52.

Sold Out: Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. sold out a holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $16.51 and $18.43, with an estimated average price of $17.41.

Sold Out: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64.

Sold Out: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Sovarnum Capital L.P. sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $63.69 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.66.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sovarnum Capital L.P.. Also check out:

1. Sovarnum Capital L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Sovarnum Capital L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sovarnum Capital L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sovarnum Capital L.P. keeps buying
