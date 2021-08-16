Logo
Delphi Management, Inc. Buys Micron Technology Inc, Western Digital Corp, Foot Locker Inc, Sells PVH Corp, EMCOR Group Inc, Ralph Lauren Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Delphi Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Micron Technology Inc, Western Digital Corp, Foot Locker Inc, Louisiana-Pacific Corp, Trinseo SA, sells PVH Corp, EMCOR Group Inc, Ralph Lauren Corp, Ciena Corp, Lumentum Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Delphi Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Delphi Management, Inc. owns 105 stocks with a total value of $105 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Scott Black 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/scott+black/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Scott Black
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 8,958 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 17,946 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.2%
  3. Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 17,916 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 3,969 shares, 1.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.93%
  5. Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) - 5,417 shares, 1.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16%
New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Delphi Management, Inc. initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58. The stock is now traded at around $70.412800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 17,916 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Western Digital Corp (WDC)

Delphi Management, Inc. initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.38 and $77.17, with an estimated average price of $71.53. The stock is now traded at around $62.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 19,918 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX)

Delphi Management, Inc. initiated holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.46 and $73.55, with an estimated average price of $63.74. The stock is now traded at around $58.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 20,167 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Foot Locker Inc (FL)

Delphi Management, Inc. initiated holding in Foot Locker Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.48 and $65.82, with an estimated average price of $60.36. The stock is now traded at around $55.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 19,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Trinseo SA (TSE)

Delphi Management, Inc. initiated holding in Trinseo SA. The purchase prices were between $56.24 and $69.39, with an estimated average price of $63.9. The stock is now traded at around $49.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 19,219 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Jabil Inc (JBL)

Delphi Management, Inc. initiated holding in Jabil Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.9 and $58.34, with an estimated average price of $54.98. The stock is now traded at around $60.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 18,337 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cohu Inc (COHU)

Delphi Management, Inc. added to a holding in Cohu Inc by 123.32%. The purchase prices were between $33.58 and $50.3, with an estimated average price of $39.77. The stock is now traded at around $30.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 33,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Polaris Inc (PII)

Delphi Management, Inc. added to a holding in Polaris Inc by 67.71%. The purchase prices were between $123.8 and $146.45, with an estimated average price of $135.46. The stock is now traded at around $133.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 7,547 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Delphi Management, Inc. added to a holding in Diamondback Energy Inc by 22.90%. The purchase prices were between $73.49 and $96.31, with an estimated average price of $82.21. The stock is now traded at around $72.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 15,737 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amkor Technology Inc (AMKR)

Delphi Management, Inc. added to a holding in Amkor Technology Inc by 100.09%. The purchase prices were between $18.06 and $26.38, with an estimated average price of $22.29. The stock is now traded at around $26.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 22,590 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (SAMG)

Delphi Management, Inc. added to a holding in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc by 96.28%. The purchase prices were between $13.51 and $17.34, with an estimated average price of $15.13. The stock is now traded at around $16.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 21,194 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC)

Delphi Management, Inc. added to a holding in Golub Capital BDC Inc by 69.00%. The purchase prices were between $14.62 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $15.5. The stock is now traded at around $15.891800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 22,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: PVH Corp (PVH)

Delphi Management, Inc. sold out a holding in PVH Corp. The sale prices were between $100.98 and $118.67, with an estimated average price of $109.7.

Sold Out: EMCOR Group Inc (EME)

Delphi Management, Inc. sold out a holding in EMCOR Group Inc. The sale prices were between $112.16 and $129.07, with an estimated average price of $121.79.

Sold Out: Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)

Delphi Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Ralph Lauren Corp. The sale prices were between $113.48 and $139.64, with an estimated average price of $125.04.

Sold Out: Ciena Corp (CIEN)

Delphi Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Ciena Corp. The sale prices were between $49.52 and $60.77, with an estimated average price of $55.11.

Sold Out: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

Delphi Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $67.43 and $94.71, with an estimated average price of $84.27.

Sold Out: Century Bancorp Inc (CNBKA)

Delphi Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Century Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $91.44 and $115.49, with an estimated average price of $112.38.



Here is the complete portfolio of Scott Black. Also check out:

1. Scott Black's Undervalued Stocks
2. Scott Black's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Scott Black's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Scott Black keeps buying
