Delphi Management, Inc. Buys Micron Technology Inc, Western Digital Corp, Foot Locker Inc, Sells PVH Corp, EMCOR Group Inc, Ralph Lauren Corp

New Purchases: MU, WDC, FL, LPX, TSE, JBL, JEF, IIIN, PRGS, RCII, BCEI, BCEI, TGNA, KEY, GMRE, VSH, MBUU, ITRN, GMS, SANM, STLD, HURC, DMLRY, WERN, BWA, STRT, TPH,

MU, WDC, FL, LPX, TSE, JBL, JEF, IIIN, PRGS, RCII, BCEI, BCEI, TGNA, KEY, GMRE, VSH, MBUU, ITRN, GMS, SANM, STLD, HURC, DMLRY, WERN, BWA, STRT, TPH, Added Positions: COHU, PII, AMKR, FANG, PDCE, CMCSA, TPR, SAMG, JPM, GBDC, GIII, GHC, WFG, UCTT, CBT, HZO, DGX, AB, KRC, LMT, NVS, CHTR, ABBV, DIS, LH, NXST, CODI, NUE, BMY,

COHU, PII, AMKR, FANG, PDCE, CMCSA, TPR, SAMG, JPM, GBDC, GIII, GHC, WFG, UCTT, CBT, HZO, DGX, AB, KRC, LMT, NVS, CHTR, ABBV, DIS, LH, NXST, CODI, NUE, BMY, Reduced Positions: AAPL, KE, OSK, ICHR, LRCX, RE, CHKP, AMAT, VEC, KLAC, TROW, MKSI, STX, CNXC, BLK, OMI, PHM, STAG, MHO, NOC, ENS, LUMN, ANTM, RHHBY, TPVG, CB, BX, IRM, ST, STRL, CE, WLKP, MS, MGA, GTN, DHI, SNX, ASIX, COWN, LKQ, LEN, GS, ARW, SNDR,

AAPL, KE, OSK, ICHR, LRCX, RE, CHKP, AMAT, VEC, KLAC, TROW, MKSI, STX, CNXC, BLK, OMI, PHM, STAG, MHO, NOC, ENS, LUMN, ANTM, RHHBY, TPVG, CB, BX, IRM, ST, STRL, CE, WLKP, MS, MGA, GTN, DHI, SNX, ASIX, COWN, LKQ, LEN, GS, ARW, SNDR, Sold Out: PVH, EME, RL, CIEN, LITE, CNBKA, CSWC, FFWM,

Investment company Delphi Management, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Micron Technology Inc, Western Digital Corp, Foot Locker Inc, Louisiana-Pacific Corp, Trinseo SA, sells PVH Corp, EMCOR Group Inc, Ralph Lauren Corp, Ciena Corp, Lumentum Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Delphi Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Delphi Management, Inc. owns 105 stocks with a total value of $105 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Scott Black 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/scott+black/current-portfolio/portfolio

Scott Black

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 8,958 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 17,946 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.2% Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 17,916 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio. New Position Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 3,969 shares, 1.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.93% Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) - 5,417 shares, 1.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16%

Delphi Management, Inc. initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58. The stock is now traded at around $70.412800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 17,916 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Delphi Management, Inc. initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.38 and $77.17, with an estimated average price of $71.53. The stock is now traded at around $62.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 19,918 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Delphi Management, Inc. initiated holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.46 and $73.55, with an estimated average price of $63.74. The stock is now traded at around $58.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 20,167 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Delphi Management, Inc. initiated holding in Foot Locker Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.48 and $65.82, with an estimated average price of $60.36. The stock is now traded at around $55.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 19,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Delphi Management, Inc. initiated holding in Trinseo SA. The purchase prices were between $56.24 and $69.39, with an estimated average price of $63.9. The stock is now traded at around $49.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 19,219 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Delphi Management, Inc. initiated holding in Jabil Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.9 and $58.34, with an estimated average price of $54.98. The stock is now traded at around $60.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 18,337 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Delphi Management, Inc. added to a holding in Cohu Inc by 123.32%. The purchase prices were between $33.58 and $50.3, with an estimated average price of $39.77. The stock is now traded at around $30.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 33,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Delphi Management, Inc. added to a holding in Polaris Inc by 67.71%. The purchase prices were between $123.8 and $146.45, with an estimated average price of $135.46. The stock is now traded at around $133.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 7,547 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Delphi Management, Inc. added to a holding in Diamondback Energy Inc by 22.90%. The purchase prices were between $73.49 and $96.31, with an estimated average price of $82.21. The stock is now traded at around $72.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 15,737 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Delphi Management, Inc. added to a holding in Amkor Technology Inc by 100.09%. The purchase prices were between $18.06 and $26.38, with an estimated average price of $22.29. The stock is now traded at around $26.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 22,590 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Delphi Management, Inc. added to a holding in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc by 96.28%. The purchase prices were between $13.51 and $17.34, with an estimated average price of $15.13. The stock is now traded at around $16.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 21,194 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Delphi Management, Inc. added to a holding in Golub Capital BDC Inc by 69.00%. The purchase prices were between $14.62 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $15.5. The stock is now traded at around $15.891800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 22,840 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Delphi Management, Inc. sold out a holding in PVH Corp. The sale prices were between $100.98 and $118.67, with an estimated average price of $109.7.

Delphi Management, Inc. sold out a holding in EMCOR Group Inc. The sale prices were between $112.16 and $129.07, with an estimated average price of $121.79.

Delphi Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Ralph Lauren Corp. The sale prices were between $113.48 and $139.64, with an estimated average price of $125.04.

Delphi Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Ciena Corp. The sale prices were between $49.52 and $60.77, with an estimated average price of $55.11.

Delphi Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $67.43 and $94.71, with an estimated average price of $84.27.

Delphi Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Century Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $91.44 and $115.49, with an estimated average price of $112.38.