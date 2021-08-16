TSP Capital Management Group, LLC Buys AgroFresh Solutions Inc, Pretium Resources Inc, Consolidated Water Co, Sells Novavax Inc

Added Positions: AGFS, PVG, CWCO, MLP, NOK, CIG, CALA, HPI, TMQ, KYN,

AGFS, PVG, CWCO, MLP, NOK, CIG, CALA, HPI, TMQ, KYN, Reduced Positions: NVAX, FCX, CLDX, XYL, AMX, BMY, MSEX, CMCSA, XOM, DISCK, MDT, DISCA, DUK, KRP, CAG, VLY, VZ,

Summit, NJ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys AgroFresh Solutions Inc, Pretium Resources Inc, Consolidated Water Co, sells Novavax Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TSP Capital Management Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, TSP Capital Management Group, LLC owns 54 stocks with a total value of $304 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

New Gold Inc (NGD) - 10,431,000 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01% Xperi Holding Corp (XPER) - 809,674 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36% Sibanye Stillwater Ltd (SBSW) - 933,775 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93% Xylem Inc (XYL) - 127,639 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.63% Energy Company of Minas Gerais (CIG) - 5,966,466 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.04%

TSP Capital Management Group, LLC added to a holding in AgroFresh Solutions Inc by 365.26%. The purchase prices were between $2 and $2.37, with an estimated average price of $2.15. The stock is now traded at around $1.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 1,221,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TSP Capital Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Pretium Resources Inc by 34.85%. The purchase prices were between $9.31 and $11.76, with an estimated average price of $10.92. The stock is now traded at around $9.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 756,480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

TSP Capital Management Group, LLC added to a holding in Consolidated Water Co Ltd by 38.36%. The purchase prices were between $11.43 and $13.45, with an estimated average price of $12.4. The stock is now traded at around $12.360100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 356,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.