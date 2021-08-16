Logo
Kia America Appoints Eric Watson as Vice President of Sales Operations

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 16, 2021


Promotion Supports the Fast-Growing Organization's Needs as Kia's Customer Base and Units in Operation Continue to Expand

PR Newswire

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 16, 2021

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America today announced the immediate appointment of Eric Watson as vice president, sales operations. Watson will oversee Kia's regional and corporate sales operations in the United States and will report to Sean Yoon, the president and CEO of Kia North America and Kia America.



Watson joined Kia in December 2017 as Director of Field Operations and was named acting vice president of sales operations in March 2021. Prior to Kia, Watson served in a variety of roles with Mazda North American Operations, Jaguar Land Rover North America and Ford Motor Company. In 2021, Kia has set five consecutive monthly sales records through July and the brand's U.S. market share has also hit an all-time high.

"Eric brings extensive experience and perspective at an important time in Kia's history as we begin implementing our ambitious Plan S strategy. With Eric's appointment, the Kia America executive management team is focused on furthering the unprecedented growth and momentum the brand is experiencing and implementing Kia's 'shift' to electrification and establishing Kia's leadership position in sustainable mobility," said Yoon.

Kia America - about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 750 dealers in the U.S., including cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

favicon.png?sn=LA76643&sd=2021-08-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kia-america-appoints-eric-watson-as-vice-president-of-sales-operations-301356098.html

SOURCE Kia America


