Karani Asset Management LLC Buys Tesla Inc, Trupanion Inc, Shake Shack Inc, Sells Texas Pacific Land Corp, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc, Guidewire Software Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Karani Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Tesla Inc, Trupanion Inc, Shake Shack Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, VMware Inc, sells Texas Pacific Land Corp, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc, Guidewire Software Inc, Wix.com, MongoDB Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Karani Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Karani Asset Management LLC owns 49 stocks with a total value of $236 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Karani Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/karani+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Karani Asset Management LLC
  1. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 40,316 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 295.45%
  2. HubSpot Inc (HUBS) - 24,232 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
  3. Trupanion Inc (TRUP) - 135,408 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 155.92%
  4. Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) - 149,769 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 132.11%
  5. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) - 20,879 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 91.60%
New Purchase: VMware Inc (VMW)

Karani Asset Management LLC initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.45 and $170.03, with an estimated average price of $159.71. The stock is now traded at around $157.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 30,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Karani Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57. The stock is now traded at around $189.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 22,732 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX)

Karani Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Stitch Fix Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $66.1, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $42.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 138,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Karani Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3288.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 270 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: (WORK)

Karani Asset Management LLC initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $40.63 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $42.76. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 34,544 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Karani Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60. The stock is now traded at around $50.109000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 18,283 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Karani Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 295.45%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $685.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.28%. The holding were 40,316 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Trupanion Inc (TRUP)

Karani Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Trupanion Inc by 155.92%. The purchase prices were between $72 and $116.7, with an estimated average price of $86.74. The stock is now traded at around $93.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 135,408 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Shake Shack Inc (SHAK)

Karani Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Shake Shack Inc by 132.11%. The purchase prices were between $79.48 and $119, with an estimated average price of $101.17. The stock is now traded at around $87.638400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 149,769 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Karani Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 91.60%. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $627.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 20,879 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

Karani Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Coupa Software Inc by 58.41%. The purchase prices were between $217.36 and $279.31, with an estimated average price of $247.92. The stock is now traded at around $211.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 35,522 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Karani Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 23.45%. The purchase prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74. The stock is now traded at around $346.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 23,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

Karani Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The sale prices were between $1453.12 and $1753.25, with an estimated average price of $1566.13.

Sold Out: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY)

Karani Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $128.63 and $176.89, with an estimated average price of $146.24.

Sold Out: Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)

Karani Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Guidewire Software Inc. The sale prices were between $92.05 and $116, with an estimated average price of $103.8.

Sold Out: Wix.com Ltd (WIX)

Karani Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Wix.com Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $324.25, with an estimated average price of $280.32.

Sold Out: MongoDB Inc (MDB)

Karani Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in MongoDB Inc. The sale prices were between $244.74 and $389.23, with an estimated average price of $308.08.



