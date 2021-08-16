Karani Asset Management LLC Buys Tesla Inc, Trupanion Inc, Shake Shack Inc, Sells Texas Pacific Land Corp, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc, Guidewire Software Inc

- New Purchases: VMW, TXN, SFIX, AMZN, WORK, LUV, RNG, SPLK, SNPS, WDAY, YEXT,
- Added Positions: TSLA, TRUP, SHAK, REGN, COUP, ZM, ZS, SAIL, CRM, COST, ZEN, WDFC, TRS, CLX, LULU, DT, ASAN,
- Sold Out: TPL, ALNY, GWRE, WIX, MDB,
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 40,316 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 295.45%
- HubSpot Inc (HUBS) - 24,232 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
- Trupanion Inc (TRUP) - 135,408 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 155.92%
- Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) - 149,769 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 132.11%
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) - 20,879 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 91.60%
Karani Asset Management LLC initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.45 and $170.03, with an estimated average price of $159.71. The stock is now traded at around $157.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 30,690 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Karani Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57. The stock is now traded at around $189.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 22,732 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX)
Karani Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Stitch Fix Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $66.1, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $42.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 138,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Karani Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3288.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 270 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: (WORK)
Karani Asset Management LLC initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $40.63 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $42.76. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 34,544 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Karani Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $52.92 and $64.1, with an estimated average price of $60. The stock is now traded at around $50.109000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 18,283 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Karani Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 295.45%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $685.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.28%. The holding were 40,316 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Trupanion Inc (TRUP)
Karani Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Trupanion Inc by 155.92%. The purchase prices were between $72 and $116.7, with an estimated average price of $86.74. The stock is now traded at around $93.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 135,408 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Shake Shack Inc (SHAK)
Karani Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Shake Shack Inc by 132.11%. The purchase prices were between $79.48 and $119, with an estimated average price of $101.17. The stock is now traded at around $87.638400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 149,769 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Karani Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 91.60%. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $627.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 20,879 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)
Karani Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Coupa Software Inc by 58.41%. The purchase prices were between $217.36 and $279.31, with an estimated average price of $247.92. The stock is now traded at around $211.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 35,522 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Karani Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 23.45%. The purchase prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74. The stock is now traded at around $346.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 23,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)
Karani Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The sale prices were between $1453.12 and $1753.25, with an estimated average price of $1566.13.Sold Out: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY)
Karani Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $128.63 and $176.89, with an estimated average price of $146.24.Sold Out: Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)
Karani Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Guidewire Software Inc. The sale prices were between $92.05 and $116, with an estimated average price of $103.8.Sold Out: Wix.com Ltd (WIX)
Karani Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Wix.com Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $324.25, with an estimated average price of $280.32.Sold Out: MongoDB Inc (MDB)
Karani Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in MongoDB Inc. The sale prices were between $244.74 and $389.23, with an estimated average price of $308.08.
