Scoggin Llc Buys Willis Towers Watson PLC, Dell Technologies Inc, Stable Road Acquisition Corp, Sells Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Nomad Foods

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Scoggin Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Willis Towers Watson PLC, Dell Technologies Inc, Stable Road Acquisition Corp, Rexnord Corp, Ajax I, sells Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Nomad Foods, Spartan Acquisition Corp III, Spartan Acquisition Corp III during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Scoggin Llc. As of 2021Q2, Scoggin Llc owns 47 stocks with a total value of $408 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SCOGGIN LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/scoggin+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SCOGGIN LLC
  1. Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) - 475,000 shares, 11.61% of the total portfolio.
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 100,000 shares, 10.49% of the total portfolio.
  3. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 175,000 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio.
  4. Apollo Global Management Inc (APO) - 400,000 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio.
  5. Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) - 87,500 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

Scoggin Llc initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $225.2 and $270.07, with an estimated average price of $248.35. The stock is now traded at around $219.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.82%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)

Scoggin Llc initiated holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.15 and $103.98, with an estimated average price of $98.62. The stock is now traded at around $99.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Stable Road Acquisition Corp (SRAC)

Scoggin Llc initiated holding in Stable Road Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.17 and $13.97, with an estimated average price of $11.72. The stock is now traded at around $10.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Rexnord Corp (RXN)

Scoggin Llc initiated holding in Rexnord Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.09 and $52.46, with an estimated average price of $49.83. The stock is now traded at around $61.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS)

Scoggin Llc initiated holding in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.97 and $57.69, with an estimated average price of $53.01. The stock is now traded at around $51.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ajax I (AJAX)

Scoggin Llc initiated holding in Ajax I. The purchase prices were between $9.86 and $10.26, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.458000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 625,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC)

Scoggin Llc added to a holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp by 20.83%. The purchase prices were between $31.81 and $39.08, with an estimated average price of $35.08. The stock is now traded at around $39.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 362,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: RedBall Acquisition Corp (RBAC)

Scoggin Llc added to a holding in RedBall Acquisition Corp by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.77 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 225,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp (CRHC)

Scoggin Llc added to a holding in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp by 181.25%. The purchase prices were between $9.78 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $9.89. The stock is now traded at around $9.780100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 225,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: HC2 Holdings Inc (HCHC)

Scoggin Llc added to a holding in HC2 Holdings Inc by 21.90%. The purchase prices were between $3.66 and $4.48, with an estimated average price of $4.04. The stock is now traded at around $3.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 914,221 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (APGB.U)

Scoggin Llc sold out a holding in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II. The sale prices were between $9.98 and $10.13, with an estimated average price of $10.04.

Sold Out: Nomad Foods Ltd (NOMD)

Scoggin Llc sold out a holding in Nomad Foods Ltd. The sale prices were between $27.46 and $31.64, with an estimated average price of $29.39.

Sold Out: Spartan Acquisition Corp III (SPAQ.U)

Scoggin Llc sold out a holding in Spartan Acquisition Corp III. The sale prices were between $9.96 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $10.09.

Sold Out: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)

Scoggin Llc sold out a holding in Farfetch Ltd. The sale prices were between $37.24 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $47.59.

Sold Out: Advantage Solutions Inc (ADV)

Scoggin Llc sold out a holding in Advantage Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $10.46 and $13.06, with an estimated average price of $12.34.



Here is the complete portfolio of SCOGGIN LLC. Also check out:

1. SCOGGIN LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SCOGGIN LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SCOGGIN LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SCOGGIN LLC keeps buying
