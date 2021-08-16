Logo
Quantitative Value Technologies, Llc Buys Coca-Cola Co, Microsoft Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells Northrop Grumman Corp, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Tyson Foods Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Quantitative Value Technologies, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Coca-Cola Co, Microsoft Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Union Pacific Corp, Apple Inc, sells Northrop Grumman Corp, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Tyson Foods Inc, AmerisourceBergen Corp, Evergy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quantitative Value Technologies, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Quantitative Value Technologies, Llc owns 98 stocks with a total value of $61 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of QUANTITATIVE VALUE TECHNOLOGIES, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/quantitative+value+technologies%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of QUANTITATIVE VALUE TECHNOLOGIES, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 26,512 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.61%
  2. Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 49,447 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,005 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.40%
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 7,098 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 7,199 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 417.91%
New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Quantitative Value Technologies, Llc initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $57.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.41%. The holding were 49,447 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Quantitative Value Technologies, Llc initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $446.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 2,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Quantitative Value Technologies, Llc initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $226.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 4,590 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Quantitative Value Technologies, Llc initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $143.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 5,647 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH)

Quantitative Value Technologies, Llc initiated holding in Commerce Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.72 and $80.75, with an estimated average price of $76.94. The stock is now traded at around $70.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 6,067 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Waters Corp (WAT)

Quantitative Value Technologies, Llc initiated holding in Waters Corp. The purchase prices were between $284.17 and $346.95, with an estimated average price of $315.63. The stock is now traded at around $406.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 1,095 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Quantitative Value Technologies, Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 417.91%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $293.261900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 7,199 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Quantitative Value Technologies, Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 32.61%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $150.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 26,512 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Quantitative Value Technologies, Llc added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 39.59%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $144.128500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 14,111 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Quantitative Value Technologies, Llc added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 139.84%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $177.475200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 5,514 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Quantitative Value Technologies, Llc added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 87.97%. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $268.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 3,656 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: General Mills Inc (GIS)

Quantitative Value Technologies, Llc added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 48.07%. The purchase prices were between $59.15 and $64.03, with an estimated average price of $61.85. The stock is now traded at around $59.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 8,979 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

Quantitative Value Technologies, Llc sold out a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The sale prices were between $225.2 and $270.07, with an estimated average price of $248.35.

Sold Out: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Quantitative Value Technologies, Llc sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $322.24 and $377.51, with an estimated average price of $359.08.

Sold Out: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)

Quantitative Value Technologies, Llc sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $72.76 and $80.69, with an estimated average price of $77.52.

Sold Out: Evergy Inc (EVRG)

Quantitative Value Technologies, Llc sold out a holding in Evergy Inc. The sale prices were between $59.53 and $64.81, with an estimated average price of $62.47.

Sold Out: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)

Quantitative Value Technologies, Llc sold out a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The sale prices were between $114.32 and $125.85, with an estimated average price of $118.07.

Sold Out: Brown-Forman Corp (BF.B)

Quantitative Value Technologies, Llc sold out a holding in Brown-Forman Corp. The sale prices were between $68.97 and $81.1, with an estimated average price of $75.99.



Here is the complete portfolio of QUANTITATIVE VALUE TECHNOLOGIES, LLC. Also check out:

1. QUANTITATIVE VALUE TECHNOLOGIES, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. QUANTITATIVE VALUE TECHNOLOGIES, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. QUANTITATIVE VALUE TECHNOLOGIES, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that QUANTITATIVE VALUE TECHNOLOGIES, LLC keeps buying
