Quantitative Value Technologies, Llc Buys Coca-Cola Co, Microsoft Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells Northrop Grumman Corp, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Tyson Foods Inc

New Purchases: KO, SPY, UNP, IBM, CBSH, WAT, XOM, CB, AES, ROL, RE, AMCR, SNPS, FB, UMBF,

KO, SPY, UNP, IBM, CBSH, WAT, XOM, CB, AES, ROL, RE, AMCR, SNPS, FB, UMBF, Added Positions: MSFT, AAPL, PG, JNJ, LLY, GIS, DIS, PEP, TMO, CSCO, KMB, MMM, MO, DHR, GOOGL, UNH, INTC, MDLZ, CTXS, CPB, T, ATVI, MDT, CLX, RMD, AMGN, VRSK, HRL, COG,

MSFT, AAPL, PG, JNJ, LLY, GIS, DIS, PEP, TMO, CSCO, KMB, MMM, MO, DHR, GOOGL, UNH, INTC, MDLZ, CTXS, CPB, T, ATVI, MDT, CLX, RMD, AMGN, VRSK, HRL, COG, Reduced Positions: WMT, AJG, CVS, POOL, CBOE, PSA, DPZ, AKAM, RSG, HSY, PGR, CNC, WM, CINF, EXPD, COST, VRSN, CERN, ABBV, REGN, BMY, MSI, K, DG, MCD, GILD, BRK.B, DTE, CME, CHRW, ZTS, KR, SJM, ICE, CHD, STE, TTWO, WBA, BIIB, LW,

WMT, AJG, CVS, POOL, CBOE, PSA, DPZ, AKAM, RSG, HSY, PGR, CNC, WM, CINF, EXPD, COST, VRSN, CERN, ABBV, REGN, BMY, MSI, K, DG, MCD, GILD, BRK.B, DTE, CME, CHRW, ZTS, KR, SJM, ICE, CHD, STE, TTWO, WBA, BIIB, LW, Sold Out: NOC, WLTW, TSN, ABC, EVRG, BF.B,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Coca-Cola Co, Microsoft Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Union Pacific Corp, Apple Inc, sells Northrop Grumman Corp, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Tyson Foods Inc, AmerisourceBergen Corp, Evergy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quantitative Value Technologies, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Quantitative Value Technologies, Llc owns 98 stocks with a total value of $61 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of QUANTITATIVE VALUE TECHNOLOGIES, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/quantitative+value+technologies%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 26,512 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.61% Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 49,447 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. New Position Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,005 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.40% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 7,098 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 7,199 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 417.91%

Quantitative Value Technologies, Llc initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $57.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.41%. The holding were 49,447 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quantitative Value Technologies, Llc initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $446.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 2,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quantitative Value Technologies, Llc initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $226.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 4,590 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quantitative Value Technologies, Llc initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $143.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 5,647 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quantitative Value Technologies, Llc initiated holding in Commerce Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.72 and $80.75, with an estimated average price of $76.94. The stock is now traded at around $70.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 6,067 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quantitative Value Technologies, Llc initiated holding in Waters Corp. The purchase prices were between $284.17 and $346.95, with an estimated average price of $315.63. The stock is now traded at around $406.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 1,095 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quantitative Value Technologies, Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 417.91%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $293.261900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 7,199 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quantitative Value Technologies, Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 32.61%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $150.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 26,512 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quantitative Value Technologies, Llc added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 39.59%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $144.128500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 14,111 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quantitative Value Technologies, Llc added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 139.84%. The purchase prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $177.475200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 5,514 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quantitative Value Technologies, Llc added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 87.97%. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $268.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 3,656 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quantitative Value Technologies, Llc added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 48.07%. The purchase prices were between $59.15 and $64.03, with an estimated average price of $61.85. The stock is now traded at around $59.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 8,979 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Quantitative Value Technologies, Llc sold out a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The sale prices were between $225.2 and $270.07, with an estimated average price of $248.35.

Quantitative Value Technologies, Llc sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $322.24 and $377.51, with an estimated average price of $359.08.

Quantitative Value Technologies, Llc sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $72.76 and $80.69, with an estimated average price of $77.52.

Quantitative Value Technologies, Llc sold out a holding in Evergy Inc. The sale prices were between $59.53 and $64.81, with an estimated average price of $62.47.

Quantitative Value Technologies, Llc sold out a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The sale prices were between $114.32 and $125.85, with an estimated average price of $118.07.

Quantitative Value Technologies, Llc sold out a holding in Brown-Forman Corp. The sale prices were between $68.97 and $81.1, with an estimated average price of $75.99.