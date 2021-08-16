Logo
Fiduciary Management Inc Buys Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc, Herbalife Nutrition, Sells Nestle SA, Avery Dennison Corp, Eaton Corp PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Fiduciary Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc, Herbalife Nutrition, LCI Industries Inc, Arch Capital Group, sells Nestle SA, Avery Dennison Corp, Eaton Corp PLC, TJX Inc, Expeditors International of Washington Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fiduciary Management Inc . As of 2021Q2, Fiduciary Management Inc owns 73 stocks with a total value of $13.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FIDUCIARY MANAGEMENT INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fiduciary+management+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FIDUCIARY MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 2,652,495 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.74%
  2. Masco Corp (MAS) - 9,184,669 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.38%
  3. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 8,890,260 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.88%
  4. Dollar General Corp (DG) - 2,328,692 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.35%
  5. Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 6,492,324 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.21%
New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Fiduciary Management Inc initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $365.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 856,697 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Fiduciary Management Inc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2753.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 117,822 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF)

Fiduciary Management Inc initiated holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. The purchase prices were between $44.36 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $49.62. The stock is now traded at around $48.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,174,309 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: LCI Industries Inc (LCII)

Fiduciary Management Inc initiated holding in LCI Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.92 and $152.72, with an estimated average price of $140.31. The stock is now traded at around $147.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 429,169 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Concentrix Corp (CNXC)

Fiduciary Management Inc initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $147.6 and $160.8, with an estimated average price of $153.7. The stock is now traded at around $165.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 253,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD)

Fiduciary Management Inc initiated holding in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $103.73 and $118.46, with an estimated average price of $110.26. The stock is now traded at around $113.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 245,063 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL)

Fiduciary Management Inc added to a holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd by 35.77%. The purchase prices were between $37.12 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $39.57. The stock is now traded at around $41.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 5,046,352 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Primerica Inc (PRI)

Fiduciary Management Inc added to a holding in Primerica Inc by 66.26%. The purchase prices were between $144.58 and $165.23, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $151.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 461,869 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI)

Fiduciary Management Inc added to a holding in Houlihan Lokey Inc by 22.76%. The purchase prices were between $65.35 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $72.29. The stock is now traded at around $89.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,580,505 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Plexus Corp (PLXS)

Fiduciary Management Inc added to a holding in Plexus Corp by 23.93%. The purchase prices were between $87.3 and $99.36, with an estimated average price of $93.79. The stock is now traded at around $87.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,017,105 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC)

Fiduciary Management Inc added to a holding in Phibro Animal Health Corp by 27.35%. The purchase prices were between $24.15 and $30.08, with an estimated average price of $26.99. The stock is now traded at around $25.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,396,959 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Nestle SA (NSRGY)

Fiduciary Management Inc sold out a holding in Nestle SA. The sale prices were between $111.51 and $127.77, with an estimated average price of $121.39.

Sold Out: Avery Dennison Corp (AVY)

Fiduciary Management Inc sold out a holding in Avery Dennison Corp. The sale prices were between $183.65 and $222.56, with an estimated average price of $209.48.

Sold Out: WR Berkley Corp (WRB)

Fiduciary Management Inc sold out a holding in WR Berkley Corp. The sale prices were between $72.74 and $81.45, with an estimated average price of $77.84.



Here is the complete portfolio of FIDUCIARY MANAGEMENT INC . Also check out:

1. FIDUCIARY MANAGEMENT INC 's Undervalued Stocks
2. FIDUCIARY MANAGEMENT INC 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FIDUCIARY MANAGEMENT INC 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FIDUCIARY MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
