Jana Partners Llc Buys CyrusOne Inc, Vonage Holdings Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells Perspecta Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Conagra Brands Inc

- New Purchases: CSOD,
- Added Positions: CONE, VG, SPY, EHC,
- Reduced Positions: LH, CAG, THS,
- Sold Out: PRSP,
For the details of Jana Partners 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jana+partners/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Jana Partners
- Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) - 8,051,132 shares, 24.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.85%
- Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) - 3,817,868 shares, 14.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.07%
- Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) - 578,659 shares, 13.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.22%
- Encompass Health Corp (EHC) - 2,029,092 shares, 13.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.13%
- Vonage Holdings Corp (VG) - 9,835,964 shares, 11.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 69.48%
Jana Partners Llc initiated holding in Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.77 and $53.05, with an estimated average price of $46.25. The stock is now traded at around $56.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 504,938 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)
Jana Partners Llc added to a holding in CyrusOne Inc by 213.18%. The purchase prices were between $67.72 and $82.15, with an estimated average price of $72.71. The stock is now traded at around $75.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.94%. The holding were 1,726,782 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vonage Holdings Corp (VG)
Jana Partners Llc added to a holding in Vonage Holdings Corp by 69.48%. The purchase prices were between $11.82 and $15.05, with an estimated average price of $13.61. The stock is now traded at around $13.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.8%. The holding were 9,835,964 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Jana Partners Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 35.90%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $446.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 326,634 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)
Jana Partners Llc sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22.
Here is the complete portfolio of Jana Partners. Also check out:
1. Jana Partners's Undervalued Stocks
2. Jana Partners's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Jana Partners's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Jana Partners keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment