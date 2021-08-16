Jana Partners Llc Buys CyrusOne Inc, Vonage Holdings Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells Perspecta Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Conagra Brands Inc

New Purchases: CSOD,

CSOD, Added Positions: CONE, VG, SPY, EHC,

CONE, VG, SPY, EHC, Reduced Positions: LH, CAG, THS,

LH, CAG, THS, Sold Out: PRSP,

New York, NY, based Investment company Jana Partners Llc Current Portfolio ) buys CyrusOne Inc, Vonage Holdings Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc, sells Perspecta Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Conagra Brands Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,Llc. As of 2021Q2, Jana Partners Llc owns 8 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) - 8,051,132 shares, 24.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.85% Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) - 3,817,868 shares, 14.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.07% Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) - 578,659 shares, 13.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.22% Encompass Health Corp (EHC) - 2,029,092 shares, 13.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.13% Vonage Holdings Corp (VG) - 9,835,964 shares, 11.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 69.48%

Jana Partners Llc initiated holding in Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.77 and $53.05, with an estimated average price of $46.25. The stock is now traded at around $56.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 504,938 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jana Partners Llc added to a holding in CyrusOne Inc by 213.18%. The purchase prices were between $67.72 and $82.15, with an estimated average price of $72.71. The stock is now traded at around $75.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.94%. The holding were 1,726,782 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jana Partners Llc added to a holding in Vonage Holdings Corp by 69.48%. The purchase prices were between $11.82 and $15.05, with an estimated average price of $13.61. The stock is now traded at around $13.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.8%. The holding were 9,835,964 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jana Partners Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 35.90%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $446.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 326,634 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jana Partners Llc sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22.