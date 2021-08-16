Logo
Hickory Lane Capital Management LP Buys Ralph Lauren Corp, Nexstar Media Group Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, Sells Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, Nuance Communications Inc, Square Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Hickory Lane Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Ralph Lauren Corp, Nexstar Media Group Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, Builders FirstSource Inc, Janus International Group, sells Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, Nuance Communications Inc, Square Inc, Aramark, Juniper Industrial Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hickory Lane Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q2, Hickory Lane Capital Management LP owns 45 stocks with a total value of $204 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hickory Lane Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hickory+lane+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hickory Lane Capital Management LP
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,000 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio.
  2. Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) - 34,000 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.78%
  3. T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 80,000 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio.
  4. APi Group Corp (APG) - 460,000 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.52%
  5. Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR) - 97,000 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.83%
New Purchase: Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP initiated holding in Ralph Lauren Corp. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $139.64, with an estimated average price of $125.04. The stock is now traded at around $122.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 33,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP initiated holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.43 and $155.1, with an estimated average price of $148.54. The stock is now traded at around $145.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33. The stock is now traded at around $307.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 13,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.93 and $52.36, with an estimated average price of $46.36. The stock is now traded at around $51.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 81,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Janus International Group Inc. (JBI)

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP initiated holding in Janus International Group Inc.. The purchase prices were between $12.4 and $14.34, with an estimated average price of $13.3. The stock is now traded at around $13.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 245,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lithia Motors Inc (LAD)

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP added to a holding in Lithia Motors Inc by 38.78%. The purchase prices were between $313.14 and $402.83, with an estimated average price of $362.47. The stock is now traded at around $375.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 34,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP added to a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 39.57%. The purchase prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6. The stock is now traded at around $126.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 48,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC)

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP added to a holding in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp by 37.25%. The purchase prices were between $156.14 and $181.1, with an estimated average price of $171.33. The stock is now traded at around $146.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR)

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.8 and $53, with an estimated average price of $47.41.

Sold Out: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Sold Out: Square Inc (SQ)

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68.

Sold Out: Aramark (ARMK)

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Aramark. The sale prices were between $35.96 and $40.03, with an estimated average price of $38.

Sold Out: Juniper Industrial Holdings Inc (JIH)

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Juniper Industrial Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $12.4 and $13.87, with an estimated average price of $13.12.



Here is the complete portfolio of Hickory Lane Capital Management LP. Also check out:

1. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Hickory Lane Capital Management LP keeps buying
