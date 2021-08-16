Hickory Lane Capital Management LP Buys Ralph Lauren Corp, Nexstar Media Group Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, Sells Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc, Nuance Communications Inc, Square Inc

- New Purchases: RL, NXST, SHW, BLDR, JBI, JBI, UBER, PSFE,
- Added Positions: LAD, IAC, VAC, APG, GM, ALB, AMZN, VRT, WSC, APTV,
- Reduced Positions: FOUR, HWM, HLT, CHTR, FWONK, PYPL, TMUS, MTN,
- Sold Out: SPR, NUAN, SQ, ARMK, JIH,
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,000 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio.
- Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) - 34,000 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.78%
- T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 80,000 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio.
- APi Group Corp (APG) - 460,000 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.52%
- Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR) - 97,000 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.83%
Hickory Lane Capital Management LP initiated holding in Ralph Lauren Corp. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $139.64, with an estimated average price of $125.04. The stock is now traded at around $122.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 33,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)
Hickory Lane Capital Management LP initiated holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.43 and $155.1, with an estimated average price of $148.54. The stock is now traded at around $145.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Hickory Lane Capital Management LP initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33. The stock is now traded at around $307.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 13,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)
Hickory Lane Capital Management LP initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.93 and $52.36, with an estimated average price of $46.36. The stock is now traded at around $51.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 81,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Janus International Group Inc. (JBI)
Hickory Lane Capital Management LP initiated holding in Janus International Group Inc.. The purchase prices were between $12.4 and $14.34, with an estimated average price of $13.3. The stock is now traded at around $13.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 245,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Lithia Motors Inc (LAD)
Hickory Lane Capital Management LP added to a holding in Lithia Motors Inc by 38.78%. The purchase prices were between $313.14 and $402.83, with an estimated average price of $362.47. The stock is now traded at around $375.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 34,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
Hickory Lane Capital Management LP added to a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 39.57%. The purchase prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6. The stock is now traded at around $126.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 48,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC)
Hickory Lane Capital Management LP added to a holding in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp by 37.25%. The purchase prices were between $156.14 and $181.1, with an estimated average price of $171.33. The stock is now traded at around $146.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR)
Hickory Lane Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.8 and $53, with an estimated average price of $47.41.Sold Out: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)
Hickory Lane Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44.Sold Out: Square Inc (SQ)
Hickory Lane Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68.Sold Out: Aramark (ARMK)
Hickory Lane Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Aramark. The sale prices were between $35.96 and $40.03, with an estimated average price of $38.Sold Out: Juniper Industrial Holdings Inc (JIH)
Hickory Lane Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Juniper Industrial Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $12.4 and $13.87, with an estimated average price of $13.12.
