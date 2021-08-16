Logo
Pacific Global Investment Management CO Buys Vimeo Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Sells NextEra Energy Inc, Kansas City Southern, Tesla Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Glendale, CA, based Investment company Pacific Global Investment Management CO (Current Portfolio) buys Vimeo Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Harley-Davidson Inc, IDEXX Laboratories Inc, sells NextEra Energy Inc, Kansas City Southern, Tesla Inc, Netflix Inc, Ecolab Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pacific Global Investment Management CO. As of 2021Q2, Pacific Global Investment Management CO owns 212 stocks with a total value of $503 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pacific Global Investment Management CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pacific+global+investment+management+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Pacific Global Investment Management CO
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 249,627 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.1%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 98,835 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.65%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 8,594 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 62,032 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,116 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24%
New Purchase: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)

Pacific Global Investment Management CO initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $30.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 46,422 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Pacific Global Investment Management CO initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $38.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Pacific Global Investment Management CO initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $147.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,521 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)

Pacific Global Investment Management CO initiated holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $486.36 and $637.08, with an estimated average price of $550.32. The stock is now traded at around $674.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG)

Pacific Global Investment Management CO initiated holding in Harley-Davidson Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.96 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $46.24. The stock is now traded at around $40.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,105 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Blackstone Inc (BX)

Pacific Global Investment Management CO initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $115.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,263 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Covenant Logistics Group Inc (CVLG)

Pacific Global Investment Management CO added to a holding in Covenant Logistics Group Inc by 35.28%. The purchase prices were between $19.08 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.63. The stock is now traded at around $22.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 23,253 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Pacific Global Investment Management CO sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28.

Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Pacific Global Investment Management CO sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62.

Sold Out: Overstock.com Inc (OSTK)

Pacific Global Investment Management CO sold out a holding in Overstock.com Inc. The sale prices were between $63.06 and $97.54, with an estimated average price of $79.64.

Sold Out: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)

Pacific Global Investment Management CO sold out a holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $163.82, with an estimated average price of $152.59.

Sold Out: Republic Services Inc (RSG)

Pacific Global Investment Management CO sold out a holding in Republic Services Inc. The sale prices were between $99.35 and $112.05, with an estimated average price of $107.23.

Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Pacific Global Investment Management CO sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53.



