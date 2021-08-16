Pacific Global Investment Management CO Buys Vimeo Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Sells NextEra Energy Inc, Kansas City Southern, Tesla Inc

New Purchases: VMEO, VIAC, QCOM, HOG, IDXX, DJCO, NOC, AMT, BX, XOM, SGEN, BFI,

VMEO, VIAC, QCOM, HOG, IDXX, DJCO, NOC, AMT, BX, XOM, SGEN, BFI, Added Positions: FB, IAC, CVLG, FDX, SPG, CHEF, ORCL, ORLY, MNST, ABBV, T, TTWO, NSC, CSX, PNC, SHW, TGT, ADBE, AVGO, CMCSA, LUV, LMT, LSXMK, FMC, MPC, DAL, NVR, CMG, TXN,

FB, IAC, CVLG, FDX, SPG, CHEF, ORCL, ORLY, MNST, ABBV, T, TTWO, NSC, CSX, PNC, SHW, TGT, ADBE, AVGO, CMCSA, LUV, LMT, LSXMK, FMC, MPC, DAL, NVR, CMG, TXN, Reduced Positions: MSFT, AAPL, NEE, KSU, SYY, HD, PAG, ECL, MSGS, CLX, LOW, BATRK, BAC, CP, NVDA, AZPN, MGM, INTU, MA, SJM, PFE, PSX, ITW, SAIA, GLW, CL, STZ, HLX, WFC, MRK, VOO, THRM, MSGE, ATVI, GOOGL, COST, EWBC, AWK, TT, ADP, SAM, WEN, VZ, KO, CONN, DE, EA, IFF, KMB, LLY, MDLZ, RUSHA, RM, MET, ACN, POST, FBHS, EBS, AROC, RTX, EQH, WSC, TSCO, SMG, LSXMA, EL, HEI.A, DAR, CVS, BMY, BK, ANTM,

MSFT, AAPL, NEE, KSU, SYY, HD, PAG, ECL, MSGS, CLX, LOW, BATRK, BAC, CP, NVDA, AZPN, MGM, INTU, MA, SJM, PFE, PSX, ITW, SAIA, GLW, CL, STZ, HLX, WFC, MRK, VOO, THRM, MSGE, ATVI, GOOGL, COST, EWBC, AWK, TT, ADP, SAM, WEN, VZ, KO, CONN, DE, EA, IFF, KMB, LLY, MDLZ, RUSHA, RM, MET, ACN, POST, FBHS, EBS, AROC, RTX, EQH, WSC, TSCO, SMG, LSXMA, EL, HEI.A, DAR, CVS, BMY, BK, ANTM, Sold Out: TSLA, NFLX, OSTK, MCHP, RSG, DKNG, 0LS,

Glendale, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vimeo Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Harley-Davidson Inc, IDEXX Laboratories Inc, sells NextEra Energy Inc, Kansas City Southern, Tesla Inc, Netflix Inc, Ecolab Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pacific Global Investment Management CO. As of 2021Q2, Pacific Global Investment Management CO owns 212 stocks with a total value of $503 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pacific Global Investment Management CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pacific+global+investment+management+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 249,627 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.1% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 98,835 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.65% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 8,594 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 62,032 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,116 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24%

Pacific Global Investment Management CO initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $40 and $58, with an estimated average price of $45.85. The stock is now traded at around $30.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 46,422 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pacific Global Investment Management CO initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $38.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pacific Global Investment Management CO initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $147.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,521 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pacific Global Investment Management CO initiated holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $486.36 and $637.08, with an estimated average price of $550.32. The stock is now traded at around $674.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pacific Global Investment Management CO initiated holding in Harley-Davidson Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.96 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $46.24. The stock is now traded at around $40.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,105 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pacific Global Investment Management CO initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $115.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,263 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pacific Global Investment Management CO added to a holding in Covenant Logistics Group Inc by 35.28%. The purchase prices were between $19.08 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.63. The stock is now traded at around $22.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 23,253 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Pacific Global Investment Management CO sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28.

Pacific Global Investment Management CO sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62.

Pacific Global Investment Management CO sold out a holding in Overstock.com Inc. The sale prices were between $63.06 and $97.54, with an estimated average price of $79.64.

Pacific Global Investment Management CO sold out a holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $163.82, with an estimated average price of $152.59.

Pacific Global Investment Management CO sold out a holding in Republic Services Inc. The sale prices were between $99.35 and $112.05, with an estimated average price of $107.23.

Pacific Global Investment Management CO sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53.