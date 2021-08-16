Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Buys Bank of America Corp, XP Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells StoneCo, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Republic Services Inc

New Purchases: BAC, XP, GOOG, DELL, NXPI, NOW, FCX, WALDU, COIN, XOM, VLATU, CSAN, LDHAU, SJIV, GOL, NEE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Bank of America Corp, XP Inc, Alphabet Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV, sells StoneCo, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Republic Services Inc, Nike Inc, Abiomed Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.. As of 2021Q2, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. owns 31 stocks with a total value of $803 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 61,893 shares, 12.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.00% Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) - 908,030 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 67.38% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 161,255 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.27% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 227,601 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.44% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 1,070,000 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. New Position

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $41.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.49%. The holding were 1,070,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. initiated holding in XP Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.67 and $46.2, with an estimated average price of $41.24. The stock is now traded at around $46.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.47%. The holding were 1,008,229 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2767.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.34%. The holding were 17,131 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. initiated holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.15 and $103.98, with an estimated average price of $98.62. The stock is now traded at around $99.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.33%. The holding were 429,246 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $182.78 and $214.7, with an estimated average price of $200.68. The stock is now traded at around $213.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.67%. The holding were 143,344 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $581.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 53,047 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. added to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 67.38%. The purchase prices were between $58.32 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $61.54. The stock is now traded at around $63.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 908,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15. The stock is now traded at around $1793.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 61,893 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 35.44%. The purchase prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5. The stock is now traded at around $193.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 227,601 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 25.27%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $278.000400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 161,255 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. sold out a holding in Republic Services Inc. The sale prices were between $99.35 and $112.05, with an estimated average price of $107.23.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. sold out a holding in Abiomed Inc. The sale prices were between $262.71 and $351.17, with an estimated average price of $306.75.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13.