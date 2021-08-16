Logo
Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Buys Bank of America Corp, XP Inc, Alphabet Inc, Sells StoneCo, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Republic Services Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. (Current Portfolio) buys Bank of America Corp, XP Inc, Alphabet Inc, Dell Technologies Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV, sells StoneCo, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Republic Services Inc, Nike Inc, Abiomed Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.. As of 2021Q2, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. owns 31 stocks with a total value of $803 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/verde+servicos+internacionais+s.a./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.
  1. MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 61,893 shares, 12.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.00%
  2. Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) - 908,030 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 67.38%
  3. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 161,255 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.27%
  4. Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 227,601 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.44%
  5. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 1,070,000 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $41.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.49%. The holding were 1,070,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: XP Inc (XP)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. initiated holding in XP Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.67 and $46.2, with an estimated average price of $41.24. The stock is now traded at around $46.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.47%. The holding were 1,008,229 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2767.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.34%. The holding were 17,131 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. initiated holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.15 and $103.98, with an estimated average price of $98.62. The stock is now traded at around $99.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.33%. The holding were 429,246 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $182.78 and $214.7, with an estimated average price of $200.68. The stock is now traded at around $213.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.67%. The holding were 143,344 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $581.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 53,047 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. added to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 67.38%. The purchase prices were between $58.32 and $64.02, with an estimated average price of $61.54. The stock is now traded at around $63.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.84%. The holding were 908,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $1296.65 and $1623.01, with an estimated average price of $1467.15. The stock is now traded at around $1793.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 61,893 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 35.44%. The purchase prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5. The stock is now traded at around $193.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 227,601 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 25.27%. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $278.000400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 161,255 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9.

Sold Out: Republic Services Inc (RSG)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. sold out a holding in Republic Services Inc. The sale prices were between $99.35 and $112.05, with an estimated average price of $107.23.

Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55.

Sold Out: Abiomed Inc (ABMD)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. sold out a holding in Abiomed Inc. The sale prices were between $262.71 and $351.17, with an estimated average price of $306.75.

Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $179.3 and $226.77, with an estimated average price of $200.59.

Sold Out: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.. Also check out:

1. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. keeps buying
