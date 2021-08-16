Lyrical Asset Management Lp Buys Cigna Corp, Sells W R Grace

New York, NY, based Investment company Lyrical Asset Management Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Cigna Corp, sells W R Grace during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lyrical Asset Management Lp. As of 2021Q2, Lyrical Asset Management Lp owns 34 stocks with a total value of $8.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of LYRICAL ASSET MANAGEMENT LP. Also check out:
1. LYRICAL ASSET MANAGEMENT LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. LYRICAL ASSET MANAGEMENT LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LYRICAL ASSET MANAGEMENT LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LYRICAL ASSET MANAGEMENT LP keeps buying
- New Purchases: CI,
- Reduced Positions: URI, HCA, XPO, DELL, AMP, AER, HBI, ADNT, FLEX, WHR, CCK, LNC, AL, AVGO, UNVR, ADS, WDC, EBAY, ARW, LBTYK, LAD, AMG, BERY, COMM, CNXC, AIZ, QRTEA, OI, SNX, NRG, CNC, SU,
- Sold Out: GRA,
For the details of LYRICAL ASSET MANAGEMENT LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lyrical+asset+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio
- United Rentals Inc (URI) - 1,470,811 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.07%
- Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) - 4,624,292 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.31%
- Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP) - 1,754,179 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.88%
- HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) - 1,777,828 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.78%
- eBay Inc (EBAY) - 5,175,429 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.19%
Lyrical Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $231.97 and $266.91, with an estimated average price of $249.66. The stock is now traded at around $211.097500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 898,681 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: W R Grace & Co (GRA)
Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in W R Grace & Co. The sale prices were between $59.86 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $67.15.
