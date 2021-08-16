Lyrical Asset Management Lp Buys Cigna Corp, Sells W R Grace

New Purchases: CI,

URI, HCA, XPO, DELL, AMP, AER, HBI, ADNT, FLEX, WHR, CCK, LNC, AL, AVGO, UNVR, ADS, WDC, EBAY, ARW, LBTYK, LAD, AMG, BERY, COMM, CNXC, AIZ, QRTEA, OI, SNX, NRG, CNC, SU, Sold Out: GRA,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cigna Corp, sells W R Grace during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lyrical Asset Management Lp. As of 2021Q2, Lyrical Asset Management Lp owns 34 stocks with a total value of $8.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

United Rentals Inc (URI) - 1,470,811 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.07% Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) - 4,624,292 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.31% Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP) - 1,754,179 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.88% HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) - 1,777,828 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.78% eBay Inc (EBAY) - 5,175,429 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.19%

Lyrical Asset Management Lp initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $231.97 and $266.91, with an estimated average price of $249.66. The stock is now traded at around $211.097500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 898,681 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold out a holding in W R Grace & Co. The sale prices were between $59.86 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $67.15.