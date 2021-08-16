Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc, Five Below Inc, Sells Lowe's Inc, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, New York Times Co

- New Purchases: PYPL, ENFAU, FIVE, TBSAU, RHP, LW, COST, GGPIU, JBI, JBI, LESL, GPS, KMX, MIDD, LHC.U, LHC.U, ACQRU, BLTSU, FTCH, GRCYU, GHACU, FIGS, MUDSU, MUDSU, EPRT, AKICU, VAQC, LVRAU, TIOAU, UAA, IIAC, EPWR.U, LIII.U, FVIV.U, GPCOU,
- Added Positions: NDLS, URBN,
- Reduced Positions: SPAB, FL, FOUR, TPR, XPOA.U, AZEK, WW, CONXU, LOKB.U, TWCT,
- Sold Out: LOW, NYT, GE, AAP, CHGG, BURL, GRSV, EQC, DENN, MAR, ACND.U, CND.U, FLL, POWW,
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 335,560 shares, 28.58% of the total portfolio.
- ISHARES TRUST (IGSB) - 367,800 shares, 14.88% of the total portfolio.
- SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB) - 270,400 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio.
- SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 250,600 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.83%
- Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) - 1,189,911 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio.
Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $278.000400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc (ENFAU)
Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10.33, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $10.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Five Below Inc (FIVE)
Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Five Below Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.87 and $202.86, with an estimated average price of $190.94. The stock is now traded at around $227.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: TB SA Acquisition Corp (TBSAU)
Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in TB SA Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP)
Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.07 and $83.77, with an estimated average price of $77.39. The stock is now traded at around $78.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)
Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.75 and $84.14, with an estimated average price of $80.06. The stock is now traded at around $66.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5.Sold Out: New York Times Co (NYT)
Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in New York Times Co. The sale prices were between $40.11 and $50.62, with an estimated average price of $44.68.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.Sold Out: Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)
Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The sale prices were between $180.5 and $208.59, with an estimated average price of $195.71.Sold Out: Chegg Inc (CHGG)
Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $72.78 and $95.97, with an estimated average price of $82.87.Sold Out: Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)
Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Burlington Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $298.8 and $336.13, with an estimated average price of $317.81.
