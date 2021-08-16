Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc, Five Below Inc, Sells Lowe's Inc, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, New York Times Co

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc, Five Below Inc, TB SA Acquisition Corp, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc, sells Lowe's Inc, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, New York Times Co, Foot Locker Inc, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Amtrust Financial Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. owns 65 stocks with a total value of $135 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Amtrust Financial Services, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/amtrust+financial+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 335,560 shares, 28.58% of the total portfolio. ISHARES TRUST (IGSB) - 367,800 shares, 14.88% of the total portfolio. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB) - 270,400 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 250,600 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.83% Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) - 1,189,911 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio.

Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $278.000400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10.33, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $10.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Five Below Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.87 and $202.86, with an estimated average price of $190.94. The stock is now traded at around $227.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in TB SA Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.07 and $83.77, with an estimated average price of $77.39. The stock is now traded at around $78.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.75 and $84.14, with an estimated average price of $80.06. The stock is now traded at around $66.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5.

Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in New York Times Co. The sale prices were between $40.11 and $50.62, with an estimated average price of $44.68.

Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The sale prices were between $180.5 and $208.59, with an estimated average price of $195.71.

Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $72.78 and $95.97, with an estimated average price of $82.87.

Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Burlington Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $298.8 and $336.13, with an estimated average price of $317.81.