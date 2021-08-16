Logo
Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc, Five Below Inc, Sells Lowe's Inc, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, New York Times Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc, Five Below Inc, TB SA Acquisition Corp, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc, sells Lowe's Inc, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, New York Times Co, Foot Locker Inc, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Amtrust Financial Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. owns 65 stocks with a total value of $135 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Amtrust Financial Services, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/amtrust+financial+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Amtrust Financial Services, Inc.
  1. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 335,560 shares, 28.58% of the total portfolio.
  2. ISHARES TRUST (IGSB) - 367,800 shares, 14.88% of the total portfolio.
  3. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB) - 270,400 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio.
  4. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 250,600 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.83%
  5. Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) - 1,189,911 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $278.000400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc (ENFAU)

Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $10.33, with an estimated average price of $10.05. The stock is now traded at around $10.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Five Below Inc (FIVE)

Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Five Below Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.87 and $202.86, with an estimated average price of $190.94. The stock is now traded at around $227.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: TB SA Acquisition Corp (TBSAU)

Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in TB SA Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $9.94. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (RHP)

Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.07 and $83.77, with an estimated average price of $77.39. The stock is now traded at around $78.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)

Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.75 and $84.14, with an estimated average price of $80.06. The stock is now traded at around $66.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5.

Sold Out: New York Times Co (NYT)

Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in New York Times Co. The sale prices were between $40.11 and $50.62, with an estimated average price of $44.68.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)

Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The sale prices were between $180.5 and $208.59, with an estimated average price of $195.71.

Sold Out: Chegg Inc (CHGG)

Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $72.78 and $95.97, with an estimated average price of $82.87.

Sold Out: Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)

Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Burlington Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $298.8 and $336.13, with an estimated average price of $317.81.



Here is the complete portfolio of Amtrust Financial Services, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Amtrust Financial Services, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Amtrust Financial Services, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Amtrust Financial Services, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Amtrust Financial Services, Inc. keeps buying
