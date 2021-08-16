Soditic Asset Management LLP Buys eBay Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc

New Purchases: EBAY, BABA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys eBay Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, sells Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Soditic Asset Management LLP. As of 2021Q2, Soditic Asset Management LLP owns 18 stocks with a total value of $198 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Grifols SA (GRFS) - 1,408,588 shares, 12.33% of the total portfolio. Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 129,940 shares, 11.38% of the total portfolio. Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 204,275 shares, 11.01% of the total portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 47 shares, 9.92% of the total portfolio. Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILAK) - 1,161,127 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.18%

Soditic Asset Management LLP initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67. The stock is now traded at around $75.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 63,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Soditic Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $183.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 8,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.