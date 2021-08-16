Soditic Asset Management LLP Buys eBay Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc

For the details of Soditic Asset Management LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/soditic+asset+management+llp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Soditic Asset Management LLP
- Grifols SA (GRFS) - 1,408,588 shares, 12.33% of the total portfolio.
- Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 129,940 shares, 11.38% of the total portfolio.
- Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 204,275 shares, 11.01% of the total portfolio.
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 47 shares, 9.92% of the total portfolio.
- Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILAK) - 1,161,127 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.18%
Soditic Asset Management LLP initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67. The stock is now traded at around $75.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 63,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Soditic Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $183.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 8,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.
