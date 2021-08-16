Logo
Cornerstone Advisors, LLC Buys Facebook Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, AbbVie Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Cornerstone Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Facebook Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Bank of America Corp, sells Apple Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, AbbVie Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Oracle Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Cornerstone Advisors, LLC owns 188 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cornerstone Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cornerstone+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cornerstone Advisors, LLC
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 32,200 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.62%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 300,000 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.43%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 31,400 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.60%
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 164,000 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 320.51%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 257,000 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.29%
New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $365.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $415.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 84,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $278.000400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 82,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $41.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 540,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $448.037700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 44,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $57.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 336,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 320.51%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $288.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 164,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 164.81%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $234.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 143,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 30.43%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $293.261900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 25.60%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2767.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 31,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 50.29%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $158.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 257,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 78.50%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $198.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 142,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28.

Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29.

Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5.

Sold Out: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56.

Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21.

Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Cornerstone Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cornerstone Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cornerstone Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cornerstone Advisors, LLC keeps buying
