Cornerstone Advisors, LLC Buys Facebook Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, AbbVie Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Facebook Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Bank of America Corp, sells Apple Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, AbbVie Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Oracle Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Cornerstone Advisors, LLC owns 188 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 32,200 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.62% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 300,000 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.43% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 31,400 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.60% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 164,000 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 320.51% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 257,000 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.29%

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $365.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $415.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 84,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $278.000400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 82,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $41.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 540,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $448.037700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 44,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $57.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 336,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 320.51%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $288.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 164,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 164.81%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $234.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 143,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 30.43%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $293.261900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 25.60%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2767.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 31,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 50.29%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $158.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 257,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 78.50%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $198.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 142,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28.

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29.

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5.

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56.

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21.

Cornerstone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66.