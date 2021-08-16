Cornerstone Advisors, LLC Buys Facebook Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, AbbVie Inc

- New Purchases: FB, UNH, PYPL, BAC, IVV, KO, SPY, MDT, PM, WFC, C, LOW, NKE, BA, AMT, SBUX, NIE, BKNG, EQIX, ATVI, XOM, GM, DUK, NFJ, HUM, MCD, MCO, EMO, PSA, JCI, SLB, TWTR, SRE, STZ, DLR, EXC, SYY, TDG, WBA, KMI, SWK, MNST, LUV, F, EMF, ROST, CPZ, BK, IGR, OGN, IFN, SZC,
- Added Positions: BRK.B, V, MSFT, GOOG, JPM, NVDA, RVT, WMT, BMY, LLY, INTU, NEE, AMZN, CRM, MS, MA, LMT, SO, ADSK, ADX, NSC, INTC, HON, CSX, AXP, KMF, CEM, UNP, WM, TJX, ROP, IQV, NOC, LRCX, CAT, DE, FDX, MCK, BIIB, ZBH, NEM, SCHW, TMO, CI, SYK, HCA, GS, VRTX, EL, FCX, CL, SPGI, ETN, ANTM, MU, BSX, CB, TY, JEQ, GF, CTR, AMD, ES, JOF, FIS, FIF, CNC, EBAY, XEL, SBAC, KF, PEG, MGU, EMR, APD, GRX, RMT, MXF, IIF, GGZ, ECL, KR, SWZ,
- Reduced Positions: CSCO, ORCL, GDV, NML, PEO, XLK, XLE, HPQ, DXCM, REGN, SCD, JRI, JRS, CEE, GNT, ALL, ICE, AOD, JTD, FDEU, DEX, PPG, TROW, FISV, AMGN, GDL,
- Sold Out: AAPL, PG, ABBV, ADBE, BLK, ABT, TFC, ACN, ADP, GPM, MMC, A, PH, AFL, TRV, SNPS, FAST, CMI, AEF, KYN, PNC, DIAX, BBY, GGN, FUND, GIS, WEC, COF, VRSK, JTA, GER, NRO, BGY, RGT,
For the details of Cornerstone Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cornerstone+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Cornerstone Advisors, LLC
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 32,200 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.62%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 300,000 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.43%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 31,400 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.60%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 164,000 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 320.51%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 257,000 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.29%
Cornerstone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $365.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Cornerstone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $415.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 84,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Cornerstone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $239.91 and $293.65, with an estimated average price of $263.49. The stock is now traded at around $278.000400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 82,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Cornerstone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $41.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 540,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Cornerstone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $448.037700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 44,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Cornerstone Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $57.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 336,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Cornerstone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 320.51%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $288.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 164,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Cornerstone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 164.81%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $234.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 143,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Cornerstone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 30.43%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $293.261900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Cornerstone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 25.60%. The purchase prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2767.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 31,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Cornerstone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 50.29%. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $158.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 257,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Cornerstone Advisors, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 78.50%. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $198.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 142,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Cornerstone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28.Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Cornerstone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29.Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Cornerstone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5.Sold Out: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Cornerstone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56.Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Cornerstone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21.Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Cornerstone Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66.
